From Demon to Trojan: Peach County hires new head football coach
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Trojans have a new head football coach, and they didn't have to go far to get him. In a media release, the Peach County School District announced they have hired Marquis Westbrook as the new head coach for Peach County High School. Westbrook was...
wgxa.tv
Mercer college of education students gearing up for 'Bears in Bibb' tour
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer Freshman, Sophomore, and Juniors are hitting the road for an educational field trip. Students from the University's Holistic Child and Secondary Education programs are touring Bibb County Schools Thursday. During the tour, students will participate in a panel discussion and enjoy lunch at Hutchings College...
LIST: Afternoon activities canceled and early dismissals because of severe weather in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Severe storms are on the way to many Central Georgia counties. In light of this, many school systems in the area our releasing early or canceling after school programs. This is a list of the ones we know of so far. 13WMAZ will continue to update...
wgxa.tv
Macon Tracks announces new half marathon event
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon Tracks is hosting a new half marathon through Macon, showcasing some of Macon's music and historical landmarks. “This is going to be a very exciting addition to our community and that one will help people improve their overall health and wellness when they prepare and participate,” says Visit Macon President & CEO Gary Wheat. "It will also serve as a draw for people from around the state and Southeast to visit our community, learn about our musical heritage, and enjoy all our city has to offer visitors."
wgxa.tv
Sixteen OFTC students awarded tools to jump-start their careers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Sixteen Oconee Fall Line Technical College (OFTC) students were given awards to jump-start their careers. During the 24th annual Tools for Outstanding Leadership Students Program (TOOLS) that was held on Tuesday, sixteen OFTC students were recognized and awarded. Kathy Aaron, OFTC's Executive Director of Institutional Advancement...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County School District cancels afterschool activities ahead of severe weather
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Afterschool programs and activities in Bibb County are canceled for Thursday. A Facebook post from the Bibb County School District states that the decision was made in an "abundance of caution" for the potential severe weather expected this afternoon. The District asks that parents pick up...
41nbc.com
Warner Robins man shot in leg during argument
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting Thursday morning at 204 Arnold Blvd left a man shot in the leg and sent to the hospital. Investigation from the Warner Robins Police Department found that an argument took place outside of 204 Arnold Blvd around 9:44 a.m., which escalated and led to shots being fired. 43-year-old Derrick J. Jackson of Warner Robins was shot in the leg. He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Bibb where he is now in stable condition.
wgxa.tv
Houston County Deputies looking for drive-by B.B. shooters
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Houston County Deputies are looking for two people who they say were shooting someone with a B.B. gun in a drive-by scenario. In a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office, it is stated that a B.B. gun or an "Orby-type" gun was used to shoot a homeowner on Scarlett Drive. They may have fired at his young child, as well, but reportedly missed.
wgxa.tv
BOLO: Can you identify the men in this picture?
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying and or providing locational information for two men. Deputies say the two men pictured are responsible for stealing over $800 worth of items from Kohls. The men are reported to possibly be in the...
wgxa.tv
No injuries reported in East Macon fire
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A home on Tredway Drive took some damage from a fire on Monday afternoon but, luckily, everyone came away safe. Macon-Bibb Fire crews responded to the call shortly after 1:00 and found the fire in the kitchen where they were able to get the blaze under control quickly.
Coroner: Man dead in Macon senior living community for at least a week before discovery
MACON, Ga. — An elderly man was dead for at least a week in a Macon senior living home before his body was discovered. Residents say they're sickened by this tragic news and by the foul smell throughout much of the building before the body was found--and even since.
police1.com
25 years later: Police1 readers remember Deputy Kyle Dinkheller a quarter-century after his murder
There are moments in police history that can never be forgotten; January 12, 1998, is one of those moments — By Police1 Staff. There are moments in police history that can never be forgotten. January 12, 1998, is one of those moments. On that fateful Monday, Deputy Kyle Dinkheller,...
wgxa.tv
Reception planned to 'say goodbye' to Neel's and Blair's stores before demolition
Before the wrecking ball hits Joseph N. Neel’s and Blair’s Discount Furniture stores, former patrons will get a chance to reminisce and say goodbye to the buildings at a reception next week. Monday, developer Robbo Hatcher said demolition and construction will begin as soon as permits are issued...
wgxa.tv
Two men arrested in Warner Robins for firing shots, striking sleeping woman in the neck
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two men have been arrested after a group fight outside of an apartment at Randall Heights in Warner Robins led to a woman being shot in the neck while she slept. Tyquavious Crowder and Elijah Brinson are both being held without bond after being found...
wgxa.tv
Escaped Peach County inmate captured
UPDATE (6:43 P.M.) -- Sheriff Deese reported that Shelter has been caught and is being transported back to Peach County LEC. Details forthcoming when made available. Keep up with our breaking stories the on air, web, and online. -- PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Peach County deputies are investigating a...
wgxa.tv
71-year-old woman missing from Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a 71-year-old woman who's family says hasn't been heard from in some time. Harriet Elaine Walker lives on Bloomfield Road and her family says she used to live on Peake Road before that. Ms. Walker...
wgxa.tv
Bibb Deputies asking for help finding missing Macon man
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies are asking the community for its help in finding a missing man. 81-year-old Frederick Barber, a black man with gray hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue silk t-shirt. He is six feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
wgxa.tv
BSO urging South Bibb County residents to show up for Neighborhood Watch Meeting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is hosting a Neighborhood Watch Meeting for residents of South Bibb County. The meeting will take place at the South Bibb Recreation Center on Houston Road, on February 7th at 6:00 P.M. This meeting hopes to establish representatives and contacts for...
'Just started hitting me': Woman recalls alleged assault by Macon Applebee's server
MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman says a long wait for food at an Applebee’s on Riverside Drive ended with her being assaulted by a server. "I have torn tendons in my shoulder is what the doctor told me at the hospital last night, I have a bruise on my cheek and a cut on my eye where she constantly just started hitting me and hitting me,” Venica Cofield said about her injuries.
4 arrested after woman shot in neck at Warner Robins apartment complex
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 19-year-old Warner Robins woman is in serious but stable condition after being shot in the neck on Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the call came in at around 3:15 a.m. on January 8 about a shooting at Randall Heights Apartments located at 306 Elberta Road. When they made it to the scene, officers found the victim, Tanyla Miller, 19, with a gunshot wound in her neck. Miller was sleeping in her apartment when the shooting happened during a fight that broke out near the road outside of the complex.
