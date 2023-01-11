ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renovations to Amos G. Ward Detention Facility in Claremore almost complete

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Work is almost complete on $4.2 million worth of upgrades to the Amos G. Ward Detention Facility in Rogers County.

On Tuesday, FOX23 had a chance to look at the renovation which is about 70 percent complete. The upgrades were funded through Cares Act funding.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said the incentive for the improvements were to allow for better use of space. With the space, Walton said they can isolate inmates if need be or increase the number of beds inside the facility.

Jail renovation project manager Bronson Smith showed off the jail’s upgraded kitchen which boasts new lighting, new electrical wiring and new kitchen appliances, including a gigantic rectangular kettle.

“We cook about 50 to 60 pounds of meat depending on how many inmates we have,” explained Kitchen Director Kimberly Sharp.

With about 210 inmates to feed on Tuesday, Sharp said they’ll need to cook about 40 pounds of meat.

“The volume of food that we’re able to make every single day is a lot easier in such a bigger space,” Sharp said.

Visitors to the jail are used to entering the lobby that’s located on the Southeast side of the building. With all the renovation work that’s complete, as early as next week that lobby’s going to be moved to the West side of the building.

There are two inmate video visitation kiosks in the newly located lobby, and two professional visitation rooms.

Tower control upgrades include an increased camera security system, increasing the number of cameras from about 85 to 90 to 140 cameras in the facility.

He said one of the things they needed the most was an improved jail control system.

The entire footprint of the booking area has been changed, to increase safety for officers and inmates by providing a barrier, to prevent the spread of COVID and enhance security.

Four additional holding cells with clocks were also added so inmates can be isolated if needed and reconfigured administrative offices.

Lobby space will be converted into female inmate pods, freeing up more space within the confines of the 38,000 square foot building:

“It allows the jail to spread the population out and provides the secure cells that we’re going to need to be able to isolate inmates that may be COVID positive,” Smith noted.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton described the upgrades as an expansion on efficiency.

“We’re using the same square footage we’re going to get more bed space out of here and buy us some time,” he noted. “We struggle, like we do with everything else, to keep up with the growth in Rogers County, two thirds of this jail population that exists in here are Tulsa people, so we see and we feel that growth coming to us, and all of that’s not positive growth.”

Smith said the jails’ capacity right now is 250, it’s been as high as 311 before the pandemic. Smith said they hope to increase their bed space by 50 to 75 more beds and expect work to be complete in May.

KRMG

