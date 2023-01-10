Read full article on original website
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
News Talk 1490
Kanye Allegedly Got Married + Will Phaedra Parks Be Returning To Reality TV?! [WATCH}
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It seems like Kanye is moving on two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian, as Da Brat has the exclusive details released from TMZ about the alleged marriage. TMZ reports, “Sources connected to the couple tell TMZ the woman...
News Talk 1490
Why Is Black Tony Asking Rickey To Borrow His Passport?! [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Black Tony isn’t off to a good start in 2023, and once again he’s nowhere to be found at work today…. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
