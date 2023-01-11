ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

LSU adds 3 Power 5 transfers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU continues to add players to its roster for next season with hopes of building on the success of the 2022 squad. The Tigers added “three highly-touted transfers from Power 5 programs,” head coach Brian Kelly said on Thursday, Jan. 12. Ohio State...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

6 LSU baseball players named to top 100 freshmen list

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Six LSU baseball players have landed on the 2023 Perfect Game Top 100 Freshmen list, the university announced on Thursday, Jan. 12. Brady Neal (catcher), Jared Jones (catcher), Chase Shores (right-handed pitcher), Jaden Noot (right-handed pitcher), Paxton Kling (outfielder), and Gavin Guidry (infielder) are on the list.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Pair of Tigers named to FWAA Freshman All-America team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two LSU freshman football standouts have been honored for their play during the 2022 season. Offensive tackle Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. have been named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-America team, the organization announced on Thursday, Jan. 12.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU vet students care for eagle

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Veterinarian School leaders to release a bald eagle back into the wild with Kim Mulkey. From brown pelicans to snapping turtles and rabbits, LSU vet school’s Wildlife Hospital takes on some of the most difficult cases as they work to save lives. “The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU ranks at No. 16 in final AP poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU finished the first season of the Brian Kelly era ranked No. 16 in the AP Top 25 poll. The Tigers (10-4, 6-2 SEC) roared past the Purdue Boilermakers, 63-7, in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. This was the first time since the 2019 season that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

REPORT: Former 4-star QB Walker Howard enters transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former 4-star quarterback Walker Howard is reportedly entering the NCAA Transfer Portal according to Tigerbait.com’s Mike Scarborough. Howard is the son of former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard from 1992-1995. A product of St. Thomas More, Walker appeared in one regular season game last season...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Live After Five Lagniappe is This Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Get ready to dance and sing along with your neighbors at this lagniappe edition of Live After Five this Friday, January 13, 2023 at Rhorer Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge. Free live music by party band After 8 will keep the crowd entertained. Live After Five begins at 5:00pm. This is perfect event to attend the night before the Louisiana Marathon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Hockey, other developments discussed during meeting about downtown BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hockey and other future developments in downtown Baton Rouge were discussed during a Downtown Development District meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Following three exhibition games, officials said they are optimistic about the future of hockey at the Raising Cane’s River Center. They added that more than 21,000 fans showed up for the three games.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Pedestrian hit and killed at Florida N. Beck

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit at N. Beck Street and Florida Blvd. According to officials the East Baton Rouge Coroner was called to the scene. Details are limited at this time and we will update this story once more information...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

18-wheeler catches fire on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-10 West in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 12. It happened near Siegen Lane and forced the closure of the interstate. Emergency responders said no injuries were reported due to the fire. No other details were available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Much colder to end the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front has pushed through the local area and will be providing a decent cool down to end the week. Temperatures will fall through the remainder of this afternoon. Winds will stay breezy today, tomorrow, and into early Saturday. Wind gusts today will be in the 30 mph range with 20-25 mph gusts Friday. The wind will add a chill to the air Friday and Saturday. Make sure kids are bundled up for the morning bus stop Friday as lows dip into the upper 30°s to low 40°s with feels like temperatures making it feel more like the low 30°s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Teacher surprised with new car from nonprofit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The rest of the school year will be a lot easier for one Baton Rouge teacher. After walking to work every day, a nonprofit decided make his life a little easier. The 29:11 Mentoring Families group surprised Henry Maiden, a teacher at Thrive Academy, with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

EBRSO responds to alleged stabbing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged stabbing on Tuesday, Jan 10. According to officials, one person was transported from Forest Hill Dr. near Quarters Lake Rd to a local hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown at the time, officials...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy