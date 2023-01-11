COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court has held former Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr in contempt for missing a deadline to submit a court filing. The high court’s justices in October indefinitely suspended Carr without pay for committing an “unprecedented” level of misconduct spanning two years. She had until Nov. 17 to submit an affidavit that said she was abiding by the suspension.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO