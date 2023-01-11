NEW YORK -- Kevin Durant is sidelined with a sprained MCL, just like he was last January, but it's not exactly a same-story, different-year situation. This time, on the night that Durant got hurt, the Brooklyn Nets had a clean injury report. Last time, there were two rookies in the starting lineup and five players on the injury report, including Kyrie Irving, who was ineligible to play at Barclays Center because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Last time, Brooklyn lost 16 of 21 games after Durant's injury. Before and after the James Harden-Ben Simmons blockbuster trade, which happened during that stretch, the coaching staff had to cobble together a new rotation virtually every game. This time, the Nets are in a much less precarious position. The same guys who have been playing most of the minutes will continue to play most of the minutes, Brooklyn coach Jacque Vaughn said after practice Wednesday. The ones on the fringe of the rotation might get opportunities, but that will remain situational.

