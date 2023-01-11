Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Barbour, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 15:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 16:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barbour; Pike The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Pike County in southeastern Alabama Southern Barbour County in southeastern Alabama * Until 415 PM CST. * At 317 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Ariton, or 8 miles south of Brundidge, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Clio, Blue Springs, Tyler Crossroads, Doster, Texasville, Richards Crossroads, Blue Springs State Park, Tennille and Hamilton Crossroads. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 20:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-13 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 24.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CST Thursday was 24.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to stay in a flat crest near 24.9 feet the next few days. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.9 Thu 7 pm CST 24.9 24.9 24.9
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blount, Sevier by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 12:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 12:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blount; Sevier A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EST FOR EAST CENTRAL BLOUNT AND SOUTHERN SEVIER COUNTIES At 108 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Maryville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sevierville, Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Pittman Center, Wears Valley, Harrisburg, Elkmont, Roundtop Mountain State Park, Fairgarden and Great Smoky Mountains National Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Autauga, Dallas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 12:18:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 13:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Autauga; Dallas The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for Autauga County in central Alabama East central Dallas County in south central Alabama * Until 115 PM CST. * At 1218 PM CST, a tornado producing storm was located over Dallas County Horse Arena, or over Selma, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Prattville, Valley Grande, Deatsville, Autaugaville, Billingsley, Booth, Mulberry, Marbury, Vida Junction, Gardner Island, Burnsville, New Prospect, Barrett Creek and Dawson Mill. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
What is an ‘atmospheric river,’ and what happens when it hits?
Parts of the West will be facing days of heavy rain and snow as an “atmospheric river” comes in from the Pacific Ocean, forecasters say. What is an atmospheric river, what does it do and when will it end? Here’s what we know about it. What is...
California storms: National Weather Service says 'the hits keep coming'
The National Weather Service is warning that the "hits keep coming in California" as the state is being slammed with "another round of heavy rain on already flooded rivers and saturated soils [and] high winds that may topple trees and power lines," among other hazards
buzzfeednews.com
Photos From Cities Across California Show The Damage And Debris From The Ongoing Storms
Pounding rain and wind have continued to wreak havoc across Northern California, as the area continues to be inundated by a round of atmospheric rivers, as well as a a rapidly rotating storm system known as a bomb cyclone. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and mobilized the California National Guard to support disaster response. Evacuation orders have been issued, the BBC reported on Friday. Two fatalities have been reported since Wednesday, including a 19-year-old woman whose car skidded off a flooding road and a toddler who died after a redwood tree fell on top of him.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County, Southern Sacramento Valley, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada and Western Plumas County/Lassen Park. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for GUC100 by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 12:53:00 Expires: 2023-01-13 16:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: GUC100 FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Rota. * WHEN...Until 400 PM ChST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1248 PM ChST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to strong, training showers. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sinapalo, Songsong, Annex F, Tenetu, I Chenchon, Liyu, Ginalangan (Chudan), Taimama, Tatgua, Matpo, As Niebes (Nieves), Gampapa, Talo, Makmak, Agatasi (Payapai), Lempanai, Gayaugan (Kaan), Gagani, Finata and Mananana. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 21:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 945 PM CST. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Ashley and Union Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 70.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CST Thursday was 71.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 70.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 70.2 feet on 12/14/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Bossier, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 21:33:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-13 21:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 945 PM CST. Target Area: Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Bossier and Webster Parishes. For the Bodcau Bayou...including Bayou Bodcau Lake...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 173.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CST Thursday was 174.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 174.0 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 172.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 173.9 feet on 12/31/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baker, Dougherty, Early, Miller, Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 19:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-12 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EST/800 PM CST/ for southeastern Alabama...the Panhandle of Florida...and southwestern Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EST/800 PM CST/ for southeastern Alabama...the Panhandle of Florida...and southwestern Georgia. Target Area: Baker; Dougherty; Early; Miller; Seminole The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Houston County in southeastern Alabama Miller County in southwestern Georgia Southwestern Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia Baker County in southwestern Georgia Early County in southwestern Georgia Northern Seminole County in southwestern Georgia * Until 800 PM EST/700 PM CST/. * At 715 PM EST/615 PM CST/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Arlington to 8 miles south of Blakely to near Graceville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Colquitt, Cottonwood, Newton, Donalsonville, Blakely, Ashford, Arlington, Douglasville, Centerville, Madrid, Gordon, Iron City, Damascus, Jakin, Iveys Mill, Crosby, Grangeburg, Rock Hill, Donaldsonville A/P and Bellview. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 12:56:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet building to 12 to 18 feet with local sets to 20 feet early Friday. Dangerous rip currents expected. Local damaging surf possible Friday. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for West Side Mountains north of 198 by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-13 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: West Side Mountains north of 198 FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central California, including the following areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow -Lost Hills - I5, Caruthers -San Joaquin -Selma, Coalinga -Avenal, Delano- Wasco-Shafter, Frazier Mountain Communities, Fresno-Clovis, Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Grapevine, Hanford -Corcoran -Lemoore, Kern River Valley, Los Banos -Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa- Madera Lower Sierra, Merced -Madera -Mendota, Planada -Le Grand -Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, Sequoia NP, South End San Joaquin Valley, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra, Southeast San Joaquin Valley, Tehachapi, Visalia -Porterville -Reedley, West Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, and Yosemite Valley. * From Saturday morning through Sunday morning * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for San Francisco by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 15:39:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 03:45:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: San Francisco FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...The entire Bay Area and Central Coast including Monterey and San Benito counties. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - - Light rainfall on Friday then another storm approaches on Saturday with periods of rain as a cold front passes over the region. Pre-existing saturated soils will not be able to absorb excess rainfall. Urban and small stream flooding is expected along with continued flood potential on mainstem rivers through the weekend. After a brief lull early Sunday another storm will bring more rain later Sunday into Monday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 21:31:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-14 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 945 PM CST. Target Area: Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas...Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Columbia and Webster Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 11.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CST Thursday was 12.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.8 feet on 03/27/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Mason by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 16:44:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 11:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson; Mason .Heavy rainfall over the east slopes of the Olympics will force sharp rises on small streams and rivers including the Duckabush River and Dosewallips River. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following counties, Jefferson and Mason. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1011 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Jorsted Creek, Rocky Brook, Hamma Hamma River, Penny Creek, Waketickeh Creek, Townsend Creek, Lilliwaup Creek, South Fork Fulton Creek, John Creek, Cliff Creek, Spencer Creek, Washington Creek, Duckabush River, Marple Creek, Tunnel Creek, Jefferson Creek, Big Quilcene River, Fulton Creek, Dosewallips River and East Fork Lena Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Brinnon and Quilcene. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 20:07:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-13 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST FRIDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected in the southern Shasta Valley, and 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the central and northern Shasta Valley. * WHERE...The high wind warning is in effect for portions of the Shasta Valley south of Gazelle, including the city of Weed and portions of Interstate 5 and Highway 97. The Wind Advisory covers the rest of the Shasta Valley, including Grenada and Montague. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Driving may become difficult, especially in high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Marin Coastal Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 20:38:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Marin Coastal Range FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...The entire Bay Area and Central Coast including Monterey and San Benito counties. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - - Light rainfall on Friday then another storm approaches on Saturday with periods of rain as a cold front passes over the region. Pre-existing saturated soils will not be able to absorb excess rainfall. Urban and small stream flooding is expected along with continued flood potential on mainstem rivers through the weekend. After a brief lull early Sunday another storm will bring more rain later Sunday into Monday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Echols by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-13 00:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Echols Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Columbia, Suwannee, southern Hamilton and southeastern Echols Counties through 1215 AM EST At 1141 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Luraville to near Suwannee Springs. Movement was northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Live Oak, White Springs, Suwannee Springs, Wellborn, Winfield, Suwannee Valley, Dowling Park, Belmont, Mcalpin and Luraville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0