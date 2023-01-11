Louisville moves to 3-0 in Region 4-4A with big win over West Lauderdale

LOUISVILLE — Region play may have just started, but Louisville is threatening to run away with Region 4-4A. The Wildcats were at it again Tuesday night, beating West Lauderdale 62-22 in a game that was exactly as close as it sounds.

Louisville (17-3) started off fast and enjoyed contributions from just about everyone.

Jacylin Houston was up first — she had seven points within the first three minutes of the game. Point guard Jykia Clemons got everyone involved, dishing a no-look assist to provide the highlight of a 10-0 run that helped Louisville to a 21-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Kelis Vaughn hit a quick three-pointer to start the second quarter. West Lauderdale (5-11) responded by tightening the screws on defense, but the Knights still had trouble finding ways to score.

Louisville's Aniya Hunter took over just before half, and scored a couple of buckets to spark another Wildcat run that left them with a 41-17 halftime lead.

"It starts with the defense," Louisville coach Mitchell McCurry said. "If you can stop teams from scoring, it's an easy win at the end of the day."

The Wildcats, ranked third in SB Live's 4A rankings , used some tough defense to stretch the lead even further in the third quarter. West Lauderdale did not score again until the 4:05 mark, and scored just five points in the whole second half.

Houston finished with 28 points for Louisville. Hunter finished with 12.

"I went to coach before the game," Houston said. "Because I haven't been playing my best lately, and I told him 'Coach, I feel like tonight I should go all out.' So I just came out with my mind on going all out."