ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

New Rochelle student revived with Narcan after possible fentanyl overdose

By David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xZmCi_0kAMw2lW00

A Westchester County high school student needed to be revived with Narcan after the teen used a vape possibly laced with deadly fentanyl.

The student at New Rochelle High School was smoking a vape believed to be marijuana and went unconscious on Monday. Nurses rushed into action to administer Narcan — a treatment that can reverse the effects of a known or suspected overdose, officials said.

Superintendent Jonathan Raymond called the incident an“ominous milestone” for the district.

“The vape almost cost that student their life. I implore you to speak with your children immediately about the dangers of vaping. It is urgent,” Raymond wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K9Rgc_0kAMw2lW00
The scary incident happened Monday at New Rochelle High School.
RICHARD HARBUS

“This device is still in our community, potentially threatening the health or lives of any others who use it.”

It is believed the vape was laced with the deadly opioid fentanyl, according to CBS 2.

“And that’s why we need to get this message out to our families, caregivers and our guardians,” Raymond told the news station. “They need to know and tell their kids that any time you try anything from the street, whether it’s marijuana, off a vape, chances are it’s going to be laced with fentanyl. That’s how bad, that’s how serious, this is.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KXj5b_0kAMw2lW00
Narcan can be given for an opioid overdose in an emergency situation.
TNS

He wrote in the community note the district has not confirmed the substance that almost killed the student, but “we know that any vaping devices or drugs purchased on the street may — and likely do — contain the synthetic opioid fentanyl, and even the smallest dose can be lethal.”

CBS 2 reported all school nurses in the New Rochelle school system — which is about 30 minutes from Manhattan — have a supply of Narcan.

Raymond encouraged parents to get their own Narcan prescription and ask their kids to share information about “cartridges, vapes, or other banned items in or around our schools.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04HtUv_0kAMw2lW00
“They need to know and tell their kids that any time you try anything from the street, whether it’s marijuana, off a vape, chances are it’s going to be laced with fentanyl,” school chief Jonathan Raymond told CBS 2.
CBS2

“If at any time they are with a friend who has overdosed, they can call 911 without fear of repercussion,” Raymond wrote. “There is nothing more important than the health, safety, and wellbeing of our students and it takes all of us to prevent a fatal overdose.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Sicko ‘predator’ arrested for raping, kidnapping teens, 21-year-old in NYC: cops

A “predator” who sought out troubled young victims has been arrested and charged with the kidnappings and rapes of two teenage girls and a 21-year-old woman in New York, police officials said Thursday. Andres Portilla, 28, is accused of preying on two 15-year-old girls, one who was reported missing from Wyandanch, Long Island, in August and the other who disappeared from Rego Park, Queens, in December, according to cops. The third known victim, the 21-year-old woman, also from Queens, was reported missing by her parents Jan. 2 after she went out on New Year’s Eve and never came home, cops said. “He’s a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Stamford Felon Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say

A Fairfield County man recently acquitted on a 2012 murder charge was nabbed by police following a weeks-long investigation he might be in possession of a firearm.Hakeem Atkinson, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, after Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime agents stopp…
STAMFORD, CT
New York Post

Brooklyn man gets 20 years in prison for deadly attack on Asian woman

A Brooklyn man who bludgeoned an Asian woman to death will spend the next two decades behind bars, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Elisaul Perez was hit with the 20-year prison sentence after he attacked 61-year-old GuiYing Ma with a rock as she swept a sidewalk in her Corona neighborhood in November 2021, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office. The 33-year-old admitted to the heartless crime last month when he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in Queens Supreme Court. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said she hopes the sentence provided “some measure of solace” for the victim’s family. “The long sentence will hold...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Overnight NYC shootings leave one dead, two injured, cops say

Three people were shot across the Big Apple late Tuesday — including one man who was killed in Brooklyn, authorities said.  Philson Andrews, 36, was blasted multiple times in the torso and right arm at East 56th Street and Church Avenue in East Flatbush around 9:30 p.m. by a man who fled, cops said. Andrews was rushed to the Kings County Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead.  The motive for the shooting was unclear Wednesday morning. Cops described Andrews as “known to the department,” but he hasn’t been arrested in more than 15 years. A 31-year-old man was struck in the head on Lexington...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Controversial NYC judge backs off on gangbanger’s sweetheart plea deal in attempted murder case

A controversial Brooklyn judge who weighed handing a gangbanger a slap-on-the-wrist deal in an attempted murder case settled on a stiffer penalty Wednesday following The Post’s report on the case. But Acting Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Laura Johnson still refused to send admitted gunman Donte Simpson to jail until he is officially sentenced in the May 2021 shooting that left a 17-year-old boy paralyzed for life. It came after Simpson pleaded guilty to attempted murder, assault, and a pair of gun charges, in exchange for a promised sentence of seven-to-10 years behind bars, during the hearing Wednesday. Johnson had previously considered a sentence of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Prison Sentence for Ringleader of Violent West Harlem Drug Trafficking Ring

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the 12-year prison sentence of ANDREW MCFALINE, 27, for his role as the ringleader of a violent drug trafficking ring that operated in West Harlem. On October 14, 2022, MCFALINE pleaded guilty to one count of Operating as a Major Trafficker; one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree; one count of Robbery in the Second Degree; one count of Conspiracy in the Third Degree; and one count of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams says NYC can’t cater to migrants’ ‘cultural taste’ on food

New York City won’t cater to the “cultural” tastes of migrants living in a massive Manhattan hotel, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday — as he vowed to end the epic waste of food they refuse to eat. “We’re going to provide food for people,” Adams said. “People may have a different cultural taste for certain food. We can’t do that. We can only provide nutrition, food for people.” Adams also expressed dismay over a Tuesday report by The Post that revealed how a ton of food was being thrown out daily at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square. Adams said officials...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Haven Independent

Eight Days, Four Homicides

A 30-year-old New Havener named Kentel Robinson became the third New Haven homicide victim of a year that is barely a week old. Robinson died in the hospital Saturday due to injures suffered when someone shot him repeatedly on Chapel Street between Beers and Orchard Streets last Wednesday around 9:32 p.m.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New York Post

Hochul’s myopic migrant view could bankrupt NY city and state

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she didn’t discuss the huge inflow of migrants (40,000 and counting) into the Big Apple in her State of the State address on Tuesday because the problem doesn’t have “broad, statewide interest.” Huh? Earth to Kate: The downstate migrant crisis is of immense interest to the rest of New York. It’s another case of “if the city gets a cold, the state gets pneumonia.” First off: Illegal immigrants don’t all stay in the city. MS-13 and other gangs plaguing Long Island are ample testimony to that. And while Hochul won’t entertain inviting migrants upstate from the city, they’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New Yorkers tell painful tales of inflated food costs while grocery shopping

Inflation may have cooled slightly — but the still-high prices are hitting consumers hard. The Post talked to New Yorkers at city grocery stores about how the rising costs of food staples are forcing them to change their habits and cut back. Here are their stories: Joey Rafanan, 76, East Village, Manhattan Inflation is difficult for the retired doctor to stomach because it forced him to cut back on his favorite food — eggs. “I used to eat eggs every day for my breakfast, [I was] always buying eggs. I would eat scrambled eggs five days a week,” he said. “I would eat...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Citadel boss Ken Griffin urges Mayor Eric Adams to make NYC crime top priority

One of the Big Apple’s billionaire landlords urged Mayor Eric Adams to make the city’s crime problem his top priority on Thursday. Citadel boss Ken Griffin spoke about the importance of public safety to a business-friendly environment during a closed-door roundtable meeting attended by about 60 people, including Adams, KKR & Co. co-founder Henry Kravis and Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf. The Partnership for New York City hosted the summit at KKR’s offices in Hudson Yards. Partnership for New York CEO Kathryn Wylde said the meeting remained “upbeat” despite the serious subject matter. “[Griffin] said, if you can’t get a hold of crime,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams blasts NY Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli for migrant budget critique

Mayor Eric Adams lashed out at state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli on Thursday after New York’s chief fiscal officer faulted him for not including the $1 billion-plus cost of the migrant crisis in his proposed city budget. “Can you ask the comptroller to show you the letter he wrote to the federal government asking for help for us?” Adams fumed during a news conference at City Hall. “Can you get him on his cell phone, speakerphone and say, ‘Can you send us the letter that you sent to the federal government saying: Help New York City? Or send us a tweet or do...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Crime is only the biggest obvious omission in Adams’ new city budget

Mayor Eric Adams revealed his budget draft for the fiscal year that starts in July — and just like last year, he proposes to slash spending. We can’t take this “austerity” too seriously. Last year, Adams’ similar budget cuts melted away before the final version was inked in June. There is something we should take seriously, though, from what Adams de-emphasized in his budget presentation: Is the mayor losing his mojo on crime?  The 2024 budget draft projects $103.4 billion in total spending, including $77 billion funded by city taxpayers. (The remainder comes from federal and state grants, mainly for education and health care.)...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Psychologist dragged for breakup tip — surprised by ‘vitriol and anger’

A clinical psychologist based in New York City said she was “quite surprised” at the “vitriol and anger” she received this week for posting a TikTok video showing how to break up with a toxic friend. “The internet’s reaction indicates how divisive and difficult this subject is, especially in our culture today — friendships can be complicated, and ending a friendship can be especially painful and awkward,” Dr. Arianna Brandolini said in an email Thursday to The Post. “Unfortunately, in my experience, there is no painless way to do it.” The 33-second viral video, which counts 277,000 views, shows Brandolini playing the role...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams says he’ll work with lying George Santos — as long as he’s still in office

Embarrassed local Republicans have disowned serial lying Rep. George Santos and demanded that he resign. But there’s one powerful elected official willing to sit down with the serial lying new GOP congressman — Mayor Eric Adams. Adams, a Democrat who unveiled his $102.7 billion budget plan Thursday, said he would work and even sit down with fabulous fibber Santos in order to get help for New York City — as long as he’s still in office. Santos’ 3rd Congressional District includes parts of northeast Queens in addition to its base in Nassau County. “Yes, yes. Definite. He’s a congressperson that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Thieves make off with $2M in jewels in less than a minute in NYC smash-and-grab heist

A crew of masked thieves pulled off a brazen smash-and-grab heist at a high-end Brooklyn jewelry store — making off with up to $2 million in gems in less than a minute. Employees and shoppers were still inside Facets Jewelry in Park Slope around 5 p.m. Sunday when the three crooks stormed in, threatened to shoot a worker, and began smashing display cases with hammers, police and witnesses said. “I am shocked,” shop owner Irina Sulay told The Post on Monday. “Honestly, it’s very scary. I couldn’t even talk yesterday. I was hyperventilating, crying, sobbing, and shaking. “The whole thing lasted 38 seconds....
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Saks unveils stylish plan for Bond-like casino at flagship Fifth Avenue store

Saks Fifth Avenue finally tipped its hand, confirming plans to bid for a casino license on the top floors of its flagship store on Fifth Avenue. The luxury department store between East 49th and East 50th streets, next to St. Patrick’s Cathedral, released exclusive images to The Post for a casino that will bring high rollers to the home of high fashion. The renderings show stylishly dressed guests, seated at roulette tables, posh bars and upholstered chairs, clinking cocktails. They enter the building via a separate entrance on a red carpet that extends out onto the sidewalk and opens into a vast...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
155K+
Followers
72K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy