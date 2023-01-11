Read full article on original website
Related
advantagenews.com
Pritzker says gun law will be enforced
As Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill banning assault style weapons this week, some Republicans are claiming they won’t comply with the law. Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey says he won’t, and House Republicans echoed the similar feelings on the state house floor. Pritzker says...
POLITICO
How Illinois played ‘tough politics’ on guns
SPRINGFIELD — Passage of the historic assault-weapons ban earlier this week was more than legislative prowess. It was a full-out political campaign involving some of the biggest players in Chicago business, politics and political consulting. Though efforts to ban assault weapons had been tried for years, the catalyst this...
Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity. The bill needs Governor J.B. Pritzker’s […]
Illinois 103rd General Assembly: Tax reform? Legalized mushrooms? GOP input?
(The Center Square) – The book is closed on Illinois' 102nd General Assembly. Illinois lawmakers are laying out their plans for the next two year term that begins Wednesday. The end of the lame-duck session for Illinois lawmakers was Tuesday, with the new General Assembly meeting for the first time Wednesday following separate House and Senate ceremonies in Springfield. Illinois lawmakers that will be a part of the 103rd General...
Daily Northwestern
Pretrial Fairness Act comes to unexpected halt as Illinois passes more criminal justice reform legislation
Content warning: This article contains mentions of child sexual assault. Illinois was set to be the first state to eliminate cash bail at the start of this year, but a December circuit court ruling halted the reform. The Pretrial Fairness Act would allow defendants to be released as they await...
Will new gun ban withstand constitutional challenges?
Tanya Schardt, Senior Counsel and Director, State and Federal Policy at Brady, joins John Williams to talk about Illinois becoming the ninth state to ban assault weapons. Tanya explains what an assault weapon is, what makes an assault weapon far more lethal than other guns, why she believes this law is very reasonable, and if she […]
edglentoday.com
New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason
SPRINGFIELD – Women Employed, which has been creating fundamental, systemic change for working women for nearly 50 years, today applauded the passage of SB208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which provides up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid time off for all Illinois workers for any reason, including for an employee’s illness, to care for a sick family member, or for medical appointments. Women Employed led a broad-based coalition of advocates fighting for a statewide law providing paid time off for all workers.
New gun law: Over 2 dozen sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban
More than two dozen sheriffs around Illinois, including in Chicago's suburbs, said they won't enforce the state's new bans on assault weapons by checking for compliance or arresting offenders.
muddyrivernews.com
Illinois Senate, House agree on assault weapons ban, spending bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Senator Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) said Democrat leaders have “sidestepped full legislative accountability” by forcing through votes on a controversial gun control bill during the General Assembly’s lame-duck session on Jan. 9. The 102nd General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn on Tuesday with...
Pritzker issues Illinois' 38th COVID-19 disaster proclamation
(The Center Square) – For a 33rd month in a row, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has reissued his COVID-19 disaster proclamation. According to the governor's website compiling all the proclamations and executive orders, the 37th published proclamation expired Jan. 6. A separate state website compiling such orders and proclamations also shows the most recent published order expiring Jan. 6. Pritzker's office did not respond to multiple messages from The Center Square asking whether the governor renewed his orders. ...
starvedrock.media
Joint statement on passage of House Bill 5471
Like many of you, we are very concerned by the passage of HB 5471, which bans certain commonly-used firearms and firearm components in the State of Illinois. Overnight, thousands of otherwise legal gun owners fear their Second Amendment rights are in jeopardy. We feel the duty to clarify for our citizens the policy their Madison County law enforcement leaders will adopt with regard to this new situation.
FOX2now.com
Illinois assault weapons signed, effective immediately
Assault-style weapons are banned Wednesday morning in Illinois. Illinois assault weapons signed, effective immediately. Assault-style weapons are banned Wednesday morning in Illinois. Making art to serve the city with Story Stitchers. Making art to serve the city. What You Are Doing About It? Winter Carnival and …. Time to see...
labortribune.com
Illinois enacts new laws benefiting union members
A new year always means new laws, and there are some changes in Illinois law that will be of particular interest to union members in 2023. Aside from the passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment which codifies the right to organize in the state constitution, the biggest change among the 180 new laws will be another increase in the state minimum wage.
dailyeasternnews.com
New laws to take effect in 2023
Over 200 new laws in Illinois took effect to start the new year. One of the most that prompted much debate was called the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today, (the SAFE-T Act). This act includes information regarding the criminal justice system. This bill, which contained parts of a...
WTHI
IL assault weapons ban draws heat from gun owner; lawsuit on the horizon
MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- A gun rights group plans to sue Illinois once the Protect Illinois Communities Act becomes law. On Wednesday, the House passed a revised version of the bill that included Senate amendments and now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk. Governor Pritzker said he plans to sign the bill into law at 8pm Tuesday night.
5 Laws That Are Not Going into Effect in IL in 2023
Thinkstock[/caption]It's a brand new year and that means a long list of legal changes throughout the country and here in Illinois, but some laws just haven't made the list yet. Happy first Friday of January, how are you holding up?. Personally, I'm exhausted. This used to happen to me in...
WSPY NEWS
Illinois House approves solar and wind energy bill
A bill that would restrict county and township control over where solar and wind energy facilities are located has now cleared the Illinois House and Senate. The Illinois House voted along party lines to approve the bill on Tuesday. The bill requires to counties and townships to comply with state-set setbacks for solar and wind facilities.
Op-Ed: New lawmakers’ top priority should be tax relief for Illinoisans
New Illinois lawmakers who will be sworn into office Jan. 11 would serve their state well if they started their terms by providing overtaxed Illinoisans with economic relief. Early into 2023, Illinoisans continue to pay many costs that residents of other states do not. Those costs include the highest cell phone taxes and second-highest property taxes in the nation.
Pritzker promises free college tuition for working class as he takes second oath of office
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday offered up bold promises in his second inaugural address, vowing free college tuition for working-class families and more affordable and widespread health care and child care.
One Illinois City Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0