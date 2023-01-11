ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Soriano's 20 lead St. John's past Butler 77-61

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Soriano scored 20 points to help St. John’s defeat Butler 77-61 on Tuesday night.

Soriano added 10 rebounds for the Red Storm (12-6, 2-5 Big East Conference). AJ Storr scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Andre Curbelo recorded 11 points and was 3 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Red Storm.

Chuck Harris led the Bulldogs (10-8, 2-5) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and three steals. Simas Lukosius added 15 points and two steals for Butler. Ali Ali also put up 10 points, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

