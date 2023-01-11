Read full article on original website
Rebecka Kraule
2d ago
The names of the roads are spelled ‘Linne road’and ‘Lahman road’. Also your reporter was pronouncing ‘Chrisman’ road as ‘Christmas Road’
Reply
5
John P Ziller
2d ago
That is the end of the creek. It normally soaks into the gravel layer below but floods with heavy rains.
Reply
3
Parts of Fairfield under evacuation warning due to possible flooding in Suisun Creek
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — With more rain on the way, Fairfield officials aren't taking any chances in making people aware of the dangers. "Lake Curry right now is at about 375 feet. It will overspill at 377 feet," said Jennifer Brantley, spokesperson for the Fairfield Police Department. Brantley said the...
Stockton homeowners keeping an eye on rising waterways as more storms coming
STOCKTON, Calif. — Gary Sanchez has witnessed the normally tranquil Bear Creek suddenly rising behind his North Stockton home. "It's getting high, but I've seen it a little bit higher than that so I'm concerned about it. But the levees are strong, they've done a lot of work on them," said Sanchez.
mymotherlode.com
Storm Cleanup And Road Closures Continue In Calaveras County
Valley Springs, CA — Calaveras County has been hit hard by the recent storm systems, including a tornado we reported about earlier, early Monday morning, along Hogan Dam Road near Valley Springs. Thankfully, no one was injured from the tornado, which reached speeds of 90 mph, but it uprooted several white oak and pine trees.
KTVU FOX 2
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. east of Stockton on Wednesday. Wind speeds reached 90 miles per hour, which was strong enough to break many trees.
3,000 gallons of ‘toilet mixture' and human waste flood Highway 4 after spill
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Highway 4 in Antioch was flooded with toilet mixture and human waste Wednesday after a spill near the Somersville Road exit, Contra Costa Health Services said. Approximately 3,000 gallons of the waste spilled on the road. A HazMat team responded to clean up the spill, but it does not pose a […]
Evacuation warnings continue in Merced ahead of next storm
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has updated the evacuation warnings for the area south of Atwater due to flood concerns, officials announced Thursday. Officials say another storm system could bring additional rainfall through the weekend. They ask residents to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel – as well as refrain […]
Several hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Bradshaw Road in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Several people were hurt after a crash involving three vehicles in rural Sacramento County early Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. along the 6900 block of Bradshaw Road. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Metro Fire crews say they found that three vehicles were involved. All vehicles suffered significant damage, including one that ended up flipped over on its roof. Crews say they had to extricate one person. A total of two people were treated at the scene; one person suffered major injuries while the other had minor to moderate injuries. The crash scene remains active, so drivers in the area should find an alternate route.
KCRA.com
Elk Grove man dies assisting PG&E with storm cleanup in Mendocino County
An Elk Grove-based contractor assisting Pacific Gas and Electric Company with storm cleanup in Mendocino County was killed while on the job over the weekend. The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said that 37-year-old Edgar Castillo was driving a tree service truck in the 41000 block of Mountain View Road in Manchester when it veered off the roadway and rolled over, killing Castillo and injuring another passenger.
EF-1 Tornado Rips Through Northern California Amid Deadly Storms
As California residents continued to face flooding, heavy rains, and high winds from the deadly storms sweeping the state, the National Weather Service issued a near-unheard-of warning to Northern California communities. In the dead of night on Tuesday, residents received tornado warnings and, just after 4 am, an EF-1 tornado touched down.
KCRA.com
'When it rains, it really pours': Sacramento homeless man grateful for services as county expands resources during storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When the wind, the rain and the worry about flooding didn’t subside, Malcolm Barth made the decision to get out. “I naturally camp out in the Sacramento area and it was just getting really bad in my area,” Barth said Wednesday. “I decided to just, instead of deal with the campsite, just come inside.”
Storm-damaged roadway in Castro Valley has neighborhood cut off
CASTRO VALLEY -- Storm damage has cut off a neighborhood in Castro Valley for days after part of a roadway collapsed into a swollen creek and repairs won't be happening anytime soon.Record amounts of rain have caused serious road damage across some 20 sites in Alameda County. One of the most significant areas is on A Street in Castro Valley, where a portion of the road collapsed into San Lorenzo Creek when a retaining wall failed during the heavy rain over New Year's weekend. It effectively closed a major thoroughfare from Hayward to Castro Valley. "You can see the whole street...
KTVU FOX 2
Raw sewage source of 'chemical spill' off Hwy 4 near Antioch, traffic impacted
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is responding to what they called a "chemical spill" at the westbound Sommersville Road exit ramp from Highway 4 just west of Antioch Wednesday afternoon. The spill actually turned out to be raw sewage. A truck containing 1,000 to 1,500 of...
KTVU FOX 2
Belmont community forced to evacuate due to flood damage
BELMONT, Calif. - The next round of rain threatens a Peninsula community that's been inundated with water since New Year's Eve. As of Monday, many residents at the Belmont Mobile Home Park right off of Highway 101 were staying at motels and the homes of friends or relatives. The manager...
Major Alameda thoroughfare severely damaged in flooding
CASTRO VALLEY - Roads across the Bay Area have taken a beating over the past few weeks with storm after storm dumping record amounts of rain. In Alameda County, there are 20 different sites where the storms caused serious road damage. One of the most significant areas is on A Street in Castro Valley where portion of the road collapsed into the San Lorenzo Creek when a retaining wall failed during the heavy rain over New Years. It effectively closing a major throughfare from Hayward to Castro Valley. "You can see the whole street kind of has fallen apart,"...
abc10.com
California Storm Coverage: San Joaquin River sparks evacuation order
Residents of the local Fisherman's Bend Mobile Home Park near Newman are evacuating as the San Joaquin River begins to flood. Some don't want to leave.
Lebanon-Express
CA: SOLANO COUNTY FLOOD CONCERN, EVACUATION WARNING
Roughly 1,600 people are placed under an evacuation warning in Solano County, CA as more rain could cause a lake to reach capacity.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Water was coming in our house.’ Residents evacuated amid relentless Merced County storm
The extreme rainstorm that Merced County has seen over the past days reached a critical stage Tuesday, as some residents fled their homes at a moment’s notice amid rising floodwaters. The Merced County community of Planada is one of the hardest hit, where all residents were evacuated by Sheriff’s...
cityofmerced.org
The City of Merced Evacuation Orders Still in Effect for Some Areas
CONTACT: Jennifer Flachman, Public Information Officer. The City of Merced Evacuation Orders Still in Effect for Some Areas. Merced, Calif. (January 10, 2023) – Evacuation Orders are still in effect for the following streets:. W. North Bear Creek Drive. La Cresenta Ave. La Palma Ave. La Mirada Drive. Corona...
Update: Sinkhole shuts down Highway 92 at Skyline Boulevard as repairs continue
SAN MATEO COUNTY -- CHP confirmed Wednesday that CA-92 is currently shut down in both directions at Upper Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County due to "unsafe conditions." The closure was first reported shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.CHP said the closure at Skyline Boulevard -- also known as State Route 35 -- was due to unsafe road conditions due to weather. There were additional CHP reports that the issue was a sinkhole, but CHP had reopened the highway to limited westbound traffic at around 6:30 p.m.CHP sid one-way traffic control was being conducted by CalTrans on SR-92 from upper SR-35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road. However, by However, as of 3 a.m. Thursday morning the highway was once again closed in both directions from upper SR-35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road after a sinkhole opened up.On Thursday, San Mateo County District 5 Supervisor David Canepa tweeted video that showed the large sinkhole that had opened up on the highway.Authorities said the time of reopening lanes was unknown and drivers are advised to use alternate routes.
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California
(KTXL) - The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
