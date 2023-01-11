ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Kelly Ripa Hosts Her & Ryan Seacrest's Talk Show With No Voice After Plagued With 'Random' Illness: 'I'm Clearly Dying'

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qz4Nb_0kAMvRXP00
abc

Kelly Ripa refused to let lingering symptoms keep her off the air any longer.

On the Tuesday, January 10, episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan , the 52-year-old could hardly speak, croaking into the microphone with little-to-no voice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30hyFl_0kAMvRXP00
abc

"Yesterday, after work around 2 p.m., my voice just left the building. I had no voice at all," the All My Children alum confessed during the show, noting she "thinks" she feels better after having to miss both Thursday and Friday's episodes due to her sickness.

Ryan Seacrest , of course, had to poke fun at his under-the-weather costar, as he called Ripa out for sounding as though she just smoked a pack of cigars.

After a weekend of rest, Ripa felt well enough to return to her famed talk show role, however, it was apparent the blonde beauty still didn't feel 100 percent better.

"It's Monday, January 9, 2023. I have a throat lozenge in my mouth," the mother-of-three stated during the opening dialogue of Monday's show.

KELLY RIPA & MARK CONSUELOS SHOW PDA WHILE TAKING IN 'THE NUTCRACKER' WITH DAUGHTER LOLA: PHOTOS!

"She's going through it ," Seacrest, 48, emphasized, as Ripa confessed she may have "came back too soon."

The Generation Gap star continued to explain to viewers that she found her specific situation frustrating because she kept testing negative across a variety of tests the doctor provided, and no medicine was really healing any of the virus' symptoms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2INByN_0kAMvRXP00
abc

"I got really sick and here's what's irritating… when you get sick and then you have the audacity to test negative for everything. And the doctor's like 'No, maybe you just have like a random thing.' And I go, 'It's not a random thing because I'm clearly dying,'" Ripa quipped .

MARK CONSUELOS LEAVES FLIRTY COMMENT ON WIFE KELLY RIPA'S LATEST SELFIE

"It's one of those things where it's like, it's got to be something dear, so fix it," the annoyed television personality rhetorically demanded.

Due to her inconclusive test results, Ripa's doctor only prescribed her a pack of steroids to help alleviate her symptoms.

While they helped for a short-term period of time , the Hope & Faith alum admitted to feeling horrible once the medicine leaves her system.

As she struggles to fight off what's left of her illness, Ripa confirmed she would stay away from guests and take precautionary measures around others even though the doctor told her she was "fine" to return to work and resume her daily routine.

Comments / 9

Maz21
2d ago

Please please please cancel that annoying show and get her off the air already. Replace it with an infomercial. She is the most self centered, look at me, don’t you wish you were me person EVER!!!😖

Reply(1)
16
Emily Keehn
1d ago

Ryan finally gets to talk. And without being interrupted lol

Reply
11
Related
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
OK! Magazine

'The View' Audience Instructed To Cheer For Whoopi Goldberg So She Feels Like 'The Star Of The Show,' Spills Source

Talk about getting special treatment. To keep The View moderator happy, the talk show staff reportedly instructed the audience to go crazy when Whoopi Goldberg took the stage. An insider spilled that during the Wednesday, January 4, taping, the audience was told how exactly to welcome the controversial cohosts before they took their panel seats."The crowd warm-up comedian [Regina DeCicco] specifically told everyone to give a loud applause to Whoopi and then continue clapping for the other hosts," dished a source to a news outlet.THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE AT WHOOPI GOLDBERG FOR MINDLESS BEHAVIOR & 'CHECKING OUT' DURING...
People

Kelly Ripa Enjoys 'Favorite Holiday Tradition' Before Christmas with Mark Consuelos and Their Kids

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos posed in front of a Christmas tree with their three kids: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin Kelly Ripa is keeping her family holiday traditions alive. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, shared family photos in front of a Christmas tree on Saturday with husband Mark Consuelos and their three adult children: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin, 19. "Merry Christmas ♥️ the Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)," she captioned the photos, in which they were joined for one...
purewow.com

A Very Familiar Face Filled in for Kelly Ripa on ‘Live’ This Week

As Kelly Ripa took a little break from Live with Kelly and Ryan this week, her spot was filled by a familiar face: the talk show's announcer, Deja Vu. The radio host and media personality filled in for Ripa alongside Ryan Seacrest, and a pic of her was shared to the official Live Instagram account. In the photo, she and Seacrest stand beside one of their guests—Mean Girls actress Lacey Chabert. “@thereallacey with @dejavuspeaks and Ryan!” The caption read.
The List

The Young And The Restless Star Beth Maitland Suffered A Tragic Loss

"The Young and the Restless" and the fictional citizens of Genoa City are, at their core, defined by family. There are many families that have come and gone throughout the years on "Y&R," but for decades, the Abbott family has remained a pillar of the community. Despite Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and Bill Abbott (Jason Thompson) getting most of the screen time, Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) is at the heart of the family.
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On

Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
StyleCaster

Ryan Seacrest’s Net Worth Reveals if He Makes More Than His ‘Live’ Co-Host Kelly Ripa—See His ‘American Idol’ Salary & More

If you’ve watched him on your television for the past two decades, you may be wondering about Ryan Seacrest’s net worth and how much he makes from American Idol, Live With Kelly and Ryan, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and more hosting jobs. Seacrest, whose full name is Ryan John Seacrest, was born on December 24, 1974, in Atlanta, Georgia. His broadcast career started when he was 16 years old and won an internship at the radio station 94.1 WSTR in Atlanta, where he would substitute as a DJ when the show’s regular DJs called in sick. Seacrest went on...
GEORGIA STATE
Page Six

Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’

Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
Distractify

Kelly Clarkson Is MIA From Her Own Show — Is She Sick?

Kelly Clarkson is like a fine wine — she keeps getting better with time. By this, we simply mean that she continues to outdo herself as the years go on!. First, she wins American Idol. Then she releases banger after banger of pop hits, then she wins America's hearts as a judge on The Voice. Now, she has her very own talk show — and that's not even counting all the covers she sings on The Kelly Clarkson Show, many of which arguably show up the originals.
Popculture

'Today' Show Anchors Announce Longtime Member's Exit on the Air

The Today show is getting a behind-the-scenes change soon, with a longtime show member set to exit the NBC morning program. During Monday morning's 3rd Hour Today broadcast, co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Jacob Sobroff, and Dylan Dreyer bid farewell to longtime stagehand Sal Cacciato, who thankfully won't be venturing very far from Studio 1A.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

181K+
Followers
6K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy