FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
LSU adds 3 Power 5 transfers
No. 5 LSU extends winning streak to 17 games with double-digit win over Missouri
6 LSU baseball players named to top 100 freshmen list
Pair of Tigers named to FWAA Freshman All-America team
Mikaylah Williams looks to be next star athlete to bring excitement to LSU
LSU vet students care for eagle
LSU forward Angel Reese earns 4th SEC Player of the Week honor
LSU ranks at No. 16 in final AP poll
REPORT: Former 4-star QB Walker Howard enters transfer portal
Live After Five Lagniappe is This Friday
Hockey, other developments discussed during meeting about downtown BR
Pedestrian hit and killed at Florida N. Beck
18-wheeler catches fire on I-10
Much colder to end the week
Teacher surprised with new car from nonprofit
EBRSO responds to alleged stabbing
Fire destroys home in West Baton Rouge Parish
La. lawmaker exploring legislation to regulate police pursuits amid deaths of Brusly High students
South Louisiana’s Rescue Rehome Repeat critically low on pet food
Project allows officers to give drivers vouchers for free light repairs instead of a ticket
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0