WLOS.com
Investigation underway after Macon County school employee allegedly tapes student to desk
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County Schools leaders have confirmed a now-former elementary school employee has been accused of allegedly taping a student to their desk. Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin confirmed Thursday, Jan. 12 the incident happened at Iotla Valley Elementary School before the winter break.
WLOS.com
Suspect charged in string of business burglaries in West Asheville, River Arts District
WEST ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three West Asheville businesses on Haywood Road were burglarized Sunday morning, according to the Asheville Police Department. Garden Party, Hole Doughnuts and Story Parlor were all targeted in a similar fashion, APD Capt. Joe Silberman said. “It seems to be a string,” Silberman said....
WLOS.com
Proactive enforcement policy sends message to would-be offenders, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department (APD) has arrested three men as part of their proactive enforcement policy. The three men, Trevon Demarkus Stone, Noah Eric Roark and Willie James Davis, were arrested Jan. 6 as a part of the effort targeting suspects with known criminal records and likely to be carrying firearms.
WLOS.com
Authorities searching for Candler man reported missing
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing man from the Candler area. Robert Jarvis, 31, is described as approximately 5’ 10” with brown hair and green eyes and a beard. Officials say Jarvis was last heard from...
WLOS.com
One person arrested after communicating threats at license plate agency, officials say
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A man is behind bars after being accused of making a threat at a license plate agency on Tuesday. Around 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 10, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office says law enforcement responded to the License Plate Agency on East Court Street in Marion after receiving reports of an active shooter inside the facility. However, once they arrived, it appeared a man was making threats.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police say 120,000 pounds of trash was collected at two homeless camps during a clean-up last Friday. Police say the camps were on Department of Transportation property off I-40 westbound near exit 44. Police say they notified the people at the camps know about the clean-up several times in the two weeks before it happened.
WLOS.com
Marion man faces gun, drug charges following traffic stop
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A 25-year-old man in McDowell County is facing several charges following a traffic stop. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says Detective Jesse Hicks was patrolling the Dysartsville area on Dec. 12, 2022 when he observed a vehicle traveling at a "high rate of speed" and initiated a traffic stop.
WLOS.com
Investigation underway after elderly couple found dead by family, deputies say
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in McDowell County after an elderly couple was found dead inside a home over the weekend. Authorities say on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the Sugar Hill/Montford Cover area.
WLOS.com
Camps not the answer for homelessness, officials say after tons of trash cleaned from two
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two bulldozers and four dump trucks are what it took the Asheville Police Department and NCDOT to clean up two homeless camps earlier this week. It was an eight-hour process to clean up 120,000 pounds -- or 60 tons -- of trash between the two homeless camps in West Asheville.
WLOS.com
Nonprofit aims to curtail DWI's with the help of $5,000 donation
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — The town of Maggie Valley presented a check Wednesday morning to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Those with the organization say it comes at an opportune time as they say DWI's are rising. The $5,000 donation comes from the town of Maggie Valley and...
WLOS.com
120,000 pounds of trash collected in single day from 2 vacant homeless camps
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 120,000 pounds of trash was recently collected in a single day from vacant homeless camps that were on North Carolina Department of Transportation property. Clean-up efforts on Jan. 6, 2023, from eight NCDOT staff, two bulldozers and four dump trucks resulted in the...
WLOS.com
Opportunity to look back and learn, Buncombe leaders say of group reviewing water outages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water outages that occurred from Dec. 24 through Jan. 4 affected thousands of people, including many Buncombe County residents who live outside Asheville city limits. On Tuesday, Asheville leaders officially approved the creation of an independent review committee to look into what caused the outages...
WLOS.com
One killed in early morning Henderson County fire, investigation ongoing
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County officials confirm with News 13 one person was killed overnight in a house fire off Mountain Road. Fire officials tell News 13 the call came in at around 3:25 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officials say two people were inside the home at the...
WLOS.com
Canine flu: NC veterinarian seeing highest number of cases since 2015
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Canine flu cases continue to rise across the Carolinas. According to one local veterinarian, case numbers haven’t been this high since 2015. Nationwide, veterinarians are reporting a lingering uptick in canine flu cases. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, about 80% of dogs exposed to the canine flu virus, contract it.
WLOS.com
Popular 'Pretty Place' Chapel to temporarily close for upgrades
CLEVELAND, S.C. (WLOS) — YMCA Camp Greenville announced that Fred W. Symmes "Pretty Place" Chapel will close to all visitors for renovations beginning Jan. 23. Pretty Place, known for its incredible view of the mountains, is the spiritual center of the camp and also serves as a popular wedding and elopement venue.
WLOS.com
Buncombe BOE approves new school calendar, but still pushes for more control from state
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Board of Education has moved forward with a resolution asking the state for more control of academic calendars on a local level. The two-page resolution argues the state’s current law has a negative impact on students. Public schools are not permitted...
WLOS.com
Asheville Humane Society reopens following 'canine flu' outbreak
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After more than five weeks, the Asheville Humane Society is back open to the public. Closed since the beginning of December because of an outbreak of “canine flu,” the facility missed out on one of their highest adoption periods of the year, said Laila Johnston, donor relations director. According to Johnston, at its worst point: the facility had 115 dogs test positive for the virus.
WLOS.com
Asheville releases timeline of water crisis that started at Mills River facility
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 spoke one on one with an assistant city manager and the water resources director for the city of Asheville about the widespread water outages that impacted thousands of customers from Christmas into the new year. “We’re doing immediate steps now,” Water Resources Director...
WLOS.com
Fire at RH in the Asheville Outlets extinguished by sprinkler system, officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Fire Department had several crews at Asheville Outlets on Wednesday night. About six fire engines could be seen in the shopping center parking lot, where an alarm could be heard and firefighters could be seen heading to the roof of RH and Carter's Babies and Kids.
WLOS.com
Asheville turns to independent review committee to investigate recent water outages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council officially established an independent review committee Tuesday night to look into what caused recent water outages and what needs to happen to prevent them from happening again. Thousands of customers were without water from Dec. 24 through Jan. 4, when the southern...
