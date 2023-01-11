Tuesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Greenbrier West 59, Richwood 19
Herbert Hoover 51, Clay County 29
Keyser 58, Berkeley Springs 37
Meadow Bridge 47, Montcalm 41
Morgantown 60, Parkersburg South 50
Pendleton County 66, Pocahontas County 27
Petersburg 38, Moorefield 33
Preston 62, Fort Hill, Md. 61
Wayne 41, Lincoln County 26
Wheeling Central 68, Caldwell, Ohio 37
Wheeling Park 75, University 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
