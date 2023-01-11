ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Noozhawk

Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms

Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Area schools reopen after massive storm soaks Santa Barbara County

School districts in Santa Barbara County were set to resume normal operations on Wednesday after the multi-day storm soaked much of the area. Due to improving weather and road conditions, most Santa Barbara County public schools are reopening Wednesday, following a one-day school closure Tuesday. Santa Maria Joint Union High...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 101 North Expected to Open Tuesday Evening

Caltrans reports Highway 101 North in Gaviota is expected to reopen no later than Tuesday evening. The roadway shut down Monday after the storm caused rocknets to fall sending boulders and debris onto the road. Highway 154 also closed in both directions due to multiple rock and mudslides. At 10:45...
GAVIOTA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon

Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Revised Evacuation and Shelter in Place Orders Released Monday Evening

[Update: Jan. 9, 2023, 7:30 p.m.] The onslaught of rain is drowning low spots at on-ramps and off-ramps, with cars submerged at Milpas Street and San Ysidro Road, causing the ramps off the southbound 101 to be closed at those two roads, as well as at Winchester Road in Goleta. The 101 is now virtually impassable, as the lanes are closing just north of Ventura as the river is about to rise above the highway lanes, the California Highway Patrol reported.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
surfer.com

Rincon in Chaotic State After Recent Storm Surge

For the second time in the past week, a major storm (and swell) system has bombarded the West Coast, sending epic waves to some areas and unfortunate structural damage to other areas. The Capitola Pier in Santa Cruz was partially destroyed last week during the #bombcyclone swell and this week, the havoc seemed to hit the Santa Barbara coastline.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
santaynezvalleystar.com

Another storm brings flooding, road closures in SYV and beyond

Solvang City Council meeting postponed to Thursday; Santa Ynez High athletic activity canceled for Monday. The second huge storm within a week came through Santa Ynez Valley starting late Sunday through Monday afternoon and caused multiple road closures and evacuations due to the resultant flooding. The most notable closure for...
SOLVANG, CA
News Channel 3-12

Heavy rain leads to road closures and concerns in Montecito and La Conchita

MONTECITO, Calif.-RIsing flood waters made nearly submerged flood signs along N. Jameson Lane in Montecito on the fifth anniversary of the deadly Montecito Mudslide. Santa Ysidro Creek spilled onto the roadway and the 101 Freeway in the afternoon causing closures while people were trying to get home and evacuate. George Quirin came outside to look. The post Heavy rain leads to road closures and concerns in Montecito and La Conchita appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
MONTECITO, CA

