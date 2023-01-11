Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County, cities cleaning up as another storm approaches
Santa Barbara County and its cities spent Wednesday cleaning up and drying out from a major storm swept through Monday, even as more rain looms on the weekend, albeit not as much precipitation is expected. The National Weather Service Office in Oxnard said the next system is expected to arrive...
‘Vitamins for the clouds.’ Santa Barbara County turns to cloud seeding to boost rainfall
Studies show that cloud seeding has the potential to increase runoff into local lakes and reservoirs by as much as 20%.
Some highway closures remain following latest storm
Many roads on the Central Coast have reopened following Monday’s storm that left multiple highways blocked by mudslides, debris flows or even partially washed away.
‘Pretty unbelievable.’ Central Coast lake set to spill for first time in a dozen years
The lake level was rising by about one foot per hour on Tuesday.
Noozhawk
Photos and Videos of the Storm Impacts and Damage in Santa Barbara County
Monday’s storm dropped huge amounts of rainfall on Santa Barbara County and caused major property damage due to flooding, fallen trees, debris flows and rockfalls. Emergency responders made about 100 rescues on Monday but no deaths or major injuries were reported. Many highways and local roads were still closed...
Updated Santa Maria storm response update
Santa Maria has so far reopened five of 14 roads closed Monday by flooding during the significant storm. City crews continue doing damage assessment.
Noozhawk
Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms
Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito
The roadway along east Mountain Drive by the Cold Springs Trailhead in Montecito almost collapsed under a couple taking pictures serving as a cautionary tale to follow safety and road closures. The post Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Area schools reopen after massive storm soaks Santa Barbara County
School districts in Santa Barbara County were set to resume normal operations on Wednesday after the multi-day storm soaked much of the area. Due to improving weather and road conditions, most Santa Barbara County public schools are reopening Wednesday, following a one-day school closure Tuesday. Santa Maria Joint Union High...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 North Expected to Open Tuesday Evening
Caltrans reports Highway 101 North in Gaviota is expected to reopen no later than Tuesday evening. The roadway shut down Monday after the storm caused rocknets to fall sending boulders and debris onto the road. Highway 154 also closed in both directions due to multiple rock and mudslides. At 10:45...
Cachuma Lake Reservoir raises over 30 feet overnight
The Cachuma Lake Reservoir raised roughly 33 feet overnight from the rainstorm, according to Santa Barbara County Public Works. The post Cachuma Lake Reservoir raises over 30 feet overnight appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Multiple highways closed due to storm in Santa Barbara County
Santa Barbara County announced overnight road closure information Tuesday, as emergency services crews dealt with the storm damage and prepared for continued severe weather into the morning.
Noozhawk
Road Closures, Evacuation Information and Other Storm Resources for Santa Barbara County
Monday’s storm dropped heavy rainfall on Santa Barbara County for hours, causing massive amounts of flooding and minor debris flows and mudslides in the quickly-changing conditions. This is meant to be a resource of storm-related information all in one place for readers to check for updates. It was last...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon
Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
Santa Barbara Independent
Revised Evacuation and Shelter in Place Orders Released Monday Evening
[Update: Jan. 9, 2023, 7:30 p.m.] The onslaught of rain is drowning low spots at on-ramps and off-ramps, with cars submerged at Milpas Street and San Ysidro Road, causing the ramps off the southbound 101 to be closed at those two roads, as well as at Winchester Road in Goleta. The 101 is now virtually impassable, as the lanes are closing just north of Ventura as the river is about to rise above the highway lanes, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Noozhawk
Highway 101 Lanes Closed, Highway 154 Closed Due to Flooding, Mudslides
Steady rainfall has caused flooded roadways and mudslides across Santa Barbara County, with widespread street and highway closures reported. The county issued evacuation orders Monday midday due to a Flash Flood Warning in effect. Highway 101 and State Route 154 were both closed north of Santa Barbara due to mudslides...
surfer.com
Rincon in Chaotic State After Recent Storm Surge
For the second time in the past week, a major storm (and swell) system has bombarded the West Coast, sending epic waves to some areas and unfortunate structural damage to other areas. The Capitola Pier in Santa Cruz was partially destroyed last week during the #bombcyclone swell and this week, the havoc seemed to hit the Santa Barbara coastline.
santaynezvalleystar.com
Another storm brings flooding, road closures in SYV and beyond
Solvang City Council meeting postponed to Thursday; Santa Ynez High athletic activity canceled for Monday. The second huge storm within a week came through Santa Ynez Valley starting late Sunday through Monday afternoon and caused multiple road closures and evacuations due to the resultant flooding. The most notable closure for...
Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole
An Orcutt family was impacted by the storm, flooding, and sinkhole on Union Valley -- they lost everything. The post Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Heavy rain leads to road closures and concerns in Montecito and La Conchita
MONTECITO, Calif.-RIsing flood waters made nearly submerged flood signs along N. Jameson Lane in Montecito on the fifth anniversary of the deadly Montecito Mudslide. Santa Ysidro Creek spilled onto the roadway and the 101 Freeway in the afternoon causing closures while people were trying to get home and evacuate. George Quirin came outside to look. The post Heavy rain leads to road closures and concerns in Montecito and La Conchita appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
