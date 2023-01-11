Read full article on original website
Hershey Lodge: The Sweetest ResortJenn GreeneHershey, PA
Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to GoMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Juniata boys hoops falls to Mifflinburg 52-40
Juniata jumped out to a halftime lead, but the Indians ultimately fell short in a 52-40 loss to Mifflinburg Thursday. The Indians led 16-15 at the intermission but were outscored 37-24 in the second half. Jasper Shepps and Grant Reinhold netted 12 points apiece to lead the Indians. Jackson Griffith...
Gettysburg boys and girls swimmers sweep Red Land
Gettysburg picked up decisive victories over Red Land in boys and girls swimming action Thursday. The boys secured a 102-68 win, while the girls earned a 129-39 victory. Zach Turner and Zach Tipton each picked up two individual wins to pace the Warriors. Turner earned top honors in the 50 Freestyle (22.07) and the 100 Backstroke (1:04.86), while Tipton captured first place in the 200 IM (2:14.03) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:07.10).
West Perry wrestling blanks Greencastle-Antrim in MPC Colonial Division dual meet
The West Perry wrestling team defeated Greencastle-Antrim, 78-0, Thursday in an MPC Colonial Division dual meet. 120: Jackson Rush (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 126: Cooper Nace (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 132: Blain Puchalsky (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 138: Tyler Morrison (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 145: Tucker Seidel (WPH) over Garrett Stevens (GAH) (Fall 0:56) 152: Nolen Zeigler (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 160: Carter Nace (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 172: Justice Hockenberry-Folk (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 189: Quade Boden (WPH) over Ayden Amsley (GAH) (Fall 2:18) 215: Cayden Sleva (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 285: Anthony D`Angelo (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 106: Ethan Rea (WPH) over (GAH) (For.) 113: Ashtyn Leigh (WPH) over (GAH) (For.)
Marissa Gingrich becomes all-time leading scorer in Mifflin County’s 77-26 win over Hershey
In Mid-Penn Keystone action, Mifflin County (6-4) earned a convincing 77-26 victory against Hershey (0-11) Tuesday. The Huskies led 46-13 by the intermission. Marissa Gingrich led all players with 30 points and became Mifflin County’s all-time leading scorer in the process. Gingrich knocked down 15 points from beyond the arc. Amelia Leister chipped in 16 points and Jalee Bodtorf netted 11 points in the blowout.
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Jan. 10, 2023
Altoona at Chambersburg, 6:30 p.m. Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg wrestling clips Hershey 37-26 in Keystone tilt
Mechanicsburg edged Hershey 37-26 in a tightly-contested Mid-Penn Keystone clash Thursday evening. 215: Antonion Zeno (MECH) over David Essis (HER)
Clemson fires offensive coordinator, Gettysburg native Brandon Streeter
CLEMSON, South Carolina (WHTM) — The Clemson football team announced on Thursday afternoon that Gettysburg native and Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has been fired. “I am incredibly appreciative of Brandon for all he accomplished at Clemson in his 15 years as a player, graduate assistant, position coach and offensive coordinator. I am thankful for […]
Plans moving forward for LeSean McCoy’s $8M central Pa. apartment building
An apartment building in Harrisburg that is being developed by former NFL football player LeSean McCoy, Daphne McCoy and Vice Capital has a name: Savoy. The four-story apartment building is proposed for the site at 1520 N. Sixth St., across the street from the new U.S. Federal Courthouse. The building would have 48 residential units. Ten of the units will be for affordable housing. There will be commercial space on the first floor with the apartments above. Forty-four parking spaces are proposed on the back side of the building on North Fifth street.
Seven families displaced after apartment building fire in Mifflin County
LEWISTOWN, Pa. — A fire in Mifflin County left an apartment building destroyed, seven families without a home, and a firefighter suffering from minor injuries on Tuesday. Firefighters were dispatched to West Charles Street in Lewistown just before 9 a.m. to battle the flames. According to Mifflin County 911...
State police looking for missing central Pa. teen
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl missing from the Chambersburg area. Kylese A. Seman was last seen Monday, and her current whereabouts are unknown, state police said Tuesday. State police said Seman has ties to the Hagerstown, Maryland area. Anyone with information on Seman’s whereabouts...
Pa. Farm Show 2023 winning apple pie is from a Lehigh Valley baker. Here’s her recipe.
An apple pie made with boiled apple cider and decorated with a pecan crumb topping caught the attention of judges at the Pa. Farm Show. An Ultimate Apple Pie won Lorrie Rauch of Lehigh County first place in the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest on Jan. 7. Her recipe calls for Cortland apples and a homemade caramel drizzle.
Instead of closing, 30-year-old central Pa. amusement center will stay open with new owners
An amusement center that was expected to close near the end of this month will remain open under new ownership. Melissa and Brian Bentzen will take over ownership of Cluggy’s Amusement Center at 393 Bedington Blvd. in Chambersburg, Franklin County on Feb. 1. The current owners had previously announced...
WGAL
Crash clears on I-283 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash that caused delays on I-283 in Dauphin County Tuesday morning has cleared. There were delays in the southbound lanes of I-283 between Exit 2 PA-441 Lindle Road and Exits 1A, 1B, Harrisburg East Interchange I-76 Exit 247. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
WGAL
Dauphin County high school student dies in vehicle crash
A Dauphin County high school student dies after a vehicle crash. A 17-year-old boy is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Williams Township near Tower City. It happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday along Rt. 209 and Railroad Street. The other two drivers were not injured in the crash.
Crash into tree kills Halifax woman
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Halifax woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County on Jan. 11. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say that when they arrived at the scene of the crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township around 1:55 p.m., they found that the driver had lost control of her car.
WGAL
State Police: Two suspects steal nearly $12,000 from game of skill machine in Dauphin County
HALIFAX, Pa. — State Police are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects accused of stealing nearly $12,000 from a game of skill machine in Dauphin County. The alleged theft occurred at a Shell gas station located on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax Township, according to State Police.
susquehannastyle.com
Local Love: Alyssa and Bryan
We grew up six blocks away from each other in Fountain Hill, PA. We went to the same elementary school and high school, but it was not until we both graduated from college that we became close friends and eventually started dating. We made it through a few years of long-distance. In 2016, Bryan lived in DC while I lived in Bethlehem, PA and San Francisco, CA. In 2017, Bryan moved to Philly to be closer to me while I was living in Reading, PA. In 2018, Bryan finally made the move to Reading. In 2019, we bought our first house together in West Reading, where we live today with our dog, Stevie.
iheart.com
Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp.
>Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp. (Fairview Two., PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police say they've rescued two missing and endangered women in York County. The victims were found during a traffic stop on I-83 in Fairview Township on January 6th. Police say Antonio Green of Bensalem was with them. He was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and is being held at the York County Prison. The unidentified women were taken to shelters temporarily.
Major central Pa. employer takes leap into Philadelphia and southeastern counties
HIghmark Blue Shield, a major Harrisburg region employer, said Thursday it will sell health insurance in five southeastern counties including Philadelphia beginning in 2024. Pittsburgh-based Highmark is one of Pennsylvania’s largest health insurers, selling coverage to businesses and individuals across much of the state. The company has a significant...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
