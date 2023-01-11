As major events return a new COVID strain enters the picture and it's more transmissible

Read full article on original website
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs will break the NBA attendance record at the Alamodome today.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated fried chicken restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Keeping the memory alive: It’s now been 37 years since San Antonio’s unbelievable snowstorm
While I wasn’t in San Antonio at the time, I did experience the once-in-a-lifetime event. Living in West Texas, we received snow in January 1985, too. I don’t remember it (I was two at the time), but I have seen pictures. It did not compare, however, to what San Antonio would experience over three days of snowfall.
These are the best bites I ate in San Antonio
A Seattle food writer scoped S.A.'s food scene and came away with 5 can't-miss orders.
KSAT 12
MOUNTAIN CEDAR: What’s the highest count ever recorded in San Antonio?
The pollen from mountain cedar trees creates figurative and literal headaches every year for allergy sufferers. You may find yourself wondering how this year’s cedar season compares to years past. What’s the highest pollen count for mountain cedar on record?. Shannon Syring is a Certified Pollen Collector through...
COVID Tracker: Bexar County transitions to weekly reporting for 2023
SAN ANTONIO — As Texas doctors warn of a rapidly spreading new COVID variant that could make its way to the Lone Star State, Bexar County health authorities are transitioning to weekly reports about case totals and virus-related fatalities. Officials reported 2,497 new cases since last Wednesday, bringing the...
addictedtovacation.com
7 Awesome Day Trips To Take Around San Antonio
San Antonio has a rich history and cultural heritage, plus many exciting and beautiful places to visit within a short drive of the city. Some notable things you can experience on day trips from San Antonio include a walk on The Hill Country, basking on the coasts of The Gulf Coast, or learning some history at the Alamo. Other places include the Texas six flags fiesta, the Japanese tea garden, Alamo, and the San Antonio Riverwalk.
New COVID strain is 'more transmissible than any other variant,' and likely already in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — In late November, the COVID-19 omicron variant XBB.1.5 represented only 1% of U.S. cases, according to the CDC. Five weeks later, it represents 27.6% of national cases. Metro Health Director Anita Kurian told KENS 5 that both vaccinated individuals and people who have been infected by...
KENS 5
'Such a blessing': San Antonio teen marks birthday with another massive donation to children's hospital
SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio girl's birthday continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for young patients at Baptist Children's Hospital. For the past six years, 14-year-old Jordyn Perez has made it her annual mission to collect and deliver toys for the hospital's children. Dozens of toys have turned into hundreds – everything from colored pencils and books to dolls and board games – as she works to grow her donation each passing year.
KSAT 12
New Braunfels, San Antonio make list of hottest ZIP codes in U.S. in 2022
New data from real estate company Opendoor shows New Braunfels and San Antonio were two of the hottest places to buy real estate in the United States in 2022. Opendoor released the top 20 list of most popular ZIP codes, which were ranked by the number of total homes that went into contract within 90 days of listing in 2022.
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?
Today Texans were treated to the big news that Universal was building a new theme park in North Texas. The announcement was made at a press conference today by Mark Woodbury, chairman and CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts, that Frisco in North Texas would be the third city in the United States to get a Universal Studios theme park.
Houston-based Mambo Seafood casts wider net with first San Antonio location
The chain, which specializes in Latin American seafood, has grown to 11 Houston-area stores.
KSAT 12
2 people seen breaking into Clemens High School, carrying fire extinguishers around campus
SAN ANTONIO – Schertz police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who broke into a school in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District over the weekend. Police said the incident occurred on Saturday morning at Clemens High School. Details about the incident are unknown,...
Family of five are no longer missing in Bexar County, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO — Update: BCSO says all the individuals have been found and are safe. A search was underway for a San Antonio-area woman and her four grandchildren who were last seen Sunday afternoon near Calaveras Lake, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Melissa Osorio, 58, and the...
These are the 5 highest rated fried chicken restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
I have recently looked at the best burgers, the best breakfast tacos, and pizza in San Antonio. T. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- fried chicken, to see which restaurants offer the best fried chicken in San Antonio.
KENS 5
Texas nursing homes seeing a resurgence of COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO — While many San Antonians see COVID-19 as a thing of the past, Texas nursing homes have consistently seen cases in both residents and staff. Now the communities inside those nursing homes are seeing an explosion of cases and San Antonio is no exception. On Nov. 3,...
“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
San Antonio, Texas is a city with a rich history and cultural heritage. It is home to many landmarks, including the Alamo and the San Antonio Missions, which have been designated as World Heritage sites by the United Nations. However, it is also home to some roads that are rumored to be haunted by the ghosts of the city's past. Here are the top five most haunted roads in San Antonio:
Disgraced San Antonio lawyer Chris Pettit's auction includes Titanic and Star Wars memorabilia
Pettit is accused of misappropriating upwards of $260 million of client funds to finance his extravagant lifestyle.
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
news4sanantonio.com
Find Your New Look with Chica Beauty
Make 2023 "The Year of The Chica." Toni and Mei Lon from Chica beauty are here this morning with some great ideas to change up your look for the New Year. Take a look to learn more!. CHICA BEAUTY. Facebook: Chica Beauty | San Antonio TX. Twitter: @chicabeautyusa. Instagram: @chicabeautyusa.
news4sanantonio.com
Stash Houses in Bexar County: Homeland Security warns migrants about smuggler lies
Thousands of migrants are turning themselves in at ports of entries for asylum every year. Thousands of others enter illegally and smuggled in by coyotes. Homeland Security says the greed of these coyotes, may be putting migrants and you in danger. There are images that most of us have seen...
mycanyonlake.com
Forest Service Warns of Increased Wildfire Danger as Cold Front Approaches
Texas A&M Forest Service warns of increased wildfire danger this week as a cold front approaches Thursday. Elevated fire weather following the front, combined with dry, dormant grasses could support increased wildfire potential for communities near San Antonio and Austin. Today, the fire environment could support wildfire activity in west Texas.
