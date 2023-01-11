ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Investigation underway after Macon County school employee allegedly tapes student to desk

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County Schools leaders have confirmed a now-former elementary school employee has been accused of allegedly taping a student to their desk. Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin confirmed Thursday, Jan. 12 the incident happened at Iotla Valley Elementary School before the winter break.
WLOS.com

Proactive enforcement policy sends message to would-be offenders, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department (APD) has arrested three men as part of their proactive enforcement policy. The three men, Trevon Demarkus Stone, Noah Eric Roark and Willie James Davis, were arrested Jan. 6 as a part of the effort targeting suspects with known criminal records and likely to be carrying firearms.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Authorities searching for Candler man reported missing

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing man from the Candler area. Robert Jarvis, 31, is described as approximately 5’ 10” with brown hair and green eyes and a beard. Officials say Jarvis was last heard from...
CANDLER, NC
WLOS.com

One person arrested after communicating threats at license plate agency, officials say

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A man is behind bars after being accused of making a threat at a license plate agency on Tuesday. Around 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 10, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office says law enforcement responded to the License Plate Agency on East Court Street in Marion after receiving reports of an active shooter inside the facility. However, once they arrived, it appeared a man was making threats.
MARION, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville police say 120,000 pounds of trash was collected at two homeless camps during a clean-up last Friday. Police say the camps were on Department of Transportation property off I-40 westbound near exit 44. Police say they notified the people at the camps know about the clean-up several times in the two weeks before it happened.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Marion man faces gun, drug charges following traffic stop

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A 25-year-old man in McDowell County is facing several charges following a traffic stop. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says Detective Jesse Hicks was patrolling the Dysartsville area on Dec. 12, 2022 when he observed a vehicle traveling at a "high rate of speed" and initiated a traffic stop.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Nonprofit aims to curtail DWI's with the help of $5,000 donation

MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — The town of Maggie Valley presented a check Wednesday morning to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Those with the organization say it comes at an opportune time as they say DWI's are rising. The $5,000 donation comes from the town of Maggie Valley and...
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
WLOS.com

Canine flu: NC veterinarian seeing highest number of cases since 2015

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Canine flu cases continue to rise across the Carolinas. According to one local veterinarian, case numbers haven’t been this high since 2015. Nationwide, veterinarians are reporting a lingering uptick in canine flu cases. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, about 80% of dogs exposed to the canine flu virus, contract it.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Popular 'Pretty Place' Chapel to temporarily close for upgrades

CLEVELAND, S.C. (WLOS) — YMCA Camp Greenville announced that Fred W. Symmes "Pretty Place" Chapel will close to all visitors for renovations beginning Jan. 23. Pretty Place, known for its incredible view of the mountains, is the spiritual center of the camp and also serves as a popular wedding and elopement venue.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Asheville Humane Society reopens following 'canine flu' outbreak

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After more than five weeks, the Asheville Humane Society is back open to the public. Closed since the beginning of December because of an outbreak of “canine flu,” the facility missed out on one of their highest adoption periods of the year, said Laila Johnston, donor relations director. According to Johnston, at its worst point: the facility had 115 dogs test positive for the virus.
ASHEVILLE, NC

