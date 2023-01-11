ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds

Adams accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over San Antonio. Adams and Jaren Jackson combined for 30 rebounds, but Adams was the driving force on the glass for a Memphis team that had to grind out a tight win over a combative Spurs team. With a career-worst 33 percent mark from the free-throw line on 2.9 attempts per game, Adams has been toxic in that particular area, but he retains higher value in points formats or in category leagues in which managers are punting free-throw percentage. His 11.5 rebounds per game are the best mark of his career by a full rebound and a half.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Doncic hits 2 big 3-pointers, Mavs top Lakers 119-115 in 2OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic hit tying 3-pointers in the final seconds of regulation and the first overtime, finishing with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in the Dallas Mavericks' 119-115 double-overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Doncic highlighted his 56th career triple-double...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Bucks' Joe Ingles: Won't play Thursday

Ingles is out for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to left knee injury management. Ingles is likely sitting out Thursday's back-to-back for rest. Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora and MarJon Beauchamp are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Ingles should be good to go for Saturday's rematch with the Heat.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Reggie Bullock starting for Mavericks on Thursday; Dwight Powell to bench

Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock will start Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Bullock came off the bench last time out, but that will not be the case against LeBron James and Co. He's been elevated to the starting lineup, and Dwight Powell - who entered the day with a questionable tag due to a hip contusion - will come off the bench in the corresponding move.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) ruled out for Rockets on Friday

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. will not play Friday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Porter is dealing with a left foot contusion, which is why he left Wednesday's contest early. Now, he has been ruled out entirely to kick off the weekend. Expect more work for Jae'Sean Tate and TyTy Washington Jr.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday

Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Knicks hold off Pacers in RJ Barrett’s return

Jalen Brunson scored 34 points and RJ Barrett added 27 in his return from injury, lifting the host New York Knicks to a 119-113 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Brunson made 11 of 20 shots from the floor and all nine of his attempts from the foul line on the heels of scoring a career-high 44 points in New York's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominates glass with 18 boards

Jokic produced 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 FT), 18 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-97 victory over the Suns. Jokic was well on his way to yet another triple-double by halftime with 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. The reigning MVP added nine points, nine boards and three dimes in the third quarter, falling just one assist shy of notching his 12th triple-double of the season after sitting for all of the final period. Jokic posted game highs in rebounds (18) and assists (9) and has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 11 contests.
CBS Sports

Pacers' Myles Turner: Late scratch Wednesday

Turner will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks due to back spasms. Turner was slated to play and was listed in the starting lineup but will not suit up Wednesday due to back spasms. James Johnson will take his place in the starting five while Isaiah Jackson and Goga Bitadze are candidates to see more action with Aaron Nesmith (illness) and Oshae Brissett (hamstring) both sidelined. Turner's next chance to play will come Friday against Atlanta.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Action News Jax

NBA updates All-Star vote numbers; LeBron, Durant still lead

NEW YORK — (AP) — LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is well on his way to catching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on more than the NBA's career scoring list. James is on pace to be an All-Star for the 19th time, after the NBA said Thursday he remains the overall leading vote-getter for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City.

