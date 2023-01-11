ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Shapiro names picks for ag, parks and environmental agencies

By Associated Press
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NwRNN_0kAMxb3h00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said Tuesday he wants to stick with two members of his predecessor’s Cabinet to oversee state parklands and agricultural matters.

Shapiro announced his choice of Cindy Adams Dunn to remain as secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and for Russell Redding as agriculture secretary.

Shapiro, a Democrat who is set to be inaugurated in a week, also announced his choice of Rich Negrin to head up the Department of Environmental Protection. Negrin is a lawyer, former prosecutor and former deputy mayor and managing director in Philadelphia’s city government. He was most recently an executive at Commonwealth Edison.

Latest posts

Dunn has spent some three decades at the agency and has served as secretary since 2015. Redding was agriculture secretary under two other Democratic governors, Tom Wolf and Ed Rendell.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro biography

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues

Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

$236M will fund 25 water projects in 17 Pa. counties: Gov. Wolf

Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced the investment of $236 million for 25 drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects across 17 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). “Over the past eight years, my administration has made a significant contribution to clean waters across the commonwealth,” Wolf said in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Dr. Joyce asks NTIA to extend broadband map challenge

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13) called on the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to extend the period for submitting a challenge to the National Broadband Map. Congressman Joyce was joined by 25 other Members of Congress in sending a letter to NTIA Assistant Secretary for Communication and Information Alan Davidson, calling […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa. lawmakers propose earlier presidential primary date

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three Pennsylvania lawmakers say they are planning to introduce legislation to set an earlier date for the 2024 presidential primary election in the state. Sen. Sharif Street and Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jared Solomon, all Democrats, are proposing a new presidential primary date of March 19, 2024, according to Street’s office. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

State Senate Approves Three Items That Could Show Up On State Ballots

State Senate Approves Three Items That Could Show Up On State Ballots. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania state senators have approved three proposed constitutional amendments. If the House approves them, the amendments will appear on the ballot for Pennsylvania voters to vote on in an upcoming election. The items involve requiring residents to show a valid ID before voting, calling for a two-year window for sexual abuse victims to sue their abusers, and a proposal to prevent a governor from vetoing disapproval of a regulation that had been voted on by the General Assembly.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Lawmaker Proposes A Paid, Countywide School Board

>Lawmaker Proposes A Paid, Countywide School Board. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Newly elected state Senator Rosemary Brown of Monroe County says Pennsylvania should have a single-county, 10-year tryout for a paid, countywide school board. Brown laid out her proposal for the school board pilot program in a memo to fellow lawmakers Tuesday. Her plan would ask the state education secretary to designate one fourth-class county for the program, (one with a mid-sized population,) and to take tax burdens into account when making the selection. Pennsylvania has nine fourth-class counties, including Monroe, which has the highest property tax burden in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to cut state gas tax

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s State Senate passed a bill Wednesday to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35, which was approved by the Transportation Committee on Monday, would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $2.99 per gallon.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Three amendments rolled into one bill pass PA Senate

Three amendments have passed on the floor of the Pennsylvania State Senate today, all attached to one bill. According to State Senator Dan Laughlin’s office, Senate Bill One was proposed as a voter identification amendment. During the session, a second amendment was added to the bill to allow a two-year window for sexual abuse victims […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pasenategop.com

Regan Calls on Liquor Board Chairman to Halt 4% Price Increase at Wednesday’s Meeting

HARRISBURG – State Senate Law and Justice Committee Chairman Mike Regan (R-31, Cumberland and York counties) today sent a letter to Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) Chairman Tim Holden calling on him to refrain at a meeting on Wednesday from pushing through a last-minute, surprise 4% price increase on more than 3,000 popular wine and spirits products in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox8tv.com

Pennsylvania Gas Tax Reform

Pennsylvania has the third highest gas tax in the whole country, and it was only going to increase in the new year, but local state legislators are currently working on a new bill to prevent that. PA State senator for the 35th district Wayne Langerholc Jr. put forth new legislation...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Langerholc opens new office in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Pennsylvania State Senator Wayne Langerholc is bringing his presence to State College with the opening of a new office. Langerholc said that the office space at 341 Science Park Road, Suite 201 in Ferguson Township will allow him to help serve residents of the 35th Senatorial District in the area better. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy