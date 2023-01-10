ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, MS

Verona bank robbery suspect waives hearing

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago
TUPELO – The Lee County man accused of robbing a Verona branch bank in late December will remain in federal custody at least until a grand jury meets and hears his case.

wcbi.com

Lee County deputies arrest man for vandalizing fiber optic cables

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County deputies made an arrest in the fiber vandalism we first told you about earlier this week. Now, 53-year-old Jeffery Anderson is charged with two counts of felony malicious mischief. Sheriff Jim Johnson said the charges come after a search warrant was done...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Deputies respond to bomb threat calls at 3 Lowndes County schools

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bomb threats disrupted class time at several Lowndes County schools this morning. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the threats were called into New Hope Middle School, Columbus High School, and West Lowndes High School. Bomb-sniffing dogs from the sheriff’s department and Columbus Air Force Base...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
tippahnews.com

Man charged with manslaughter in fatal Ripley car crash

On December 29th, a tragic car accident occurred on City Ave in Ripley, Mississippi, resulting in the death of 56-year-old Roseann Gaillard. The driver of the other vehicle, Nicholas McAlister, age 30, of Tiplersville, has been charged with manslaughter and culpable negligence. The incident took place at 3:42 a.m. on...
RIPLEY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Pontotoc man sentenced to prison for possessing fraudulent benefit cards

A Pontotoc man was sentenced to more than 4 years in prison this week following his conviction for possession of fraudulent unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, on September 2, 2020, Deonte Dilworth, 28, was found in possession of approximately 26 unemployment benefit debit cards from Nevada and Arizona that had been fraudulently obtained. Dilworth, who pled guilty to possession of the fraudulent debit cards, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Sharion Aycock to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Dilworth was also ordered to pay $202,711.39 in restitution. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals immediately after the hearing concluded to begin serving his sentence.
PONTOTOC, MS
wcbi.com

Pontotoc man in prison for illegally possessing unemployment benefit cards

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – A man from Pontotoc will serve four years in prison for illegal possession of unemployment benefit cards. 28-year-old Deonte Dilworth was sentenced Wednesday in federal court after pleading guilty. In addition to the four-year sentence, Dilworth will be on probation for three years after his...
PONTOTOC, MS
tippahnews.com

Tippah County Man shoots11-month old before committing suicide

Tippah County man shot his 11 month old child before committing suicide. Terrible situation and prayers urgently needed. Kevin Haygood of Chalybeate in Tippah County died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting his 11-month-old baby early Friday. The baby is currently in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital...
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Man Faces Fourth DUI Charge

An Oxford man was charged with his fourth DUI recently by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. According to a report, deputies made a traffic stop on Jan. 7 in the area of Highway 7 North and County Road 1032. There was a report made of a vehicle that had been involved in a disturbance and that the driver was reportedly intoxicated.
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Several schools in the area received bomb threats Friday morning

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was just a normal Friday at schools in Columbus and Lowndes County, but early morning bomb threats changed the entire day. Students and teachers at Columbus High, New Hope Middle, and West Lowndes High school were evacuated from classes this morning. Aaliyah Porter,...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Police: More arrests anticipated after barbershop drug bust

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police expect to make more arrests following a large drug bust at a barbershop. Officers used a search warrant on Jan. 5 at Spectacular Cuts on Tupelo Commons Drive. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers seized more than 10,000 alleged fentanyl pills, more than...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Arrest made for fatal Verona shooting

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Verona. According to the Verona Police Department, officers responded Sunday evening to a reported shooting near 119 Jones Drive. Officers found Ryleek Miles, 19, of Shannon, lying on the ground and a second victim inside a vehicle. Miles was...
VERONA, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo restaurant faces wrongful death lawsuit

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of a man beaten to death files a wrongful death lawsuit against Steele's Dive restaurant in Tupelo. The mother of Leonard "KC" Cooper claims in the lawsuit her son was intentionally and maliciously beaten to death in the parking lot of the restaurant last April.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Police ask for public’s help identifying child found in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A three-year-old child is safe and secure after being found walking on the railroad tracks near College Street and 22nd Street South in Columbus Tuesday morning. According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, the young child was found near 9:45 a.m. walking on the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Rollover causes traffic delays on Tupelo highway

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover on Highway 22 over Highway 45 in Tupelo. As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic in the right lane going southbound is blocked. Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Parents face charges after child is found wandering alone

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The parents of a child found wandering the streets of Columbus are facing charges. Tyler Williams and Elett Lowery are both charged with two counts of misdemeanor child neglect. The three-year-old child was found walking down the railroad tracks near College and 22nd Streets South.
COLUMBUS, MS
