SZA Teases ‘Kill Bill’ Video: ‘It’s What Y’all Deserve’
SZA shared a sneak peek of her upcoming music video for her new track “Kill Bill” on Thursday. The 20-second teaser starts with the R&B artist zipping up in a red leather suit — echoing Uma Thurman’s iconic yellow and black suit, which, in turn, paid homage to Bruce Lee’s iconic yellow jumpsuit in Game Of Death. SZA then sheaths a katana and hops on a motorcycle, cruising under an eerie bridge before the video’s title “Kill Bill” appears on screen. The short video ends with SZA expertly slicing off the head of a dummy, leaving a trail of stuffing...
thesource.com
Queen Naija Confronts Lil Meech in New Video “Let’s Talk About It”
Today, multi-platinum songstress Queen Naija kicks off the new year with “Let’s Talk About It,” a slow-burning but unstoppable new single that calls out all the self-absorbed and drama-obsessed men of the world. Accompanied by a cinematic video that finds Queen taking back her power, “Let’s Talk About It” arrives around the Detroit-bred artist’s milestone fifth anniversary of her breakthrough hit “Medicine” (a double-platinum smash that premiered on New Year’s Day in 2018 and immediately set her meteoric rise in motion).
Diddy Didn’t Want The Notorious B.I.G.’s Hit Song ‘One More Chance’ to Be Released As a Single
The Notorious B.I.G. released 'One More Chance' as a single from his debut album 'Ready to Die,' but Bad Boy Records executive Diddy didn't think it would be a good fit.
musictimes.com
Gangsta Boo Net Worth Revisited Amid Mysterious Cause of Death: 'Queen of Memphis' Title Justified?
Rapper Gangsta Boo, a former member of Three 6 Mafia, has passed away. She was 43. At the beginning of 2023, the hip-hop and rap community has lost yet another individual. When speaking to FOX13 in Memphis, DJ Paul verified the tragedy. It was announced that Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, also...
Famed Rapper Dies
According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
Raven-Symoné Says ‘Everyone Knew’ She Was a Lesbian in Her Disney Days
Disney made Raven-Symoné a big star. The actor says while she wasn't officially out in her younger years, a lot of people knew her sexuality.
Essence
WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
thesource.com
Lil Nas X Reveals That He Is The Father Of A Baby Boy
Ever since the release of his 20`19 smash hit “Old Town Road”, whose remix with Billy Ray Cyrus went 16x platinum, Lil Nas X has not only become an international superstar, but has become an integral representative of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, the Georgia native has announced that he is a father of a baby boy and he will no longer “hide him.”
Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]
Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Pardison ‘Pardi’ Fontaine Speaks Out In Support Of Women Ahead Of A Verdict In Tory Lanez Trial
Megan The Stallion's boyfriend Pardi speaks out ahead of the verdict in the Tory Lanez trial and gives encouragement to women who suffered injustices.
Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour
The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
Complex
Angela Simmons Says She’s ‘Happier Than I Ever Been’ After Confirming Yo Gotti Relationship
Angela Simmons took a moment to celebrate her relationship with Yo Gotti, proclaiming her happiness a few days after the couple announced they were officially together on Instagram. Simmons and the CMG rap mogul confirmed their rumored partnership with a romantic New Year’s Eve photoshoot, and the daughter of Run-DMC’s...
Mark Curry & Keith Murray Confirm Puff Daddy Got Smacked and Choked by Suge Knight!
Is this true that Sean "Puffy" Combs got abused by Marion "Suge" Knight? On September 23, 1995, during a birthday party for Atlanta produce Jermaine Dupree, it was reported that Mr. Knights Bodyguard was killed over an altercation with Bad Boys Entourage. At the time of the incident, Rapper Keith Murry reported in a recent interview with Art of Dialogue that he was there the night of the Killing.
Joe Budden Claims He’s Seen Megan Thee Stallion Do ‘Horrible Things’ to Great People
Joe Budden is the latest celebrity to offer his thoughts on the ongoing Tory Lanez trial. On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe claims he's seen Megan Thee Stallion do "horrible Things" to great people. On episode 587 of The Joe Budden Podcast, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 18)...
Time Out Global
Five films that capture the essence of summer
In need of something to watch? ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has shared his top picks for films that capture the essence of summer. The hot, sultry days of summer are back and what better way to cool off than in the shade of a cinema with a film classic? Luckily for you, ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has saved us the trouble of picking and has revealed his top five films that capture the dreamy dog days of summer.
Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness
The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'
Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
Gospel Artist Kevin Lemons Dead At 44
The Lemons' family confirmed his passing on his official Instagram page with a statement, asking to keep his wife, Tiunna, family, and Higher Calling lifted in prayer
