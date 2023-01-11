Read full article on original website
Berea City Schools seeks to fill classified positions at Jan. 24 job fair
BEREA, Ohio -- The Berea City School District will host a Jan. 24 job fair in hopes of filling an employment gap in classified staffing. District administrators will be hiring intervention associates, bus drivers, substitute bus drivers, nutrition services personnel and student monitors. Attendees can apply online beforehand on the...
WKYC
Akron Public Schools teachers voting on new contract with school district
The two sides reached a tentative agreement right before a possible Monday strike. The board of education approved the deal earlier this week.
Parma Schools moving forward with demolition plans for Parma High and Renwood Elementary
PARMA, Ohio -- Parma City Schools late last month approved a nearly $260,000 contract with GPD Group related to the demolition of Parma High School and Renwood Elementary School. “When you’re talking about the square footage we’re looking at, that’s a pretty significant task ahead -- especially in terms of...
Berea Board of Education elects new president Cori Farris
BEREA, Ohio -- The Berea Board of Education elected a new president and announced 2023 committee assignments at its Jan. 9 organizational meeting. Cori Farris, former vice president, will lead the board this year. Immediate past president Ana Chapman will serve as vice president. Chapman has been on the board since 2014, while Farris joined the board in 2016.
Akron announces recipients of $1.5 million in violence prevention grants: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The City of Akron announced how it will spend $1.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act on grants aimed at preventing violence. Though Akron broadly earmarked all of its American Rescue Plan Act dollars in 2021, the city is still deciding on...
RTA seeking applicants for Civilian Oversight Committee to review transit police complaints
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is seeking applicants for its new seven-member oversight committee charged with reviewing complaints against transit police officers. The committee will be investigating complaints related to harassment, bias, discrimination, profiling, excessive force, illegal search, insufficient service, misconduct and other allegations and...
Mayor, school superintendent present ‘State of North Ridgeville 2023′
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio -- More than 130 people attended the North Ridgeville Chamber of Commerce’s annual “State of North Ridgeville” at the North Ridgeville City Schools’ Academic Center Monday (Jan. 9). Attendees who were introduced included school staff, City Council members, city staff and State Rep....
The 2 key issues that ended Akron teacher strike
Marathon bargaining sessions through the weekend ended with Akron Public Schools teachers in their classrooms Monday morning rather than on picket lines.
cleveland19.com
Stark County student hurt after jumping from school balcony, officials say
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jackson High School student was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after school officials said she jumped from a stairwell balcony. The incident happened before classes began for the day. Jackson Township police and EMS responded to the school. Jackson Local Schools Superintendent Chris...
ideastream.org
Confused about Ohio's new concealed carry law? The Summit County Sheriff is providing some clarity
Workshops on Ohio’s new concealed carry law and gun safety are being offered in Summit County this week. The goal of the three sessions is to educate the public on their rights and to promote safety. Summit County Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Mayer explained Ohio’s concealed carry law at a...
Summa Health opens $84 million behavioral health pavilion to support importance of mental health
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When it was clear in recent years that Summa Health’s expanding behavioral health unit had outgrown its home inside the 1920s-era Summa St. Thomas Hospital, the health system faced a choice. It could downsize the unit, or spread its programs across multiple buildings. Summa chose...
Berea, Brook Park, Middleburg Heights to pay portion of new dispatch software upgrade
BEREA, Ohio -- An intergovernmental agreement between Chagrin Valley Dispatch Council and the cities of Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights will enable the purchase of new Motorola CAD software to better serve the communities. Those three municipalities -- along with North Royalton, Olmsted Falls and Olmsted Township -- are...
akronschools.com
Scholar-Athlete Griffin Addresses Board
Akron Public Schools Board of Education has seven elected members. It also has a student board member representing each APS high school. These are not voting positions but are designed for students to express themselves on behalf of their fellow students. Along the way, student board members learn valuable leadership skills.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeks immediate action on Dollar General lawsuit after receiving dozens of complaints about deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Dollar General Corp., including several from Cleveland and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, since his office sued the company in November, alleging deceptive pricing at its stores. In a Wednesday court...
cleveland19.com
Search continues for gunman who killed Adams College and Career Academy student
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The murder of a John Adams College & Career Academy student on the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon remains under investigation by Cleveland police. The school was closed Wednesday and grief counselors were available for any student or family member who needed grief support. Cleveland...
North Royalton terminates contract with senior center architect, announces project delay
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The city has terminated a contract with a North Royalton architect chosen last year to design the new municipal senior center. Frank Castrovillari, who works under the name FMC Architects, would have earned a maximum of $50,000 for the project, which involves renovating part of the former Royal View Elementary School on Ridge Road into a senior center.
3-day rally scheduled to honor MLK Jr. Day and Jayland Walker
A 3-day rally in Akron will be held in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Jayland Walker starting on Jan. 13, according to a news release from Power, Justice and Love MLK Weekend.
Ohio Supreme Court holds ex-Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr in contempt over blown deadline
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court has held former Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr in contempt for missing a deadline to submit a court filing. The high court’s justices in October indefinitely suspended Carr without pay for committing an “unprecedented” level of misconduct spanning two years. She had until Nov. 17 to submit an affidavit that said she was abiding by the suspension.
‘Everything changed since Jayland was killed’: Akron community marks MLK weekend with events focusing on police, public safety
AKRON, Ohio – More than six months have passed since Akron police shot and killed Jayland Walker. While the community waits for the investigation to close, it moves toward healing. Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot 46 times by eight officers as he fled from his car in...
University of Akron, Kent State University to host Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemoration events
AKRON, Ohio – The University of Akron and Kent State University are hosting speaking events to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day over the coming weeks. On Friday, Jan. 13 at noon, the University of Akron will host pastor Kito D. March of Second Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Cleveland at the Jean Hower Taber Student Union, 303 Carroll St. March will talk about the importance of “remaining focused at critical times.” The event is sponsored by the university’s Office of Inclusion and Equity and the Office of Multicultural Development.
