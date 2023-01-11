ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Greenbrier West 59, Richwood 19

Herbert Hoover 51, Clay County 29

Keyser 58, Berkeley Springs 37

Meadow Bridge 47, Montcalm 41

Morgantown 60, Parkersburg South 50

Pendleton County 66, Pocahontas County 27

Petersburg 38, Moorefield 33

Preston 62, Fort Hill, Md. 61

Wayne 41, Lincoln County 26

Wheeling Central 68, Caldwell, Ohio 37

Wheeling Park 75, University 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

