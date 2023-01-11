Read full article on original website
Wright St. 99, Green Bay 67
WRIGHT ST. (10-8) Noel 14-17 4-4 32, Braun 2-2 1-2 5, Calvin 7-13 1-2 16, A.Davis 6-8 3-3 15, Finke 5-6 2-4 13, Huibregtse 3-4 1-2 9, Welage 2-3 0-0 4, Norris 1-1 0-0 2, Neff 0-1 1-2 1, Sisley 0-1 0-0 0, Wilbourn 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 41-57 13-19 99.
Boston 109, Brooklyn 98
BOSTON (109) Tatum 7-22 4-4 20, Williams 4-8 4-4 12, Williams III 4-7 0-0 8, Smart 4-12 6-7 16, White 5-10 1-2 15, Hauser 1-2 0-0 2, Kornet 5-5 0-0 11, Brogdon 7-13 0-0 16, Pritchard 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 41-86 15-17 109.
Kelley comes up clutch for Lewis County in 49-48 win over Grafton
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County and Grafton boys basketball battled through a game that was close throughout with Lewis County coming out on top thanks to a Pason Kelley layup with under 10 seconds to play to give Lewis County a 49-48 win. Lewis County’s offense got...
South Harrison girls nearly topple McDonough-less Doddridge
SISTERSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison girls basketball nearly upset the fourth-ranked team in Class A on Thursday, coming up short to Doddridge County 41-40 in tournament play at Tyler Consolidated. The Bulldogs, who beat the Hawks 60-23 in West Union to open the season, were without star...
