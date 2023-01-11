Man arrested for “snatching purses” in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man accused of stealing purses at a Walmart near East Admiral and South Memorial on Tuesday.

At around 9:20 a.m., police responded to a report about a “purse snatcher” stealing two elderly women’s purses.

Police were later able to get clear photos of the suspect, Matthew Allen, his vehicle and car tag.

Officers went to Allen’s house and spoke with his parents, who convinced him to turn himself in.

Allen was arrested for Larceny from a Person with a $2,000 bond.

