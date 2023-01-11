ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Drops Third Consecutive SEC Game, Fall 67-56 to Florida

By Zack Nagy
 2 days ago

Offensive inefficiency plagues the Tigers down the stretch, unable to get into rhythm from three.

It was another difficult showing for Matt McMahon and his LSU Tigers after their 67-56 loss to Florida on Tuesday. Their third consecutive conference loss, it certainly puts this program in a bind going forward.

An offensive disaster, it was a night to forget on that end of the floor after a mirage of turnovers halted success when given the chance to get back in the game.

Here are the quick hits from Tuesday’s loss in the PMAC:

Turnover Woes Plague LSU

Just when the Tigers had the chance to blow open a lead early in the second half, three consecutive turnovers within a 90-second span immediately gave Florida the green light to stay in the game.

With the Gators converting and turning defense into offense, their 7-0 run put them in the driver's seat for much of the half. It’s been a challenging stretch for this LSU offense. Stagnant at times, it forces the guards to hoist up threes without getting the ball inside.

For the Tigers to be successful, they’ll have to gain composure when pressured in the halfcourt. 16 turnovers with only 19 made field goals is a recipe for disaster no matter the opponent.

Inefficiency From Three-Point Range

It’s been a tough stretch from deep for this unit over the last few games, and on Tuesday their inability to convert from three stole the show once again. Shooting just 29% from three in the first half, their struggles carried over into the second half, shooting 18% for the game.

A stretch in the final 20 minutes saw the Tigers force the ball in the paint where they saw immediate success, but pulled away from their inside presence towards the middle of the half. With Trae Hannibal and KJ Williams doing all they could to get buckets, Williams certainly saw success inside on his chances, but the chances were limited.

Moving forward, developing an identity in the paint will be of the utmost importance. With Derek Fountain showing signs of life with the big guys inside, he’ll have to make an impact over the next few games for the Tigers to get into rhythm.

KJ Williams Shakes Back

After a poor showing against Texas A&M on Saturday, many expected Williams to leave his mark against Florida and he did just that. Finishing the night with 23 points and 7 rebounds, he got it done in a myriad of ways, but his inside game is what left an immediate impression.

When the Tigers were unable to get anything to fall from deep, Williams did all he could in the paint to keep LSU afloat. It didn’t last long given the turnover issues, but Tuesday’s game against Florida showed Williams can be a true three-level scorer.

Baton Rouge, LA
