Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
Impact of egg shortage in the Northstate
CHICO, Calif. — Egg shortages are impacting folks all over the nation, as well as right here in the Northstate. “[Californians] are not used to this big swing in prices,” California Farm Bureau President Jamie Johansson said while at Chico State University on Thursday. “We don’t produce the eggs that we need so it is a lesson that the more sustainable you are, self-sustainable. you are in the food sector in California, the better off consumers will be.”
krcrtv.com
Special Gateway Unified Meeting: Board invalidates motions from Jan. 4 meeting
SHASTA COUNTY — The controversy in the Gateway Unified School District continued on Thursday, as the district’s Board of Trustees called an unexpected morning meeting. Since the firing of longtime Superintendent Jim Harrell— who was still under contract with the district for another year— the board’s three newest members have fallen under the spotlight. Husband and wife Elias and Lindsi Haynes and board president Cherrill Clifford are being accused by parents and staff of violating the state's Brown Act, specifically during their previous Jan. 4th meeting, when the future of the district was discussed.
krcrtv.com
Break in rain offers breathing room for Northstate, what comes next?
Northstate — Thursday morning, the Northstate experienced temporary relief in rainfall, but with certain areas still experiencing flooding, and with more rain on the way, the big question is -- what comes next?. Several potential hazards remained across the area Thursday, including downed trees, dangerous road conditions, flooding, potential...
krcrtv.com
Paradise Town Council declares local emergency amidst storm
PARADISE, Calif. — The town of Paradise, still in the midst of this winter's storm surge, has declared a local emergency. The declaration, voted unanimously by the town council, allows the town to receive more resources and funding to deal with the storm. Paradise resident have been plagued by...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Wet & windy Wednesday
Keep your umbrella handy and make sure to give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go on our slick roads before you head out the door Wednesday. A wet system off the coast will continue to draw rain and snow showers into northern California today, and will also leave us with another day of breezy to gusty south winds. We had a lull in the wet weather overnight, but rain has started to track back into the interior of northern California early Wednesday. Our rain and snow showers will be heavy at times, but light to moderate rain and snow is projected for the majority of the day. Some of the heaviest and most widespread valley rain will fall before you even head out the door for your morning commute, but pockets of heavy rain will accompany our widespread showers through the day. The heaviest rain and snow will be in store for our higher elevations late this afternoon through this evening, but light to moderate showers are also projected to persist across the valley. We'll also have sustained winds out of the south to 25mph and the potential for gusts up to 35mph through mid day. Winds will become lighter for your afternoon. A Flood Watch will go back into effect in the valley, foothills and Sierra at 10am Wednesday and is currently set to last through noon Thursday. Flood Watch in effect in Trinity County through 4am Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory will stay in effect for the northern Sierra, Lassen County and Plumas County through 4am Thursday. Northern Trinity County will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through 10pm Wednesday, and areas of Siskiyou County will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through 7pm Wednesday. Up to a foot and a half of snow will be possible during these timeframes above 4500', and travel impacts are looking likely in our higher elevations through at least late tonight. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's to low 50's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones Wednesday morning. High temperatures are only projected to climb into the upper 40's to mid 50's in the valley, upper 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to lower 40's in most of our mountain zones Wednesday afternoon. The potential for showers will diminish late Wednesday for most of northern California but areas closest to the coast and the far northern end of the valley in Shasta County could continue to get rainfall through Thursday.
krcrtv.com
Councilmember clarification: Mezzano says Win-River casino opposition was not unanimous
REDDING, Calif. — Redding City Councilmember Mark Mezzano wants to make a clarification. He says a vote by the council to oppose a proposed move of Win River Casino & Event Center was emphatically NOT unanimous. He says, as vice mayor, he had to sign a letter drafted by...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
actionnewsnow.com
Erosion and scour causes closure of a Glenn County bridge
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Glenn County Public Works Agency closed Bridge 11C0057 over Salt Creek Monday night due to undermining of the roadway at the bridge approaches. On Tues. Jan. 10, GCPWA says K-rails were installed, preventing access to the bridge, and message boards were also placed alerting drivers to the closure.
Lassen County News
CalTrans announces highway closures due to storm
Here are the current areas of full highway closures and traffic control due to storm damage in Caltrans District 2 as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Highway 70 is currently closed in Butte and Plumas counties between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye (junction with Highway 89) due to active slides. No estimated time on highway reopening. Recent video of blasting efforts near Cresta available here.
actionnewsnow.com
Rising Shasta Lake levels is a welcome site for boaters, business
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Heavy rain is still hitting Northern California but is bringing some help to local waterways. At Shasta Lake’s Bridge Bay, it rained all day Wednesday, causing some flooding in the area. But this is also raising the lake. Some boats are still anchored out in...
Plumas County News
Atmospheric river hits Chester
According to Weather.com the term ‘Atmospheric River’ was first used in 1994 as part of a weather-related research paper, but is widely used now by meteorologists to describe a unique weather phenomena. Put simply, an atmospheric river (AR) is a thin but long plume of heavy moisture in the atmosphere that stretches from the tropics or subtropics into higher latitudes. This particular ‘river’ is causing floods all over California and heavy snows in the Sierras including Chester.
krcrtv.com
Chico police urge caution as concerns of Big Chico Creek flooding grows
CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Police Department (CPD) is urging caution for visitors around some of the city's natural wonders like Big Chico Creek. With more heavy rain and wind on the way, police are urging residents to drive slow, avoid flooded roads and downed trees, and prepare for potential power outages.
actionnewsnow.com
Sacramento River reached flood stage Monday night in Tehama
TEHAMA, Calif. 11:30 A.M. UPDATE - State water officials are keeping a close eye on the Sacramento River as it reached flood stage in the town of Tehama Monday night. This came after a flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Tehama County. The river peaked at...
krcrtv.com
Bridge snaps in half in Tehama County on Tuesday afternoon
CORNING, Calif. — Corning bridge on Flournoy Avenue at Kirkland Avenue in South Tehama County snapped in half on Tuesday afternoon. KRCR spoke with one Corning resident about the impact this has on the community, he mentioned he is concerned that it is going to take a long time until the bridge gets fixed. But then expressed that even though the winter storms have been constant, that he is happy to see the rain after being in a drought for so long.
krcrtv.com
California's DWR says Shasta and Oroville reservoir storage can absorb incoming storms
To prepare for the week's incoming storms, California's Department of Water Resources has confirmed that reservoirs throughout the Northstate have enough storage space to absorb the large amounts of precipitation expected to hit the region. In a Facebook post, the state agency affirmed that "main reservoirs connected to the Sacramento...
krcrtv.com
Supervisors vote to move forward with jail expansion plan in downtown Redding
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Shasta County Jail will be expanding in Downtown Redding. Supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday morning to move forward with the plan. Public Works Director Al Cathey laid out the two options the board wanted to consider: "Option A," next to the existing jail on West Street, downtown, and "Option B," a new facility on county property near Highway 44 and Airport Rd.
Stanford Daily
Classy Classes: CEE107A students visit largest hydroelectric dam in California
A group of CEE107A: “Understand Energy” students visited Shasta Dam in November to learn about its impact on California’s electricity and freshwater supply. The dam, which is nearly twice as wide as the Hoover Dam and one of the tallest dams in the United States, lies across the Sacramento River in Northern California. Shasta’s power plant operates five turbines that generate enough electricity to supply half a million homes, which is approximately 4% of California’s population.
krcrtv.com
Empower Tehama opens third location in southern Tehama County
CORNING, Calif. — On Tuesday morning, Empower Tehama had the ribbon cutting for their new location in southern Tehama County. Executive Director at Empower Tehama, Michelle Brown, told KRCR just how many services this new location will provide. “From legal services to therapy services, to victim advocacy services, we will be able to provide sexual assault services, so we are very excited.”
YAHOO!
Lake Shasta level rises; Redding rainfall total twice normal since Jan. 1
Something unusual happened in Shasta County over the past nine days. North State residents have slogged through three years of a drought that has killed crops, emptied lakes and forced severe water cutbacks on residents who just wanted to water their lawns or grow a few tomatoes. The drought is...
actionnewsnow.com
Commercial airlines entertain a return to Chico Regional Airport
CHICO, Calif. - American Airlines and SkyWest Airlines are some airlines considering coming to Chico Regional Airport. Mayor Andrew Coolidge says the council would love to see commercial flights return to Chico. That’s why the city council voted to rename it Chico Regional Airport in Nov. 2022, to show it will attract flyers from across Butte, Glenn and Tehama counties.
Comments / 1