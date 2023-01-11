ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Payton Sandfort provides big spark in Iowa's OT win over Michigan

Payton Sandfort came off the bench in a big way for Iowa Thursday night. With a huge second half and key performance in overtime, Sandfort sent the Hawkeyes to a win over Michigan for Iowa’s third straight win. Sandfort scored the final 7 points of regulation for the Hawkeyes,...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State football: 10 burning questions as the Spartans head into the offseason

Mel Tucker will need to take a long, hard look in the mirror. He might not be a fan of what stares back at him entering Year 4 at Michigan State. They can win. That was proven behind the legs of Kenneth Walker III and a slightly-above-average defense that carried the program to a Peach Bowl victory a little over a year ago. Walker, who is now making the case for NFL Offensive Player of the Year with the Seattle Seahawks, was a difference-maker, but he wasn’t the only Michigan State player who factored into an 11-2 season in 2021.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Massive Commitment

USC wide receiver transfer C.J. Williams has announced his commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers. The former four-star recruit is the highest-rated commitment the Badgers have seen in the internet rankings era. "Ain’t this they’ve been waitin’ for? #OnWisconsin," Williams wrote on Twitter. The ...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin announces hiring of new Co-DC and CBs coach from Minnesota coaching staff

Wisconsin has had a successful offseason so far, and on Thursday, its coaching staff grew with the addition of a new co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Paul Haynes joined the Badgers following a three-year stint with Minnesota where he helped lead the Golden Gophers to the third-ranked defense in 2021. Before his run with Minnesota, he coached at Michigan State, Kent State and Ohio State.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin receives commitment from dynamic, former 4-star WR out of USC

Wisconsin added some talent to its offense Thursday as it picked up a commit from C.J. Williams, a transfer wide receiver from USC. Williams was a 4-star composite coming into college according to 247Sports Composite. He was the No. 73 player nationally, the No. 10 wide receiver and the No. 4 player in California. He garnished offers from Notre Dame and UCLA, but ultimately went with the Trojans.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Nathanial Vakos, Ohio kicker transfer, reveals B1G commitment

Nathanial Vakos is coming out of the portal and heading to the B1G, giving Wisconsin a key special teams piece with his Tuesday commitment. Vakos joins the Badgers from Ohio, where he had an 81.5% success rate on field goals, a 98% success rate on extra points and a long field goal of 56 yards, which was tied for 3rd in the NCAA.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan edge, former Alabama 5-star, enters transfer portal for 4th time

Former Alabama 5-star transfer and former Michigan edge rusher Eyabi Okie announced Thursday that he will be entering the transfer portal once again. Okie has entered the transfer portal 4 times across his 5-year college career. Okie started his career at Alabama in 2018 before transferring to Houston, sitting out...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Troubling Jim Harbaugh Report

This Jim Harbaugh situation continues to get weirder and weirder.  The Michigan head coach is again flirting with a return to the NFL even though he released a statement last week where he said he expected to be the head coach at Michigan next season. More details have now surfaced regarding ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan finishes in the top three in final AP Poll of 2022 season

In the final installment of the college football AP Poll, the Michigan Wolverines finished No. 3, the same rank they received to close out last year. Georgia took the top spot and TCU placed second. As for Michigan’s foes this season, only two made the poll: Ohio State at No. 4 and Penn State at No. 7. Vanquished opponents Iowa, Purdue, Maryland, and Illinois were among the others to receive votes but not make the official ranking.
ANN ARBOR, MI
candgnews.com

Amare Snowden to play college football at Wisconsin

ROSEVILLE — In front of a packed crowd at Roseville High School Dec. 21, Roseville senior wide receiver and defensive back Amare Snowden committed to the University of Wisconsin to continue his football career. The four-star recruit’s commitment was broadcast live on the 247Sports Signing Day Show, and the...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Andrel Anthony, former Michigan WR, reveals transfer destination

Andrel Anthony made his transfer destination clear on Tuesday afternoon. The Michigan transfer picked Oklahoma, joining Brent Venables’ team that has had a successful showing in the transfer portal so far. Anthony, a sophomore wide receiver from East Lansing, Michigan, didn’t have a ton of success in his two...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Former Cincinnati WR following Luke Fickell to Wisconsin

Former Cincinnati WR Will Pauling took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his decision to follow his former coach to Wisconsin. Pauling is the 3rd player to announce a transfer to Wisconsin on Tuesday and the 10th overall portal addition. Pauling joins Jake Renfro and Joe Huber as former Bearcats making the jump to the Badgers.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Michigan Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

Former Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony didn't need very long to figure out where he'll resume his career.  On Tuesday, the former three-star wideout announced that he's transferring to Oklahoma. Anthony tweeted, "what's understood doesn't need to be explained...thank you God. ...
ANN ARBOR, MI

