saturdaytradition.com
Payton Sandfort provides big spark in Iowa's OT win over Michigan
Payton Sandfort came off the bench in a big way for Iowa Thursday night. With a huge second half and key performance in overtime, Sandfort sent the Hawkeyes to a win over Michigan for Iowa’s third straight win. Sandfort scored the final 7 points of regulation for the Hawkeyes,...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State football: 10 burning questions as the Spartans head into the offseason
Mel Tucker will need to take a long, hard look in the mirror. He might not be a fan of what stares back at him entering Year 4 at Michigan State. They can win. That was proven behind the legs of Kenneth Walker III and a slightly-above-average defense that carried the program to a Peach Bowl victory a little over a year ago. Walker, who is now making the case for NFL Offensive Player of the Year with the Seattle Seahawks, was a difference-maker, but he wasn’t the only Michigan State player who factored into an 11-2 season in 2021.
Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Massive Commitment
USC wide receiver transfer C.J. Williams has announced his commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers. The former four-star recruit is the highest-rated commitment the Badgers have seen in the internet rankings era. "Ain’t this they’ve been waitin’ for? #OnWisconsin," Williams wrote on Twitter. The ...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin announces hiring of new Co-DC and CBs coach from Minnesota coaching staff
Wisconsin has had a successful offseason so far, and on Thursday, its coaching staff grew with the addition of a new co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Paul Haynes joined the Badgers following a three-year stint with Minnesota where he helped lead the Golden Gophers to the third-ranked defense in 2021. Before his run with Minnesota, he coached at Michigan State, Kent State and Ohio State.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin receives commitment from dynamic, former 4-star WR out of USC
Wisconsin added some talent to its offense Thursday as it picked up a commit from C.J. Williams, a transfer wide receiver from USC. Williams was a 4-star composite coming into college according to 247Sports Composite. He was the No. 73 player nationally, the No. 10 wide receiver and the No. 4 player in California. He garnished offers from Notre Dame and UCLA, but ultimately went with the Trojans.
MSU basketball recruiting: 3 Spartan signees rise, 1 falls in 247Sports rankings update
Michigan State’s 2023 basketball recruiting class is signed and sealed, with just their senior seasons left to go before turning the page to their careers in East Lansing. 247Sports on Thursday released its updated Top 150 rankings for the senior class, and each of MSU’s four incoming freshmen saw slight movement in their position.
saturdaytradition.com
Terry Lockett Jr., former Michigan State WR, announces transfer destination
Terry Lockett Jr. has transferred, but he isn’t going very far. The former Michigan State WR announced that he will be headed an hour southeast to play for Eastern Michigan. Lockett posted the news on Twitter on Thursday, alongside a picture of himself in the Eagles uniform with the word “committed.”
saturdaytradition.com
Dug McDaniel says he dealt with hospitalization leading up to rivalry game vs. MSU
Dug McDaniel, Michigan’s freshman point guard, started and played 26 minutes against Michigan State after being in the hospital leading up to the game. McDaniel’s resiliency was on full display when he took the court to match up against the rival Spartans despite his illness. He revealed Wednesday...
saturdaytradition.com
Nathanial Vakos, Ohio kicker transfer, reveals B1G commitment
Nathanial Vakos is coming out of the portal and heading to the B1G, giving Wisconsin a key special teams piece with his Tuesday commitment. Vakos joins the Badgers from Ohio, where he had an 81.5% success rate on field goals, a 98% success rate on extra points and a long field goal of 56 yards, which was tied for 3rd in the NCAA.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan edge, former Alabama 5-star, enters transfer portal for 4th time
Former Alabama 5-star transfer and former Michigan edge rusher Eyabi Okie announced Thursday that he will be entering the transfer portal once again. Okie has entered the transfer portal 4 times across his 5-year college career. Okie started his career at Alabama in 2018 before transferring to Houston, sitting out...
Football World Reacts To Troubling Jim Harbaugh Report
This Jim Harbaugh situation continues to get weirder and weirder. The Michigan head coach is again flirting with a return to the NFL even though he released a statement last week where he said he expected to be the head coach at Michigan next season. More details have now surfaced regarding ...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: When will the Wolverines win another national championship?
For the past 4 seasons, the SEC has reigned supreme in college football, watching one of its flagship programs claim a national championship. Georgia has won back-to-back national titles via the College Football Playoff. The SEC has produced the outright national champ a staggering 13 times in the past 17 seasons.
Everyone Said The Same Thing After Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Announcement
The Jim Harbaugh saga continues to change by the minute. Harbaugh, who's currently the head coach at Michigan, has been flirting with a return to the NFL for the last two offseasons. He interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings last season before signing an extension to remain at Michigan and ...
Maize n Brew
Michigan finishes in the top three in final AP Poll of 2022 season
In the final installment of the college football AP Poll, the Michigan Wolverines finished No. 3, the same rank they received to close out last year. Georgia took the top spot and TCU placed second. As for Michigan’s foes this season, only two made the poll: Ohio State at No. 4 and Penn State at No. 7. Vanquished opponents Iowa, Purdue, Maryland, and Illinois were among the others to receive votes but not make the official ranking.
candgnews.com
Amare Snowden to play college football at Wisconsin
ROSEVILLE — In front of a packed crowd at Roseville High School Dec. 21, Roseville senior wide receiver and defensive back Amare Snowden committed to the University of Wisconsin to continue his football career. The four-star recruit’s commitment was broadcast live on the 247Sports Signing Day Show, and the...
saturdaytradition.com
Andrel Anthony, former Michigan WR, reveals transfer destination
Andrel Anthony made his transfer destination clear on Tuesday afternoon. The Michigan transfer picked Oklahoma, joining Brent Venables’ team that has had a successful showing in the transfer portal so far. Anthony, a sophomore wide receiver from East Lansing, Michigan, didn’t have a ton of success in his two...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin lands latest QB transfer via former 4-star prospect out of Mississippi State
Wisconsin has added another transfer QB to its ranks. That makes it three different QBs to transfer into Luke Fickell’s program. Wisconsin previously earned transfer commitments from Nick Evers and Tanner Mordecai before picking up a new one on Tuesday. Braedyn Locke is the latest transfer heading to Madison.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Cincinnati WR following Luke Fickell to Wisconsin
Former Cincinnati WR Will Pauling took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his decision to follow his former coach to Wisconsin. Pauling is the 3rd player to announce a transfer to Wisconsin on Tuesday and the 10th overall portal addition. Pauling joins Jake Renfro and Joe Huber as former Bearcats making the jump to the Badgers.
Michigan Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination
Former Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony didn't need very long to figure out where he'll resume his career. On Tuesday, the former three-star wideout announced that he's transferring to Oklahoma. Anthony tweeted, "what's understood doesn't need to be explained...thank you God. ...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh issues statement on Kevin Warren's departure as B1G commissioner
B1G commissioner Kevin Warren shocked the college football world when he decided to leave for the Chicago Bears’ president and CEO job on Thursday. The job recently opened up when Ted Phillips retired. Wisconsin Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh issued a statement on the matter shortly after. “I’ve enjoyed...
