Los Gatos driver injured by falling tree

By Amy Larson
 2 days ago

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A pickup truck driver was injured when a large tree fell in Los Gatos during Tuesday’s windy storm. The tree smashed through the hood of the truck and shattered the windshield.

“Driver sustained minor injuries and is okay,” the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department wrote.

(LGMSPD photo)

Los Gatos Boulevard between Highway 9 and Loma Alta was closed for several hours. “Please remember to drive safe always, but especially in inclement weather,” police wrote.

A countless number of trees toppled in the Santa Cruz mountains from a series of storms.

Rain-saturated soils, combined with strong wind gusts, have wreaked havoc in heavily wooded areas. On Highway 9 in Ben Lomond Monday, a utility worker captured the moment that a towering tree smashed to the ground and brought part of the mountainside down with it.

The San Francisco Bay Area’s emergency officials are urging residents to avoid driving as much as possible whenever stormy weather hits.

Dramatic images reveal impact of storms across Bay Area

During a lull between storm on Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters gathered in Santa Cruz County, “We're not out of the woods. We expect these storms to continue until at least the 18th. We expect, at minimum, three more of these atmospheric rivers in different shapes and forms.”

"We're soaked. This place is soaked. Now modest precipitation can have equal or greater impact in terms of conditions on the ground," Newsom said.

More rain is forecast to arrive Wednesday in Northern California.

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

