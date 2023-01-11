ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, GA

wgxa.tv

Mercer college of education students gearing up for 'Bears in Bibb' tour

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer Freshman, Sophomore, and Juniors are hitting the road for an educational field trip. Students from the University's Holistic Child and Secondary Education programs are touring Bibb County Schools Thursday. During the tour, students will participate in a panel discussion and enjoy lunch at Hutchings College...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon Tracks announces new half marathon event

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon Tracks is hosting a new half marathon through Macon, showcasing some of Macon's music and historical landmarks. “This is going to be a very exciting addition to our community and that one will help people improve their overall health and wellness when they prepare and participate,” says Visit Macon President & CEO Gary Wheat. "It will also serve as a draw for people from around the state and Southeast to visit our community, learn about our musical heritage, and enjoy all our city has to offer visitors."
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Sixteen OFTC students awarded tools to jump-start their careers

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Sixteen Oconee Fall Line Technical College (OFTC) students were given awards to jump-start their careers. During the 24th annual Tools for Outstanding Leadership Students Program (TOOLS) that was held on Tuesday, sixteen OFTC students were recognized and awarded. Kathy Aaron, OFTC's Executive Director of Institutional Advancement...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Warner Robins man shot in leg during argument

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting Thursday morning at 204 Arnold Blvd left a man shot in the leg and sent to the hospital. Investigation from the Warner Robins Police Department found that an argument took place outside of 204 Arnold Blvd around 9:44 a.m., which escalated and led to shots being fired. 43-year-old Derrick J. Jackson of Warner Robins was shot in the leg. He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Bibb where he is now in stable condition.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Houston County Deputies looking for drive-by B.B. shooters

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Houston County Deputies are looking for two people who they say were shooting someone with a B.B. gun in a drive-by scenario. In a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office, it is stated that a B.B. gun or an "Orby-type" gun was used to shoot a homeowner on Scarlett Drive. They may have fired at his young child, as well, but reportedly missed.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

BOLO: Can you identify the men in this picture?

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying and or providing locational information for two men. Deputies say the two men pictured are responsible for stealing over $800 worth of items from Kohls. The men are reported to possibly be in the...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

No injuries reported in East Macon fire

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A home on Tredway Drive took some damage from a fire on Monday afternoon but, luckily, everyone came away safe. Macon-Bibb Fire crews responded to the call shortly after 1:00 and found the fire in the kitchen where they were able to get the blaze under control quickly.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Escaped Peach County inmate captured

UPDATE (6:43 P.M.) -- Sheriff Deese reported that Shelter has been caught and is being transported back to Peach County LEC. Details forthcoming when made available. Keep up with our breaking stories the on air, web, and online. -- PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Peach County deputies are investigating a...
PEACH COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

71-year-old woman missing from Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a 71-year-old woman who's family says hasn't been heard from in some time. Harriet Elaine Walker lives on Bloomfield Road and her family says she used to live on Peake Road before that. Ms. Walker...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb Deputies asking for help finding missing Macon man

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies are asking the community for its help in finding a missing man. 81-year-old Frederick Barber, a black man with gray hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue silk t-shirt. He is six feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'Just started hitting me': Woman recalls alleged assault by Macon Applebee's server

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman says a long wait for food at an Applebee’s on Riverside Drive ended with her being assaulted by a server. "I have torn tendons in my shoulder is what the doctor told me at the hospital last night, I have a bruise on my cheek and a cut on my eye where she constantly just started hitting me and hitting me,” Venica Cofield said about her injuries.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

4 arrested after woman shot in neck at Warner Robins apartment complex

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 19-year-old Warner Robins woman is in serious but stable condition after being shot in the neck on Sunday morning. According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the call came in at around 3:15 a.m. on January 8 about a shooting at Randall Heights Apartments located at 306 Elberta Road. When they made it to the scene, officers found the victim, Tanyla Miller, 19, with a gunshot wound in her neck. Miller was sleeping in her apartment when the shooting happened during a fight that broke out near the road outside of the complex.
WARNER ROBINS, GA

