Portland, OR

generalaviationnews.com

Salem schools expand aviation program

Salem-Keiser Public School purchased a building at the McNary Field Airport (KSLE) in Salem, Oregon, in December 2022, that will be home to the district’s expanding Aviation program. “The school board voted unanimously this week to purchase the property at 3080 25th St. SE for $1.825 million,” reported the...
SALEM, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Is the “Gary Safe” Building on MLK About to Become an Audi Dealership?

Address: 1601 NE Martin Luther King Jr, Blvd. How long it’s been empty: More than a decade. Why it’s empty: The safe company needed more space back in the day. Rita “Bo” Brown was known as the “Gentleman Bank Robber” because she dressed like a man while she plied her trade in the Pacific Northwest. As a member of the Seattle-based George Jackson Brigade, an anarcho-communist group that aimed to overthrow the U.S. government, she held up at least seven banks in the 1970s.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oat milk is the future

Coffee powerhouse Stumptown Roasters announced Jan. 2 that all of their cafes will now use oat milk by default in every milk-based drink—a move that’s been described as “peak Portland,” (“Peak Portland? Stumptown offering oat milk as the default milk option,” Jan. 3). Readers...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Opinion: No, it’s not easy being homeless in Portland

Kerman is executive director of Blanchet House. There’s a video making the rounds on social media in which a homeless woman tells an interviewer that it’s easy being homeless. She talks about homeless people getting high and relying on services by our organization and others that serve the unsheltered population. It’s good fodder for those looking to blame homeless people, elected leaders, service providers or anyone else for the conditions on our streets.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Airbnb launches new program to rent out apartments in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — The ability to rent out a house or room on short-term rental sites has typically been limited to property owners, but a new program will give some Portland apartment-dwellers the same opportunity for the first time. Airbnb has launched a new program called "Airbnb-Friendly Apartments" that...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now

COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
OREGON STATE
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Portland

One of the great strengths of the city of Portland is its convenient location, jampacked between mountains, lakes and beaches, with big city lights and small-town charm, both easy to reach and enjoy. Day trips from Portland are plentiful, and it can be hard to choose a destination with so much to be delighted by and so little time in a day.
PORTLAND, OR
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro is the fifth largest city in the country and the county seat of Washington County, Oregon. It is perfectly situated in the Tualatin Valley on the west of the Portland metropolitan area. This city is mainly popular for hosting several high-technology companies. Aside from being a technology hub, Hillsboro...
HILLSBORO, OR
