Peter Gabriel Will Release a New Song Each Full Moon
Peter Gabriel plans to release a new song from his upcoming album, i/o, every full moon. The singer released the first song from the album at midnight Friday. Titled "Panopticom,” the track features electronics from Brian Eno. i/o will mark Gabriel's first album in more than a decade. "Some...
The 'Evolution' of the Blues Project: Steve Katz on the Blues-Rock Band's New Album
When the original Blues Project formed in 1965 in New York’s Greenwich Village, its lineup was singer Tommy Flanders, guitarists Danny Kalb and Steve Katz, keyboardist Al Kooper, bassist Andy Kulberg and drummer Roy Blumenfeld. Flanders left during the recording of their debut album, Live at the Café au Go Go.
Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, Paramore, Korn + More
The lineup for the 2023 edition of Bonnaroo has been revealed, and will feature the return to the concert stage of the Dave Grohl-led Foo Fighters. The four-day music festival is set to take place the weekend of June 15-18 in Manchester, Tennessee, with Foo Fighters joined by Zeds Dead, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza as this year's headliners.
Former Zappa guitarists Mike Keneally and Steve Vai join forces on new song Celery
Mike Keneally will release his new album The Thing That Knowledge Can’t Eat in February
The FADER
Daughter announce first new music in seven years
Daughter, the folk-leaning indie rock band signed to 4AD/Glassnote, have announced details of their first studio album since 2016. Stereo Mind Game is due on April 7 and today's news is accompanied by the release of lead single "Be On Your Way." Check that out below. Stereo Mind Game arrives...
Daily Trojan
Music you might have missed over break
SZA — “SOS”. Five years after her groundbreaking debut album “Ctrl,” R&B artist SZA surpassed the expectations of her fans with her sophomore album “SOS.” Since its Dec. 9 release, “SOS” has found itself at the number one spot on Billboard’s 200. Remaining at the top now for the third week in a row, the lasting impact of this album is apparent.
Watch: WayV share 'Phantom' dance practice video
WayV, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, released a choreography video for "Phantom," the title track from its new EP.
Everything But the Girl Announce First Album in 24 Years, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Everything But the Girl, the downtempo pop and trip-hop duo of Ben Watt and Tracey Thorn, have announced their first new album in 24 years. It’s titled Fuse and it’s due out April 21 via Buzzin’ Fly. The lead single, “Nothing Left to Lose,” arrives with a video directed by Charlie Di Placido. Check it out below.
The FADER
One in 25 vinyl albums sold last year was a Taylor Swift LP
Taylor Swift‘s discography dominated 2022’s vinyl album sales, accounting for one out of every 25 vinyl LPs sold, according to the end-of-year report from Luminate via Billboard. Her 2022 project Midnights sold 945,000 units while 2020’s folklore was last year’s 7th highest seller with 174,000 copies sold. In total, Swift sold 1.695 million vinyl copies of her catalog.
Radiohead Drummer Philip Selway Drops New Solo Single ‘Picking Up Pieces’
Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has shared the propulsive new song “Picking Up Pieces,” the latest single off his upcoming album Strange Dance, his first solo LP in eight years. Ahead of Strange Dance’s Feb. 24 release, Selway also revealed the video for the track, which features guitar work courtesy of Portishead’s Adrian Utley. “‘Picking Up Pieces’ is a song about the masking that we do when we’re young adults,” Selway said of the track in a statement. “It’s a time of life when your sense of identity can feel shaky, you can feel anxious about making the grade, and life can...
soultracks.com
Blue Note Records announces massive vinyl reissue series
Blue Note Records has announced the upcoming 2023 line-up for the Tone Poet Audiophile Vinyl Reissue Series. The acclaimed series is produced by the “Tone Poet” Joe Harley and features all-analog, 180g audiophile vinyl reissues that are mastered from the original master tapes by Kevin Gray of Cohearent Audio. Tone Poet vinyl is manufactured at RTI in Camarillo, California, and packaged in deluxe gatefold tip-on jackets. The titles were once again handpicked by Harley and include acknowledged treasures of the Blue Note catalog as well as underrated classics, modern era standouts, and albums from other labels under the Blue Note umbrella including Pacific Jazz.
Story Behind the Song: Ronnie Milsap's 'Daydreams about Night Things'
"I'm having daydreams about night things/ In the middle of the afternoon/ And every night, you make my daydreams come true." In Ronnie Milsap's 1975 chart-topper, the singer can't wait to finish his factory shift and head home to his sweetheart. In reality, the song's writer, John Schweers, was sitting at home trying...
The 34 Most Anticipated Albums of 2023
A new year means a new batch of albums to which we can look forward. Some, like Gorillaz’s Cracker Island, feel like they’ve been on the way for as long as we can remember. While others, like Mac DeMarco’s Five Easy Hot Dogs and Popcaan’s Great Is He, seem to have taken us happily by surprise. And, of course, there are the records shrouded in mystery, the ones we hope to see, that feel as likely to drop tomorrow as they are to stay locked away at the studio—we’re looking at you, Rihanna, Cardi B, and Normani. Here are some of the most anticipated albums of 2023. (As of January 9, all release dates have been confirmed. But as usual, everything is subject to change.)
Listen to New John Cale Song, ‘Story of Blood,’ From Upcoming LP
John Cale has released the first song from his upcoming album, Mercy. You can watch the video for "Story of Blood," which features indie singer-songwriter Weyes Blood, below. "I'd been listening to Weyes Blood’s latest record and remembered Natalie’s puritanical vocals," Cale said in a statement. (Weyes Blood is the performing name of Natalie Laura Mering.) "I thought if I could get her to come and sing with me on the 'Swing your soul' section, and a few other harmonies, it would be beautiful. What I got from her was something else! Once I understood the versatility in her voice, it was as if I’d written the song with her in mind all along. Her range and fearless approach to tonality was an unexpected surprise. There's even a little passage in there where she’s a dead-ringer for Nico."
The Story of Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar in 9 Albums
Slack key guitar is the sound of Hawaiian fellowship, protest, and love for native land. Most scholars trace the origin of the indigenous fingerstyle technique—named for the fact that the strings are tuned “slack” so that chords can be played open, without fretting—to the 1830s, when Mexican cowboys brought guitars to Hawaiʻi, hired by King Kamehameha III to teach Hawaiian cowboys how to properly herd their cattle. When those Mexicans headed back home years later, some of them left their guitars behind. However, they probably didn’t teach the Hawaiians how to play; instead, the Hawaiians experimented with the instrument, re-tuning it to suit an established repertoire of traditional Hawaiian song known as mele. The resulting style of play evolved into slack key—a distinctly Hawaiian sound with complex patterns of rhythm, bass, and a leading melody all handled by one player on an acoustic guitar. It would become synonymous with the identity of the islands.
Washington Examiner
'The First Couple of Pop and Soul' in their own words
When Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. took the stage last month at the Tilles Center concert hall at Long Island University in Brookville, New York, the husband-and-wife performers sported matching colors with sequins, frequently put their arms around each other, and reminisced about their 50-plus years of performing together — both in the supergroup the 5th Dimension and as a vocal duo. The couple received much applause for their smooth renditions of 5th Dimension hits from the ‘60s “Up, Up, and Away” and “Wedding Bell Blues,” as well as for newer material from their 2021 album Blackbird.
5 new prog acts you must hear in January 2023
Check out Gaupa, Circles, Grace And Fire, Astrosaur and Onsegen Ensemble – five great new up and coming prog artists
Quiet Riot Share Unreleased Song Featuring Kevin Dubrow + Frankie Banali
A long lost Quiet Riot song has been found, giving fans a chance to once again enjoy the talents of late band members Kevin Dubrow and Frankie Banali. The track is called "I Can't Hold On," and it was a demo initially recorded in 2003 by Dubrow and Alex Grossi that had long been considered lost until it was rediscovered in 2021.
Twisted Sister Reveal Who Will Play Drums at One-Off 2023 Reunion Show
UPDATE: Mike Portnoy will be the drummer for Twisted Sister when they take the stage at the Metal Hall of Fame ceremony. Portnoy was already scheduled to present the band at the ceremony along with Steve Vai, and he confirmed to the Chuck Shute Podcast that he will be playing with the band. Portnoy previously played with the group on their farewell tour after the death of AJ Pero.
musictimes.com
McBride & The Ride Comeback: Country Trio Working on New Music After 2 Decades
It's been 20 years since the hit country trio McBride & The Ride last recorded an album and it appears that OG fans are getting a treat this year as the group is currently working on new music and have just released a new single. Speaking in a new interview...
