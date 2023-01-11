ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Cleveland.com

Berea Board of Education elects new president Cori Farris

BEREA, Ohio -- The Berea Board of Education elected a new president and announced 2023 committee assignments at its Jan. 9 organizational meeting. Cori Farris, former vice president, will lead the board this year. Immediate past president Ana Chapman will serve as vice president. Chapman has been on the board since 2014, while Farris joined the board in 2016.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

RTA seeking applicants for Civilian Oversight Committee to review transit police complaints

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is seeking applicants for its new seven-member oversight committee charged with reviewing complaints against transit police officers. The committee will be investigating complaints related to harassment, bias, discrimination, profiling, excessive force, illegal search, insufficient service, misconduct and other allegations and...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County student hurt after jumping from school balcony, officials say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jackson High School student was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after school officials said she jumped from a stairwell balcony. The incident happened before classes began for the day. Jackson Township police and EMS responded to the school. Jackson Local Schools Superintendent Chris...
STARK COUNTY, OH
akronschools.com

Scholar-Athlete Griffin Addresses Board

Akron Public Schools Board of Education has seven elected members. It also has a student board member representing each APS high school. These are not voting positions but are designed for students to express themselves on behalf of their fellow students. Along the way, student board members learn valuable leadership skills.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeks immediate action on Dollar General lawsuit after receiving dozens of complaints about deceptive pricing

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Dollar General Corp., including several from Cleveland and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, since his office sued the company in November, alleging deceptive pricing at its stores. In a Wednesday court...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

North Royalton terminates contract with senior center architect, announces project delay

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The city has terminated a contract with a North Royalton architect chosen last year to design the new municipal senior center. Frank Castrovillari, who works under the name FMC Architects, would have earned a maximum of $50,000 for the project, which involves renovating part of the former Royal View Elementary School on Ridge Road into a senior center.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio Supreme Court holds ex-Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr in contempt over blown deadline

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court has held former Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr in contempt for missing a deadline to submit a court filing. The high court’s justices in October indefinitely suspended Carr without pay for committing an “unprecedented” level of misconduct spanning two years. She had until Nov. 17 to submit an affidavit that said she was abiding by the suspension.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

University of Akron, Kent State University to host Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemoration events

AKRON, Ohio – The University of Akron and Kent State University are hosting speaking events to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day over the coming weeks. On Friday, Jan. 13 at noon, the University of Akron will host pastor Kito D. March of Second Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Cleveland at the Jean Hower Taber Student Union, 303 Carroll St. March will talk about the importance of “remaining focused at critical times.” The event is sponsored by the university’s Office of Inclusion and Equity and the Office of Multicultural Development.
AKRON, OH
