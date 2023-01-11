Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Yardbarker
2023 NHL trade deadline preview: New York Rangers
With less than two months remaining until the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline, we’re bringing you one deadline-focused story each day at Daily Faceoff. Today we’re going to setup the deadline for the New York Rangers. 2023 Trade Deadline Countdown: 51 Days. NEW YORK RANGERS. Current Record:...
NHL
Oettinger, Stars edge Islanders in shootout
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout for the Dallas Stars in a 2-1 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday. Jason Robertson scored and had the only goal in the shootout for the Stars...
NHL
Andersen could return for Hurricanes against Blue Jackets on Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Frederik Andersen could return when the Carolina Hurricanes play at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH, ESPN+, SN NOW). The 33-year-old goalie, who has missed the past 29 games with a lower-body injury sustained in November, was removed from injured reserve and had a full practice Wednesday. He traveled with the Hurricanes to Columbus.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'A LOT OF PRIDE'
"It's one of those things where it kind of gets you ready for what a playoff series is like. Also, it cuts down on travel during the year, which from a recovery and a body standpoint, can be very beneficial. And it can also create a little bit of a rivalry within the season. If you look at the standings right now, these are a huge two games for both teams as far as the four points that are up for grabs. Naturally. I think the rivalry will be created right off the opening puck drop. For me, especially going through it already once with the San Jose experience, I kind of like it."
NHL
METAL! performs wicked drum solo at the Bell Centre
Fans at the Bell Centre may never know after Monday's special musical performance was interrupted by a decidedly harder-rocking guest. The Canadiens had planned for world-famous woodwind musician Barnaby Hawthorn III to perform during first intermission of the game against the Seattle Kraken, but newly-returned mascot METAL! had other plans.
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
The Kings look to extend their winning streak against the Pacific division to seven games as they face their neighbors to the north. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. When: Wednesday, January 11 at 7:00 pm PT. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles,...
NHL
Mercer scores twice, Devils rally past Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Dawson Mercer had two goals and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils rallied to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 at PNC Arena on Tuesday. Mercer scored his second of the game to give New Jersey a 4-3 lead at 8:53 of the third period. After he got behind the defense, Mercer cut across the top of the crease and scored on the forehand around Pyotr Kochetkov.
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO BLUES
ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out this way. But after losing a 3-1 lead with goals 28 seconds apart - and after earning that two-goal advantage with a rock-solid opening 40 minutes - the snowball effect firmly took charge.
NHL
Pluses, minuses for Predators-Maple Leafs, Sharks-Kings
Analyst Weekes breaks down Wednesday doubleheader on TNT. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season. The Nashville Predators (19-14-6) visit the Toronto Maple Leafs (25-9-7) at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, TVAS). Then, the San Jose Sharks (13-21-8) visit the Los Angeles Kings (24-14-6) at Crypto.com Arena (10 p.m. ET; TNT, SN NOW).
NHL
Montgomery: All-Star Nod is Reflection of Team's Accomplishments
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery is appreciating every moment. With the Bruins sitting atop the NHL standings at the midway point of the regular season, boasting an astonishing 32-4-4 record, Boston's bench boss has been nothing but grateful for how the players have embraced his message - and each other - in the midst of their historic first half.
NHL
Tkachuk scores twice, Panthers recover for win against Avalanche
DENVER -- Matthew Tkachuk broke a tie with 3:30 left in the third period, and the Florida Panthers recovered for a 5-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Tkachuk was credited with a power-play goal when Colorado defenseman Cale Makar cleared his rebound through the crease...
NHL
Husso makes 32 saves, Red Wings defeat Maple Leafs
DETROIT -- Ville Husso made 32 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings ended a nine-game losing streak to the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 4-1 win at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday. "I thought we did a really good job of shutting them down and killing a couple penalties in the third period," Husso said. "The guys were blocking shots and we played like a winning hockey team."
NHL
Mrazek makes 31 saves, Blackhawks top Avalanche for 3rd straight win
CHICAGO -- Petr Mrazek made 31 saves and had an assist for the Chicago Blackhawks in their third straight win, 3-2 against the Colorado Avalanche at United Center on Thursday. Mrazek, who made his first start since Jan. 1, won for the first time since Dec. 3. "It felt good...
NHL
Recap: Rough First Period Costs Ducks in 6-2 Loss to Oilers
The Ducks could not overcome a four-goal Edmonton first period tonight, falling 6-2 to the Oilers at Honda Center in the penultimate contest of a franchise-record 10-game homestand. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. The loss dropped Anaheim to 12-26-4 on the season and 8-12-1 on home ice. The Ducks now...
NHL
Wild rally in 3rd period, defeat Islanders to end 3-game skid
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Frederick Gaudreau and Sam Steel scored 1:33 apart in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild rallied for a 3-1 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday. Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves for the...
NHL
Ovechkin, resurgent Capitals discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Roarke, Rosen also talk playoff picture in Metropolitan, midseason award favorites. Surprises, disappointments, a tease for 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, postseason award favorites and Tom Gulitti were all part of the new episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast recorded Wednesday. Gulitti, NHL.com's Washington-based staff writer, joined co-hosts Dan Rosen...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Avalanche 4
DENVER -- Matthew Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal on the power play with 3:30 left in regulation to lead the Florida Panthers to a 5-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Florida has now won three of its last four games to improve to 19-19-4. "He's...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ BLUES
ST. LOUIS - The Flames held an optional skate this morning at the Enterprise Center, so there were no line rushes to report. The following forward combos and D pairs are based off Monday's practice. If anything changes, this page will be updated during the pregame warmup. LINES. Dillon Dube...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose Lead Late, Fall 3-1 to Wild
The Islanders allow three unanswered goals in third period to Wild. The New York Islanders fell to the Minnesota Wild 3-1 on Thursday night at UBS Arena. It was an abrupt loss, as the Islanders carried a 1-0 lead through two and a half periods, before the Wild scored three unanswered goals in the final 9:05 of the final frame.
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Drop Final Game of Homestand to Senators on Thursday
Lawson Crouse scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season and Dylan Guenther added a goal and an assist, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 5-3 to the Ottawa Senators in the final game of their three-game homestand on Thursday. Barrett Hayton also scored, extending his goal streak to three games,...
