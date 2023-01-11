Read full article on original website
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, ORRobbie NewportMilwaukie, OR
Salem schools expand aviation program
Salem-Keiser Public School purchased a building at the McNary Field Airport (KSLE) in Salem, Oregon, in December 2022, that will be home to the district’s expanding Aviation program. “The school board voted unanimously this week to purchase the property at 3080 25th St. SE for $1.825 million,” reported the...
9-year-old Salem student publishes his first horror book
Hudson received a bit of help from his mother, Courtney Siemens, but it was mostly a one-man — or one-boy — show.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE Portland
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE Portland.
WWEEK
Is the “Gary Safe” Building on MLK About to Become an Audi Dealership?
Address: 1601 NE Martin Luther King Jr, Blvd. How long it’s been empty: More than a decade. Why it’s empty: The safe company needed more space back in the day. Rita “Bo” Brown was known as the “Gentleman Bank Robber” because she dressed like a man while she plied her trade in the Pacific Northwest. As a member of the Seattle-based George Jackson Brigade, an anarcho-communist group that aimed to overthrow the U.S. government, she held up at least seven banks in the 1970s.
‘We want you to be ready’: Oregon Health Authority gives update on tripledemic spread
Oregon Health Authority is updating the public on three respiratory viruses that are pushing hospitals across the state beyond their limits.
Readers respond: Oat milk is the future
Coffee powerhouse Stumptown Roasters announced Jan. 2 that all of their cafes will now use oat milk by default in every milk-based drink—a move that’s been described as “peak Portland,” (“Peak Portland? Stumptown offering oat milk as the default milk option,” Jan. 3). Readers...
WWEEK
Director of Portland’s Bureau of Transportation Will Join Kotek Administration
The current director of the Portland Bureau of Transportation, Chris Warner, is taking a position with Gov. Kotek’s administration as the deputy chief of staff for public administration. Warner has led the Transportation Bureau for the past six years under two of the most progressive City Council members in...
Opinion: No, it’s not easy being homeless in Portland
Kerman is executive director of Blanchet House. There’s a video making the rounds on social media in which a homeless woman tells an interviewer that it’s easy being homeless. She talks about homeless people getting high and relying on services by our organization and others that serve the unsheltered population. It’s good fodder for those looking to blame homeless people, elected leaders, service providers or anyone else for the conditions on our streets.
Airbnb launches new program to rent out apartments in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The ability to rent out a house or room on short-term rental sites has typically been limited to property owners, but a new program will give some Portland apartment-dwellers the same opportunity for the first time. Airbnb has launched a new program called "Airbnb-Friendly Apartments" that...
Portland developer voices concern for red tape after Kotek’s housing order
On her first full day in office, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek set what she calls an "ambitious" goal to help the homeless crisis.
WWEEK
We Asked Portland-Area Lawmakers What They Think the Chances Are City Hall Will Get Its Agenda Funded in Salem
WW first reported Jan. 8 that three of the city of Portland’s five state lobbyists were departing shortly before the legislative session kicks off Jan. 17—a blow to the city’s ambitious legislative agenda. While the reasons behind two of the departures aren’t entirely clear, sources familiar with...
1909 Irvington mansion for sale mixes original Colonial Revival architecture and modern updates
A well-designed home can retain its classic features even as modern life forces updates. Take a look at a renovated, 114-year-old Colonial Revival mansion in Northeast Portland, which is for sale at $2,750,000. The 1909 floor plan, created by prolific architect Ellis F. Lawrence for lumber entrepreneur James Cameron, is...
These local cemeteries and gravesites share a part of Oregon history
Read about the gravesites, monuments and memorials at four local cemeteries that remind modern-day Oregonians of those who once roamed the state.
XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
The best barbecue spot in Oregon, according to Food Network
Barbecue is comfort food to many -- so which Oregon restaurant has the best?
Tribune quizzes Mayor Ted Wheeler on his plan for massive, sanctioned homeless camps
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, along with Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan, has proposed the largest and most expansive plan yet to address homelessness in the city.
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion is for sale at $3.5 million
For years when CJ McCollum was a Portland Trail Blazer, he decked out his West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels. Now, the player traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last year has put his 1.28-acre Oregon residence up...
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Portland
One of the great strengths of the city of Portland is its convenient location, jampacked between mountains, lakes and beaches, with big city lights and small-town charm, both easy to reach and enjoy. Day trips from Portland are plentiful, and it can be hard to choose a destination with so much to be delighted by and so little time in a day.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hillsboro, OR
Hillsboro is the fifth largest city in the country and the county seat of Washington County, Oregon. It is perfectly situated in the Tualatin Valley on the west of the Portland metropolitan area. This city is mainly popular for hosting several high-technology companies. Aside from being a technology hub, Hillsboro...
