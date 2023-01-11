Read full article on original website
Steph Curry Reacts to Damion Lee's Big Night vs. Warriors
Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee cooked his old Golden State Warriors teammates
Draymond Green Says The Grizzlies Cannot Compete Against The Warriors If Jaren Jackson Jr. Doesn't Stop Fouling
Draymond Green's brutally honest answer about why the Memphis Grizzlies cannot beat the Golden State Warriors.
3 reactions from Warriors’ loss to depleted Suns in Steph Curry’s return
The Golden State Warriors spoiled Steph’s Curry’s return on Tuesday night, falling to the woefully short-handed Phoenix Suns 125-113. Here are three reactions from the defending champions’ third consecutive loss. Steph Curry, rusty in return. The reigning Finals MVP last took the floor almost a month ago,...
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Before Tuesday’s Game
According to the G League's official page, the Golden State Warriors assigned Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors on January 9.
Why Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant may not be starting in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant earned his first All-Star game appearance and start in his third NBA season. While he still has a great chance at earning his second All-Star berth, it’s looking more likely that he’ll be coming off the bench. Morant ranks third behind Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic in the latest All-Star fan voting update. ...
Luka Doncic's Updated Injury Status For Mavs-Clippers Game
Luka Doncic has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s game.
De’Aaron Fox credits Trey Lyles 4th quarter production to boost Kings over the Rockets 135-115
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following the Kings 135-115 win over the Rockets, De’Aaron Fox talks about the big fourth quarter performance from Trey Lyles, the way they responded following a disappointing close to the third period and Sacramento moving up to fourth in the Western Conference Standings.
Luka Doncic’s triple-double carries Mavericks to 2OT win over Lakers
Luka Doncic delivered his 10th triple-double of the season with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in a career-high
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds
Adams accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over San Antonio. Adams and Jaren Jackson combined for 30 rebounds, but Adams was the driving force on the glass for a Memphis team that had to grind out a tight win over a combative Spurs team. With a career-worst 33 percent mark from the free-throw line on 2.9 attempts per game, Adams has been toxic in that particular area, but he retains higher value in points formats or in category leagues in which managers are punting free-throw percentage. His 11.5 rebounds per game are the best mark of his career by a full rebound and a half.
FOX Sports
Doncic hits 2 big 3-pointers, Mavs top Lakers 119-115 in 2OT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic hit tying 3-pointers in the final seconds of regulation and the first overtime, finishing with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in the Dallas Mavericks' 119-115 double-overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Doncic highlighted his 56th career triple-double...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Won't play Thursday
Ingles is out for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to left knee injury management. Ingles is likely sitting out Thursday's back-to-back for rest. Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora and MarJon Beauchamp are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Ingles should be good to go for Saturday's rematch with the Heat.
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock starting for Mavericks on Thursday; Dwight Powell to bench
Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock will start Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Bullock came off the bench last time out, but that will not be the case against LeBron James and Co. He's been elevated to the starting lineup, and Dwight Powell - who entered the day with a questionable tag due to a hip contusion - will come off the bench in the corresponding move.
numberfire.com
Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) ruled out for Rockets on Friday
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. will not play Friday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Porter is dealing with a left foot contusion, which is why he left Wednesday's contest early. Now, he has been ruled out entirely to kick off the weekend. Expect more work for Jae'Sean Tate and TyTy Washington Jr.
Steph Curry's Current Status For Suns-Warriors Game
Steph Curry remains listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
Yardbarker
Knicks hold off Pacers in RJ Barrett’s return
Jalen Brunson scored 34 points and RJ Barrett added 27 in his return from injury, lifting the host New York Knicks to a 119-113 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Brunson made 11 of 20 shots from the floor and all nine of his attempts from the foul line on the heels of scoring a career-high 44 points in New York's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominates glass with 18 boards
Jokic produced 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 FT), 18 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-97 victory over the Suns. Jokic was well on his way to yet another triple-double by halftime with 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. The reigning MVP added nine points, nine boards and three dimes in the third quarter, falling just one assist shy of notching his 12th triple-double of the season after sitting for all of the final period. Jokic posted game highs in rebounds (18) and assists (9) and has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 11 contests.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Late scratch Wednesday
Turner will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks due to back spasms. Turner was slated to play and was listed in the starting lineup but will not suit up Wednesday due to back spasms. James Johnson will take his place in the starting five while Isaiah Jackson and Goga Bitadze are candidates to see more action with Aaron Nesmith (illness) and Oshae Brissett (hamstring) both sidelined. Turner's next chance to play will come Friday against Atlanta.
Klay Thompson's Final Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game
Klay Thompson has been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game.
NBA updates All-Star vote numbers; LeBron, Durant still lead
NEW YORK — (AP) — LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is well on his way to catching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on more than the NBA's career scoring list. James is on pace to be an All-Star for the 19th time, after the NBA said Thursday he remains the overall leading vote-getter for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City.
