Read full article on original website
Related
ksro.com
California Reservoirs 84-percent of Historical Average After Recent Storms
California’s deadly winter weather is recharging reservoirs throughout the state. Water storage levels are about 84-percent of historical average. The Department of Water Resources gave an update yesterday, saying that number was only 78-percent over the weekend and 68-percent last month. Most reservoirs are still below capacity but every...
Recent storms help fill California reservoirs
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California has seen tons of rainfall from the recent storms, which have worked to restore reservoirs. While most of the Northern California reservoirs are now full, the California Department of Water Resources said statewide, reservoirs are not; many being only about 78 percent full as of this week. As of […]
NBC Bay Area
Recent Rain Has Downgraded Drought Conditions in Bay Area, California
The rainfall from recent storms has downgraded drought conditions in the Bay Area and California, according to the latest data from the state's drought monitor. The monitor has parts of the Bay Area moving from extreme drought to severe drought and other parts moving from the severe category to moderate.
How winter storms have impacted California drought
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a majority of California is now out of the extreme drought category — one silver lining to the series of winter storms that has been plaguing the state.
California storms dump 3 to 4 feet of snow across Lake Tahoe area
Multiple Tahoe resorts have now seen 300 inches of snow so far, with more storms coming.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Severe California Storms Impacting Coachella Valley Water
From extreme drought to extreme flooding in a matter of days. In one of the driest states in the west, water can be seen sitting across much of California. Here in the desert, we are feeling the impact. “Our stormwater crews are diverting water from what we call the main...
California moves out of "extreme drought" following series of drenching storms
A series of huge storms to hit California since late-2022 have coated the state in precipitation, providing encouraging news when it comes to the persisting drought that has been referred to as the worst in the last 1,200 years. The Atmospheric rivers doused the state from late-December to just this week, bringing tons of snow to mountain ranges — enough to be consider a full winter's worth so far. However, experts predict that much more of the same will be necessary to reverse the effects of the lengthy drought.According to the U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly update, which was released on Thursday, the...
California no longer in ‘exceptional,’ ‘extreme’ drought
(KRON) — The new drought map is out for California and there is some good news. Last week, the drought monitor showed the worst category of drought, “exceptional drought”, being eliminated within the state. But this week’s drought monitor has even further improvements: Now both exceptional and extreme drought, the two worst categories, have all […]
Is California’s drought over? Here’s what you need to know about rain, snow, reservoirs and drought
A dozen days of wet and wild weather haven’t ended the drought, and won't cure the driest period in the West in the past 1,200 years.
abc10.com
Sierra Nevada snowpack passes April 1 average
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California hit a major milestone Wednesday as the statewide snowpack surpassed the April 1 average over a whopping two and a half months ahead of schedule due to an incredibly wet period. The April 1 average represents the average peak snowpack before warmer weather sets in...
The Innovative Approach That Has Some California Reservoirs Capturing More Of This Stormwater For Drought
Decades-old rules mean most reservoirs aren't allowed to fill up in the winter. A new approach using weather forecasts is helping some save more water to help with California's drought.
KTVU FOX 2
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
Why can't we store all the rainwater from the storms? | Why Guy
CALIFORNIA, USA — Why Guy is getting many questions about why we can't store all the rainwater we're getting. California is still officially in a drought and we need water for drinking and agriculture and other basic needs. Even though it's been dumping rain like watery gold, we can't seem to store it all.
AccuWeather
24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak
The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
ksro.com
Drought Might Not Be Over But Rains are Helping
The atmospheric river storms hitting California over the last two weeks are finally helping dry conditions across the state, but officials say it’s too early to know if the drought is over. The National Weather Service says these kinds of strong, sustained storms also happened in the winters of 2016-2017 and 2010-2011, both years that helped end droughts in California. The Sierra Nevada snowpack is off to the best season start on record at twice the normal rate, the state already has 85-percent of the average snowpack for the entire year, and reservoirs are approaching average numbers. But California officials are reminding people that last year’s January, February and March were the driest period on record, and more than 100-percent of average is needed for the season to help end the drought.
GV Wire
Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.
The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
Have the recent storms put a dent in California's historic drought?
Back-to-back storms have dumped several inches of rain, filled Southern California reservoirs and added much-needed water to natural underground storage basins. Yet, experts are saying that we shouldn't assume any of it will cure our historic drought. "I would say we've had a 23-year drought and so we're trying to dig out of that hole," said Municipal Water District of Orange County Director Karl Seckel. "And you can't dig out of it in a series of storms. It's going to take multiple years to dig out from that."The next series of storms will build an even deeper snowpack that is now...
californiaglobe.com
Reservoir, Snowpack Levels Continue To Rise Across California Due To ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Storms
The numerous “atmospheric river” rain storms that have pounded the state constantly since late December have continued to fill back in reservoirs and add to the snowpack across the state, with levels now going way above average for the usual amount in early-mid January. Bomb cyclones have brought...
California's drought has led to a groundwater overdraft
Faced with ongoing drought, farmers in California have sought ways to find a precious natural resource: water.In the San Joaquin Valley, an area in central California known as the breadbasket of the world, people have long bolstered the water supply by pumping from underground basins. But experts say people have been overdrafting groundwater for years.Agriculture is a booming industry in California, employing around 420,000 people across the state and supplying more than 400 different types of crops to consumers around the world. But with limited access to water, and with rain and snow hard to come by, reservoir levels are at...
Snowpack levels at Lake Tahoe over 200% above normal
(KTXL) — Snowpack levels are over 200% of normal in Lake Tahoe after the region has seen copious amounts of snow due to several atmospheric rivers hitting the state since Dec. 27. According to the California Department of Water Resources, the central Sierra, which encompasses Lake Tahoe is 214% over the normal snow water equivalent […]
Comments / 1