ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
advantagenews.com

Pritzker says gun law will be enforced

As Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill banning assault style weapons this week, some Republicans are claiming they won’t comply with the law. Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey says he won’t, and House Republicans echoed the similar feelings on the state house floor. Pritzker says...
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

How Illinois played ‘tough politics’ on guns

SPRINGFIELD — Passage of the historic assault-weapons ban earlier this week was more than legislative prowess. It was a full-out political campaign involving some of the biggest players in Chicago business, politics and political consulting. Though efforts to ban assault weapons had been tried for years, the catalyst this...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity. The bill needs Governor J.B. Pritzker’s […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois 103rd General Assembly: Tax reform? Legalized mushrooms? GOP input?

(The Center Square) – The book is closed on Illinois' 102nd General Assembly. Illinois lawmakers are laying out their plans for the next two year term that begins Wednesday. The end of the lame-duck session for Illinois lawmakers was Tuesday, with the new General Assembly meeting for the first time Wednesday following separate House and Senate ceremonies in Springfield. Illinois lawmakers that will be a part of the 103rd General...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Will new gun ban withstand constitutional challenges?

Tanya Schardt, Senior Counsel and Director, State and Federal Policy at Brady, joins John Williams to talk about Illinois becoming the ninth state to ban assault weapons. Tanya explains what an assault weapon is, what makes an assault weapon far more lethal than other guns, why she believes this law is very reasonable, and if she […]
ILLINOIS STATE
edglentoday.com

New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason

SPRINGFIELD – Women Employed, which has been creating fundamental, systemic change for working women for nearly 50 years, today applauded the passage of SB208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which provides up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid time off for all Illinois workers for any reason, including for an employee’s illness, to care for a sick family member, or for medical appointments. Women Employed led a broad-based coalition of advocates fighting for a statewide law providing paid time off for all workers.
ILLINOIS STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Illinois Senate, House agree on assault weapons ban, spending bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Senator Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) said Democrat leaders have “sidestepped full legislative accountability” by forcing through votes on a controversial gun control bill during the General Assembly’s lame-duck session on Jan. 9. The 102nd General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn on Tuesday with...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Pritzker issues Illinois' 38th COVID-19 disaster proclamation

(The Center Square) – For a 33rd month in a row, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has reissued his COVID-19 disaster proclamation. According to the governor's website compiling all the proclamations and executive orders, the 37th published proclamation expired Jan. 6. A separate state website compiling such orders and proclamations also shows the most recent published order expiring Jan. 6. Pritzker's office did not respond to multiple messages from The Center Square asking whether the governor renewed his orders. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Joint statement on passage of House Bill 5471

Like many of you, we are very concerned by the passage of HB 5471, which bans certain commonly-used firearms and firearm components in the State of Illinois. Overnight, thousands of otherwise legal gun owners fear their Second Amendment rights are in jeopardy. We feel the duty to clarify for our citizens the policy their Madison County law enforcement leaders will adopt with regard to this new situation.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX2now.com

Illinois assault weapons signed, effective immediately

Assault-style weapons are banned Wednesday morning in Illinois. Illinois assault weapons signed, effective immediately. Assault-style weapons are banned Wednesday morning in Illinois. Making art to serve the city with Story Stitchers. Making art to serve the city. What You Are Doing About It? Winter Carnival and …. Time to see...
ILLINOIS STATE
labortribune.com

Illinois enacts new laws benefiting union members

A new year always means new laws, and there are some changes in Illinois law that will be of particular interest to union members in 2023. Aside from the passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment which codifies the right to organize in the state constitution, the biggest change among the 180 new laws will be another increase in the state minimum wage.
ILLINOIS STATE
dailyeasternnews.com

New laws to take effect in 2023

Over 200 new laws in Illinois took effect to start the new year. One of the most that prompted much debate was called the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today, (the SAFE-T Act). This act includes information regarding the criminal justice system. This bill, which contained parts of a...
WTHI

IL assault weapons ban draws heat from gun owner; lawsuit on the horizon

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- A gun rights group plans to sue Illinois once the Protect Illinois Communities Act becomes law. On Wednesday, the House passed a revised version of the bill that included Senate amendments and now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk. Governor Pritzker said he plans to sign the bill into law at 8pm Tuesday night.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

5 Laws That Are Not Going into Effect in IL in 2023

Thinkstock[/caption]It's a brand new year and that means a long list of legal changes throughout the country and here in Illinois, but some laws just haven't made the list yet. Happy first Friday of January, how are you holding up?. Personally, I'm exhausted. This used to happen to me in...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Illinois House approves solar and wind energy bill

A bill that would restrict county and township control over where solar and wind energy facilities are located has now cleared the Illinois House and Senate. The Illinois House voted along party lines to approve the bill on Tuesday. The bill requires to counties and townships to comply with state-set setbacks for solar and wind facilities.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy