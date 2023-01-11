ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

3 Packers replacements for Aaron Rodgers not named Jordan Love

If Aaron Rodgers does retire, does that mean the Packers will automatically turn to Jordan Love?. The most obvious answer to this question is yes. Love was drafted in the first round in 2020 in part to be the heir-apparent to Aaron Rodgers. To not allow him that opportunity is to admit he’s not ready, and thus a poor selection and bad decision. Brian Gutekunst doesn’t seem like the type to admit defeat that quickly.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

3 early names Packers should consider with No. 15 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Despite a solid final stretch of the season, the Green Bay Packers ended up missing out on the playoffs. This marked the first time since 2018 that the team failed to qualify for the postseason. With an 8-9 record, the Packers were on win way to getting the No. 7 seed in the NFC. However, Green Bay lost 20-16 at home to the already-eliminated Detroit Lions. Because of that, the team has secured the No. 15 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick

The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

Colin Cowherd Predicts the Results of NFL Wild Card Weekend

Watch Colin Cowherd make his predictions for the upcoming Wild Card Weekend going into an NFL playoffs where Tom Brady and the Bucs are lurking as an enigmatic division champion, the Bills are looking to finally climb Mount Kansas City, the Cowboys are trying to make it back to their first conference championship game since 1996, the Jaguars and Giants are trying to prove themselves as legitimate contenders not only this season but in the future, Lamar Jackson is looking to finally prove himself as a $50 million per year player [if he hasn’t already], and the 49ers and Bengals will shoot for their familiar perches as conference champions.
Yardbarker

Penei Sewell Gives Honest Admission About Lions Season

The 2022 Detroit Lions were a special team. They started off the season looking like they were in for another top-3 pick in the NFL Draft, but they fought hard and had a legit chance to make the playoffs until Week 18. They had already shown a lot of heart...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Trade Rumor

The Cardinals will try to trade All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, according to Jordan Schultz of theScore.  Hopkins, 30, is under contract for the next two years. He has a $30.75 million cap hit for the 2023 season.  Despite how expensive the price tag for Hopkins is ...
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

Look: Bad Weather Forecasted For NFL Playoff Game

This Saturday's playoff game between the 49ers and Seahawks could be seriously impacted by the weather.  The current forecast for the 49ers-Seahawks game calls for heavy rain and strong winds.  AccuWeather currently predicts a 98 percent chance of rain during Saturday's game. The wind ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Yardbarker

Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?

All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti

Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to historically massive contract

The Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson famously failed to agree to a long-term contract this offseason, it looks like the Ravens were able to come to terms with another star player on a new deal as All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith has signed a five-year extension with the team. As league insider Ian Rapoport Read more... The post NFL world reacts to historically massive contract appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL Referees Have Reportedly Received Notable Instruction

With the NFL playoffs set to begin this Saturday, officials have received special instructions for the Wild Card round.  According to Football Zebras, officials have been told to watch for foreign objects being used to assist field goals and extra point attempts.  These "foreign objects" ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Former NFL Executive Suggests Blockbuster Draft Move

The Chicago Bears may only be two years removed from selecting Justin Fields 11th overall in the 2021 draft, but one former NFL exec believes that shouldn't stop them from taking Alabama's Bryce Young with the first pick when April rolls around. Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up" Tuesday morning, ...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
597K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy