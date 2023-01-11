ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Natural State Jackpot’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Arkansas Lottery’s “Natural State Jackpot” game were:

04-16-20-29-39

(four, sixteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $55,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

