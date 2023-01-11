All options are on the table for quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the Packers' season came to end with a 20-16 loss to the Lions in Sunday night's regular-season finale. The 39-year-old said during a postgame conference he was undecided about returning to Green Bay but wouldn't have any regrets if he retired. Rodgers indicated he wouldn't hold the Packers hostage by dragging out his decision. He also acknowledged the possibility of Green Bay wanting to give 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love a chance to start, meaning he would have to play elsewhere to continue his football career.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO