Thibodaux, LA

Manning Passing Academy Signs 5-Year Extension to Remain at Nicholls

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
 2 days ago

THIBODAUX, La. — The Manning Passing Academy and Nicholls State University has agreed on a five-year extension to keep the annual football camp in Thibodaux through 2027.

“We have been at Nicholls since 2005 and we couldn’t be more excited for Thibodaux, Louisiana to remain the Home of the MPA,” said Archie Manning, MPA Executive Director.” The state-of-the-art facilities, the spotless accommodations, the vast field space are exceptional and the University Staff is phenomenal.  It’s a true partnership. And you can’t beat the Southern Hospitality in Thibodaux!”

Nicholls has been the home of the Manning Passing Academy for 17 years. Known as the most prestigious football camp, MPA, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021, brings in over 1,000 campers annually to campus along with the nation’s top collegiate quarterbacks who serve as counselors. Put on by the Manning Family – Archie, Cooper, Peyton and Eli, the camp has blossomed into the premier event of the summer in Thibodaux.

“Whenever anyone thinks of quarterbacks, the Mannings are the only family that comes to mind,” said Jonathan Terrell , Nicholls athletics director. “The Manning Passing Academy is the camp of all football camps – Heisman winners, Super Bowl champions, All-Americans, first-round picks – you name it, they’ve been here. Hosting the First Family of Football and MPA has truly been an honor and we look forward to it each summer.”

Along with the annual weekend camp, MPA is highlighted by the Friday Night Lights passing competition. Every year, thousands of fans pour into Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium to watch the college counselors showcase their skills.

2023 MANNING PASSING ACADEMY
The Manning Passing Academy will take place from June 22-25. Registration is full for 2023 but a waiting list is available at manningpassingacademy.com .

