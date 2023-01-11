FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco police have issued warrants for two individuals involved in a string of purse thefts.Tyler Payne, 31 and Thomas Cofer, 41 have been charged with theft and aggravated robbery. The first incident happened on Nov. 14, 2022 in the Target parking lot at 4855 Eldorado Parkway. The victim said she was loading her car with purchases when a truck pulled up next to her. One suspect then got out of the passenger side of the truck and took her purse from her shopping cart. The suspect got back in the car and sped away. About six minutes after...

