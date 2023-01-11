Read full article on original website
hot967.fm
Walz to sign bill aligning MN tax laws to federal changes
Governor Tim Walz this afternoon (3pm) signs the first bill of the 2023 session passed by the legislature — bringing Minnesota into line with new federal tax laws (called “tax conformity”). Both parties agree it will result in over 100 million dollars in tax savings for Minnesotans....
dakotanewsnow.com
State agrees to termination of SB180, paving the way for citizen initiatives
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Opponents of the bill believe it allowed the state legislature to “ignore the will of the people”. “This is another great win for direct democracy and the citizen initiative process, and it is our hope that the South Dakota State Legislature will stop trying to cripple the peoples’ right to use citizen initiatives to pass laws and amend our state’s constitution,” said Rick Weiland, co-founder of the health care advocacy group, Dakotans for Health.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
House committee hears bill that would eliminate state income tax for 60% of North Dakotans
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State Representative Craig Headland is pushing his bill which would establish a flat tax on state income for higher earners, and eliminate income tax altogether for lower income residents. "We have excess dollars we've collected and the first thing that we should do is prioritize...
hot967.fm
Democrats moving forward with paid family and medical leave, free school breakfasts and lunches
Democrats’ fast-tracked plan for paid family and medical leave has its first Minnesota Senate hearing today (Wed), after Governor Tim Walz spotlighted it Tuesday afternoon at a small business in Saint Paul:. “Eight days ago in our inaugural addresses, we made it very clear that the well-being of children...
The Alarming Increase in ND Housing Discrimination Cases
I'm a middle age white male, so I know PLENTY about housing discrimination!. I kid, of course, people would love to have me rent from them. I don't have any little kids and my last name isn't Thunderhawk. I do have two dogs but that can be cured by kicking up the security deposit. Whites have all the rights and I'm sure we can all agree that isn't right. Fortunately, there are many private agencies that actually know PLENTY about housing discrimination. Inforum reports on this sting-operation.
KFYR-TV
ND Legislature debates income tax reform; some argue why not property tax?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve been talking about it for months: Governor Doug Burgum wants to cut income taxes. And Wednesday, his bill got its first hearing at the State Legislature. Do you like the idea of tax-free income? Governor Burgum does. And so do a number of powerful...
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Pays Joy $60K to Twirl Her Batons; Manhart Starts at $46K in SOS Office
Governor Kristi Noem has updated her staff page to feature her new press secretary, Amelia Joy. Team Noem dedicates one sentence to Joy’s education and two to her baton-twirling:. Baton-twirling apparently doesn’t count much in the salary formula: the state’s payroll website says Joy is getting $60,000 a year...
Squaw Gap, North Dakota officially renamed ‘Homesteaders Gap’ due to derogatory name
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The U.S. Department of Interior has officially voted to remove the derogatory name from Squaw Gap, North Dakota, and rename it Homesteaders Gap. According to the Department of Interior, the vote comes after a year-long process to remove a term from federal use that has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial […]
ND Medicaid members urged to update their contact info
Medicaid provides healthcare coverage to low-income adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults, and people with disabilities.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Medicaid recipients encouraged to update contact info
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Medicaid recipients are being encouraged to update their contact information. Eligibility renewals will resume April 1st, and officials want recipients to receive important information in the coming months. The 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act was signed into law in December and requires states to initiate Medicaid...
mprnews.org
Health care workers pack public meeting on Sanford-Fairview merger
A proposed merger of two major health care organizations is going on the road, as Attorney General Keith Ellison hosts public comment sessions on the combination of South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services. MPR News host Tim Nelson talks with MPR News health reporter Michelle Wiley on the first of these sessions held Tuesday.
KFYR-TV
Group helps raise awareness for ADA with ND legislators
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Just in time for the 68th Legislative session, the Capitol Building made several ADA upgrades to meeting rooms, bathrooms and even a new ramp. To help raise more awareness for people with disabilities, the Dakota Center for Independent Living held a meet and greet with new legislators.
Despite projected $17B surplus, DFL pitch payroll tax hike
(The Center Square) – Despite a projected $17.6 billion surplus, Gov. Tim Walz pitched a future payroll tax hike to fund paid family and medical leave in his soon-to-be released budget plan. Walz said $1.7 billion of surplus seed money would start the program, funded in the future by a payroll tax. The DFL hold a political trifecta and say Senate File 2 is a top priority. ...
orangeandbluepress.com
The Social Security Tax Eliminated In The State Of Minnesota Under Lawmakers’ Proposal
The sweeping agenda of the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, which propose a front $17.6 billion surplus attracted a lot of Minnesotans’ attention leading lawmakers in the state suggesting to cut the proposal. The Minnesota Lawmakers Will Consider To Eliminate The Social Security Tax. The Minnesota Department...
wdayradionow.com
Fentanyl crisis expanding in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- The fentanyl crisis in North Dakota is expanding. The state saw an increase in 2022 in the number of people addicted to opioids and the number of patients seeking treatment for fentanyl addiction. Officials say access is the number one reason for the increase in fentanyl use.
KFYR-TV
Bill to provide additional funds towards Career and Technical Education introduced to North Dakota legislature
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - The North Dakota Department of Career and Technical Education is looking to the legislature for additional funding for building career centers. The department was awarded more than $88 million dollars during the special session in 2021, which was allocated to 13 different projects. State CTE Director Wayde Sick said they are requesting an additional $40 million to cover rising inflation and construction costs.
backcountryhunters.org
North Dakota Opposes ND HB 1151
The North Dakota Chapter of BHA has been made aware of House Bill 1151, that has been introduced to the 68th legislative assembly, by Representative Paul Thomas (Velva). North Dakota BHA opposes this legislation that seeks to restrict or control the ability of the collective wildlife professionals at the North Dakota Game and Fish, to do their job by stripping their authority to regulate baiting in the state. That job, according to state law, is managing the public deer resource on behalf of the public, for current and future generations. The legislature should not be overruling biological wildlife decisions made by a network of professional and experienced biologists and veterinarians who specialize in the subject matter of North Dakota wildlife every day.
sdstandardnow.com
Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a showcase for her delusions of grandeur about our economy
Gov. Kristi Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a carryover of her obsession with proclaiming that South Dakota is the number one state in just about anything that comes to her mind, particularly in the realm of economics. During the speech she went so far as to say that under her administration, South Dakota is an “example” that “America needs.”
REMINDER: Automation tax credits are due this month
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Commerce is reminding all primary sector businesses hoping to use the state Automation Tax Credit that their applications must be submitted by January 31. The Automation Tax Credit program works to provide tax credits to help cover the cost of necessary equipment which is leased or […]
KFYR-TV
25 states increase minimum wage; North Dakota does not
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As we ring in the new year, many states around the country have raised their minimum wage for 2023. North Dakota was not one of them. With exactly half of all 50 states in America raising their minimum wage, it has raised questions about why North Dakota did not.
