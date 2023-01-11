Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
SEC Objects to the $1,000,000,000 Binance.US Bid To Acquire the Assets of Bankrupt Crypto Platform Voyager
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is refusing to approve the proposal of crypto exchange Binance’s US subsidiary to acquire more than $1 billion worth of assets owned by bankrupt crypto firm Voyager. In a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Southern District of New York, the securities...
Crypto carnage: $8 billion withdrawn from Silvergate
The bank is suffering from the ongoing crypto winter triggered by the collapse of FTX.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Say $5,000,000,000 in Assets Now Recovered From Collapsed Crypto Exchange: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried’s attorneys are revealing that billions of dollars worth of liquid assets has been recovered from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. According to a new report by CNBC, lawyers representing the disgraced former CEO have told a judge that $5 billion in cash, digital assets, and other securities have been recovered from FTX.
dailyhodl.com
With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report
A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
Factbox-The many companies in Digital Currency Group's crypto empire
Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crypto company Digital Currency Group (DCG) is at the center of the industry's latest meltdown after one of its companies, Genesis, froze customer withdrawals in November.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Customers That Filed Lawsuit for Stolen Crypto Stalling Investigation: Report
The plaintiffs behind a class action lawsuit against Coinbase who incurred losses from the unauthorized transfer of crypto assets are reportedly stalling the case. According to a new report by Bloomberg Law, the Coinbase customers that are suing the top US-based crypto exchange are refusing to release relevant account information, delaying the proceedings.
Benzinga
Best Crypto to Buy Now
Want to jump straight to the best crypto to buy now? BTC, ETH, LINK, MATIC, DOT, ROSE, RUNE and PUSH are top contenders and they are available on exchanges like Uphold, Binance and eToro. The cryptocurrency market appears to be in shambles. Crypto institutions have gone bankrupt, bad actors have...
U.S. securities regulator charges Genesis, Gemini with unregistered offerings
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday said it has charged Genesis Global Capital LLC and Gemini Trust Company LLC with illegally selling securities to hundreds of thousands of investors through their crypto lending program.
coingeek.com
Huobi Korea wants to sever link with Huobi Global, plans to change name: report
Huobi Korea, a subsidiary of Huobi Global, is keen to end its relationship with its parent company as whispers of a liquidity crisis grows louder. South Korean news outlet New1 reported that Huobi Korea is already moving to buy its shares from its parent company Huobi Global. The report claimed that Huobi Korea would carry out a name change as part of efforts to distance itself from its parent company.
pymnts.com
France’s Market Regulator Aims to Speed Mandatory Licensing of Crypto Services
France’s market regulator wants to accelerate the mandatory licensing of cryptocurrency service providers. Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani, the head of the Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF), said Monday (Jan. 9) at a conference that this change should be made before crypto-related European regulations come into effect, which is expected to happen in 2024, Bloomberg reported Monday.
Venom, Iceberg set up $1 billion fund to invest in blockchain firms amid crypto winter
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Blockchain firm Venom Foundation and Abu Dhabi-based investment manager Iceberg Capital Ltd on Wednesday launched a $1 billion crypto venture fund and said it was leading a $20 million funding round in virtual world platform Nümi Metaverse.
CoinDesk
As Crypto Crashes, Coinbase Bets Big on Europe
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coinbase wants potential customers in Europe to give it a warm reception as crypto winter chills trading activity in its home market. But expanding into Europe may not be enough to reverse the company’s fortunes.
u.today
Crypto Giant Binance Bleeding Assets: Report
An analysis conducted by Forbes demonstrates how major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has endured a momentous drop in assets over the past two months. Binance has lost a total of 15% of its assets (or $12 billion) in recent weeks, according to the popular business media outlet. Despite CEO Changpeng Zhao's...
coingeek.com
Binance’s ties to US hedge funds probed by DoJ as outflow surges
Binance’s dealings with American hedge funds are under scrutiny by federal authorities just as the controversial digital asset exchange is enduring an unprecedented outflow of customer funds. This weekend, the Washington Post reported that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington had issued subpoenas to multiple...
Winklevoss Twins’ Crypto Firm Charged With Hawking Illegal Securities
A company founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss was one of two cryptocurrency firms charged with offering unregistered securities by the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.Gemini, the Winklevoss’ crypto exchange, and Genesis, a broker under the heavyweight conglomerate Digital Currency Group, together raised “billions of dollars’ worth of crypto assets from hundreds of thousands of investors” for Gemini Earn, a program that promised investors high interest on the assets they lent to Genesis.Earn was billed to customers as a way to passively grow their crypto holdings, with advertised annual returns as high as 7.4 percent. The set-up was simple:...
Comments / 0