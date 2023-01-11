Utah veteran-owned business registry launched to encourage community support

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — A veteran-owned business registry was recently launched by the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs and the Veterans Business Resource Center at Salt Lake Community College.

The registry aims to promote Veteran-owned businesses in Utah and allows the community to find and search for businesses to support.

“It is an honor to serve our veterans and their families and we are excited to launch this new registry as another way to give back,” said Gary Harter, executive director of UDVMA. “Utah is a highly patriotic and military-friendly state and many Utahns want to show their gratitude to those who have served. Now they have more ways to do so by supporting their local Veteran-owned businesses.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau , there are more than 118,000 veterans in Utah between 2017 and 2021. And about 18,000 local businesses here are Veteran-owned, the UDVMA says.

Business owners who are looking to be part of the Registry can do so here . The Registry features the names, descriptions and website links of Veteran-owned businesses in Utah.

The UDVMA will verify the veteran status and licenses of businesses that have registered to be on the list.

“Veterans have a wealth of experience and skills that lend very well to starting and running successful businesses,” said Rick Brown, director of the Veterans Business Resource Center. “As we continue our work here at the VBRC helping Veterans and their families start and run businesses, we are pleased to offer this registry to further boost the great work of our veterans.”

