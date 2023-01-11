ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

MyNorthwest.com

Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways

Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
OLYMPIA, WA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro is the fifth largest city in the country and the county seat of Washington County, Oregon. It is perfectly situated in the Tualatin Valley on the west of the Portland metropolitan area. This city is mainly popular for hosting several high-technology companies. Aside from being a technology hub, Hillsboro...
HILLSBORO, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Man killed in 3-car crash on HWY 214

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — A man was killed in a Wednesday morning 3-car crash on Highway 214, authorities say. The Oregon State Police responded to a crash on Hwy 214 at around 9:40 a.m., at the intersection with Downs Rd N. The investigation showed an eastbound Honda Civic, driven...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Driver dies in head-on crash along Hwy 224 in Clackamas County

EAGLE CREEK, Ore. — A driver died and another was flown to the hospital Wednesday after a crash on Highway 224 in Clackamas County. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. along the Clackamas Highway near the Eagle Creek-Sandy Highway junction (Hwy 211). Initial reports indicate Miguel B....
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: New commissioner could improve streets

Here’s hoping that a new commissioner leading the Portland Bureau of Transportation will bring significant improvements, (“Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler shakes up city bureau assignments,” Jan. 3). For a few years now, we’ve watched the willy-nilly creation of one-way streets – with little or no consultation with residents most impacted by the changes. The closure of a nearby street has doubled the traffic on my street, dramatically increasing the difficulty for pedestrians trying to get across. This may be par for the course in a city where pedestrians have to deal with uncontrolled slip lanes, traffic circles that aim cars directly into the crosswalks, obstruction by construction activity, and now tents. But with new leadership, perhaps there’s hope for more rational approach.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Fire ravages Southeast Portland home near Powell Butte, displaces 2

Two people were displaced Wednesday morning when a fire ripped through a Southeast Portland home. Portland and Gresham firefighters responded to the blaze in the 4200 block of Southeast 141st Avenue, near Powell Butte Nature Park. First responders took one of the residents to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, Portland Fire & Rescue said.
PORTLAND, OR
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Portland

One of the great strengths of the city of Portland is its convenient location, jampacked between mountains, lakes and beaches, with big city lights and small-town charm, both easy to reach and enjoy. Day trips from Portland are plentiful, and it can be hard to choose a destination with so much to be delighted by and so little time in a day.
PORTLAND, OR
Robbie Newport

Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, OR

On Christmas Eve last year, a random shooting occurred in Milwaukie when Tigard resident Keven Eugene Irvine randomly shot a mail carrier in the middle of the day. An article at Oregon Live written by Maxine Bernstein on January 11, explains Irvine was driving around in his white van when witnesses say he stopped in the middle of the road, got out, kneeled down with a rifle and shot at the mail carrier, hitting him once in the left leg near his knee.
MILWAUKIE, OR
Channel 6000

Portland thunderstorm threat increases Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thunderstorm activity is possible Monday afternoon as winds continue to increase across western Oregon and Washington. No severe weather is expected, but a chance for a rumble of thunder or two is possible. “When thunder roars, go indoors!” That’s the saying The National Weather Service...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 dead, 1 seriously injured after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy 224

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old Vancouver, Wash. man died and a 26-year-old man was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday in Clackamas County, according to the Oregon State Police. Just before 6 a.m., police responded to Highway 224 near milepost 17 where a Volkswagen Golf, a...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

WSDOT: Tuesday southbound lane closures affecting I-5 and I-205 in Clark County

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning drivers of nighttime lane closures on southbound I-5 and I-205 Tuesday. WSDOT says lanes of southbound I-5 and I-205 will be closed southbound while contractors remove samples from newly installed concrete panels along the interstates. The samples will then be tested to ensure their durability meets WSDOT’s durability standards.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
