dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd
The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Trash Talk Heaped on Dallas Sanitation Officials Over Delays
Dallas City Council members heaped trash talk on city sanitation officials Thursday over severe delays on garbage collection reported all around the city. The problems grew after the Dec. 5 rollout of new schedules which some members say was a failure. A garbage truck fire early Saturday at a Northwest...
fox4news.com
Man escaped jail twice before stealing vehicles, leading authorities on chase in North Texas, police say
FRISCO, Texas - New details have been released about two escaped inmates from Oklahoma who are accused of committing violent crimes in Frisco before ending up in jail in another state. Authorities said one of those inmates escaped jail again and ended up back in North Texas, where he committed...
WFAA
REWIND: The 30-year project for a 2-mile Dallas highway
DALLAS — Unbeknownst to the hundreds of people enjoying a leisurely day at Klyde Warren Park, they are frolicking in a park that sits upon perhaps the most troubled road projects in Dallas history. Despite stretching just 1.7 miles from Stemmons Freeway to North Central Expressway, it took a...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on McCree Road
On January 11, 2023, at about 6:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11600 block of McCree Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound at the location. The man died from his injury. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on N. Jim Miller Road
On January 10, 2023, at about 1:55 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 400 block N. Jim Miller Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kendreal Jones, 17, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. DFR responded and transported Jones to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street
On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
Swift Justice Prevails as Man Jumps on Top of Car Near Dallas, Tx. [WATCH]
A man near Dallas, Tx was spotted on top of a car in the parking lot of a shopping center and things did not end well for him. As you can see below, the man started to stomp on the windshield of the car, and that is when the driver of the car decided to take off.
Midland fugitives in deadly December shooting arrested in Dallas
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men wanted in connection with a murder at The Ranch Apartments in December have been arrested in Dallas, according to a release from the Midland Police Department. 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on January 9. 25-year-old Jamar Yusef […]
Warrants issued for individuals involved with Frisco purse snatching, robbery
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco police have issued warrants for two individuals involved in a string of purse thefts.Tyler Payne, 31 and Thomas Cofer, 41 have been charged with theft and aggravated robbery. The first incident happened on Nov. 14, 2022 in the Target parking lot at 4855 Eldorado Parkway. The victim said she was loading her car with purchases when a truck pulled up next to her. One suspect then got out of the passenger side of the truck and took her purse from her shopping cart. The suspect got back in the car and sped away. About six minutes after...
Dallas Police investigating three seperate shooting deaths in violent start to 2023
The first shooting was just before 2 Tuesday afternoon. Police were dispatched to North Jim Miller Road where they found 17-year-old Kendreal Jones lying on the ground with a gun shot wound
dallasexpress.com
Portillo’s Opens First Texas Location
Portillo’s, a Chicago-based fast food hot dog restaurant, has finally made its way to North Dallas. This will be the first Portillo’s in the Lone Star State. The grand opening of the 7,900-square-foot restaurant grand will be on Wednesday, January 18. It will be located in The Colony at 4560 Destination Drive and will feature a double drive-thru and be able to seat over 260 customers. The location’s decor will incorporate elements from the surrounding community.
Suspect crashes stolen vehicle after string of crimes in DFW, sheriff's department says
DALLAS — An aggravated robbery suspect has been hospitalized after leading officers on a chase Monday, resulting in a crash on Interstate 35 in Dallas, the sheriff’s department said. On Monday, Jan. 9 just before 2 p.m., the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were alerted that the...
texasmetronews.com
Black Business Spotlight: SHRIMP DOC
Shrimp Doc is ready and mobile to serve your private events, birthday parties, family reunions and more in the DFW area! They are located in the Fair Park area at 3921 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd. Dallas. They are a family owned business and a current vendor of State Fair of Texas.
fox4news.com
Road rage leads to shooting on Fort Worth freeway
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are looking for the shooter in a road rage incident in Fort Worth. Officers were called to a convenience store alongside the South Freeway near Missouri Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday. They found a man who’d been shot in the head but was still able...
Information wanted in connection to deadly Dallas shooting
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) has started investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday. Police are looking for anyone with information to come forward. According to DPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Peru Street on Jan. 10. When they got there,...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Peru Street
On January 10, 2023, at approximately 3:56 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Peru Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a man shot at the location. DFR responded and the man died at the scene from his injuries. There is no suspect information at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation.
Missing Dallas boy found safe
DALLAS — Dallas police say a boy that went missing has been found safe. Originally, the 12-year-old was reported to police after he was last seen on Jan. 9 in the 7600 block of South Westmoreland Road. Officers reported the following morning that he was found. Other local news:
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
4 Bank Customers Targeted by ‘Jugging' Thieves Saturday in McKinney
Police in McKinney are urging bank customers to stay vigilant following a rash of "jugging" incidents over the weekend. According to police, at least four jugging cases are being investigated at three separate Chase bank branches. McKinney Police spokeswoman Ana Navarro says one went to the gas station; another went...
After brief search, Dallas police find 12-year-old Kailon Speed
Update 9:30 a.m. Jan. 10, 2023: The Dallas Police Department found Kailon Speed, 12. He is safe and with his family.DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Kailon Speed, 12. He was last seen about 7:40 p.m. on Jan.9 in the 7600 block of S Westmoreland Road. He's 5'1", 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, light green pants and light green shoes.Police said Speed, who was on foot, may be confused and need help.Call the department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 if you have any information about his whereabouts.
