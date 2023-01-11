Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Free Local Fun: Antique Roadshow Appraiser to Hold Rare Book TalkDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Values & Work-Life Balance Over Pay: Boston Professionals Have SpokenDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
Should The New Orleans Pelicans Bring Back This 4x NBA All-Star?
With Zion Williamson out for an extended period, I believe the New Orleans Pelicans should take a look at DeMarcus Cousins.
Lakers Want Trade for Cam Reddish of Knicks?
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
NBA Odds: Pelicans vs. Celtics prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/11/2023
The New Orleans Pelicans (25-16) visit the Boston Celtics (29-12) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Celtics prediction and pick. New Orleans has lost two of their last three games but still sits in third place in...
NBA Fans Call Out Ben Simmons After Loss To Boston Celtics
Ben Simmons had a strong game but failed to score a single basket in the Nets' loss to the Boston Celtics.
Celtics Retired Jerseys: Every Boston Great Whose Number Hangs In Rafters
The Boston Celtics are arguably the most iconic franchise not just in the NBA, but in sports. After the Celtics were founded in 1946, the team built a tradition off one thing: winning. Not just once but consistently. And with 17 NBA titles to their name, the Celtics have done just that for the better part of their run.
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Win vs. the Pelicans: Jaylen Brown Outlasts CJ McCollum in a Scoring Slugfest at TD Garden
With the Pelicans taking the floor without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, it was on CJ McCollum to carry the offense. He did so admirably, registering 22 points in the first half and 16 in the second. But after converting on 6/7 threes in the first two frames, McCollum went 0/5 from beyond the ...
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Pelicans: Jaylen Brown's 41-Point Performance Propels Boston Past New Orleans
With the Pelicans taking the floor without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, it was on CJ McCollum to carry the offense. He did so admirably, registering 22 points in the first half and 16 in the second. But after converting on 6/7 threes in the first two frames, McCollum went 0/5 from beyond the ...
Celtics’ Grant Williams ‘Thankful’ For Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown
As the Boston Celtics added to their league-best record (30-12) and extended their winning streak to four consecutive on Wednesday night, much praise was directed toward Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. And rightfully so. The two combined to score 72 of the team’s 125 points in their victory over the...
The Latest on Who's in and Who's Out for Wednesday's Celtics-Pelicans Game
Wednesday's matchup between the Celtics and Pelicans represents the start of the first back-to-back Boston's had since Robert Williams made his season debut. During his pregame media availability, Celtics' bench boss Joe Mazzulla confirmed that Williams will not play against New Orleans and that ...
Comments / 0