Bridge work closes 2 lanes of I-205 southbound in Oregon City this weekend
Oregon Department of Transportation earthquake readiness work will close two lanes of Interstate 205 southbound near the Abernethy Bridge in Oregon City for 16 hours this weekend. One through lane and the exit lane to OR 43 will close at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 and remain closed through noon...
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
Silverton man dies in 3-car crash on Hwy 214
A three-car collision in Marion County resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man on Wednesday, officials say.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hillsboro, OR
Hillsboro is the fifth largest city in the country and the county seat of Washington County, Oregon. It is perfectly situated in the Tualatin Valley on the west of the Portland metropolitan area. This city is mainly popular for hosting several high-technology companies. Aside from being a technology hub, Hillsboro...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
KATU.com
Man killed in 3-car crash on HWY 214
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — A man was killed in a Wednesday morning 3-car crash on Highway 214, authorities say. The Oregon State Police responded to a crash on Hwy 214 at around 9:40 a.m., at the intersection with Downs Rd N. The investigation showed an eastbound Honda Civic, driven...
KATU.com
Driver dies in head-on crash along Hwy 224 in Clackamas County
EAGLE CREEK, Ore. — A driver died and another was flown to the hospital Wednesday after a crash on Highway 224 in Clackamas County. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. along the Clackamas Highway near the Eagle Creek-Sandy Highway junction (Hwy 211). Initial reports indicate Miguel B....
Readers respond: New commissioner could improve streets
Here’s hoping that a new commissioner leading the Portland Bureau of Transportation will bring significant improvements, (“Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler shakes up city bureau assignments,” Jan. 3). For a few years now, we’ve watched the willy-nilly creation of one-way streets – with little or no consultation with residents most impacted by the changes. The closure of a nearby street has doubled the traffic on my street, dramatically increasing the difficulty for pedestrians trying to get across. This may be par for the course in a city where pedestrians have to deal with uncontrolled slip lanes, traffic circles that aim cars directly into the crosswalks, obstruction by construction activity, and now tents. But with new leadership, perhaps there’s hope for more rational approach.
Portland returns to rainy weather Thursday; coast sees high seas, sneaker waves
As much as a quarter of an inch of rain is likely in the metro area Thursday as the next in a series of systems moves in from the Pacific. The National Weather Service says rain will be steady through the morning, but then become lighter and more sporadic by the afternoon. The high temperature will reach about 53 degrees.
Here’s what the water supply outlook says about Oregon’s precipitation
The NRCS indicated that the dry October did no favors for the state.
Fire ravages Southeast Portland home near Powell Butte, displaces 2
Two people were displaced Wednesday morning when a fire ripped through a Southeast Portland home. Portland and Gresham firefighters responded to the blaze in the 4200 block of Southeast 141st Avenue, near Powell Butte Nature Park. First responders took one of the residents to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, Portland Fire & Rescue said.
Thursday in Portland: University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE Portland
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 12 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. University of Oregon relocating campus in Old Town to NE Portland.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Portland
One of the great strengths of the city of Portland is its convenient location, jampacked between mountains, lakes and beaches, with big city lights and small-town charm, both easy to reach and enjoy. Day trips from Portland are plentiful, and it can be hard to choose a destination with so much to be delighted by and so little time in a day.
kptv.com
Neighbors say they’re concerned, alarmed after unidentified pellets found in NE Portland park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Parks & Recreation reminded dog owners that keeping their pet leashed would help keep them safe, after a neighbor said they found unidentified pellets at the Rose City Golf Course in Northeast Portland. “It’s alarming,” Matt Rafferty, walking a dog near the park, said....
Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, OR
On Christmas Eve last year, a random shooting occurred in Milwaukie when Tigard resident Keven Eugene Irvine randomly shot a mail carrier in the middle of the day. An article at Oregon Live written by Maxine Bernstein on January 11, explains Irvine was driving around in his white van when witnesses say he stopped in the middle of the road, got out, kneeled down with a rifle and shot at the mail carrier, hitting him once in the left leg near his knee.
Channel 6000
Portland thunderstorm threat increases Monday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thunderstorm activity is possible Monday afternoon as winds continue to increase across western Oregon and Washington. No severe weather is expected, but a chance for a rumble of thunder or two is possible. “When thunder roars, go indoors!” That’s the saying The National Weather Service...
kptv.com
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy 224
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old Vancouver, Wash. man died and a 26-year-old man was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday in Clackamas County, according to the Oregon State Police. Just before 6 a.m., police responded to Highway 224 near milepost 17 where a Volkswagen Golf, a...
These local cemeteries and gravesites share a part of Oregon history
Read about the gravesites, monuments and memorials at four local cemeteries that remind modern-day Oregonians of those who once roamed the state.
kptv.com
WSDOT: Tuesday southbound lane closures affecting I-5 and I-205 in Clark County
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning drivers of nighttime lane closures on southbound I-5 and I-205 Tuesday. WSDOT says lanes of southbound I-5 and I-205 will be closed southbound while contractors remove samples from newly installed concrete panels along the interstates. The samples will then be tested to ensure their durability meets WSDOT’s durability standards.
Oregon sees the highest weekly gas price drop in the U.S.
Oregon prices are on the decline while national prices are increasing, but at slower rates.
