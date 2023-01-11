ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Harrison's firing ends long-standing partnership with Huggins

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — While over the past 16 years there have been an increasing number of potholes in the path of the West Virginia basketball program, the Mountaineers have managed to steer through them and keep from falling into the sinkhole of defeat. No longer.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Knights upset Sentinels, 62-61

CUMBERLAND, Md. — The Preston Knights girls’ basketball team earned a signature road win on Tuesday night as it knocked off the Fort Hill Sentinels, 62-61. While Preston was ahead for most of the contest, it rarely led by more than five points, aside from a brief span in the third quarter where the Knights went up nine.
CUMBERLAND, MD
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Dawn Plitzuweit 1/13/23

West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit believes her team is developing the ability to play hard, but with discipline -- a balancing act that she thinks is another positive step in its progression. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Local Sports Briefs

The Preston boys faced a tall task on Monday as they had to travel to Cumberland, Md,.to face one of Maryland’s best 1A basketball teams in the form of the Fort Hill Sentinels. In the end, the Knights suffered a 73-22 defeat to the Sentinels.
PRESTON, MD
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Jimmy Bell 1/10/23

West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell notes that even with his size and strength, the physicality in the Big 12 has taken some getting used to. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy