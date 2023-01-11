ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

WTRF- 7News

Two wanted, charged in death of Ohio infant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Mansfield Police arrest murder suspect

MANSFIELD—Detectives from the Mansfield Police Department’s Major Crime Section obtained a murder warrant for Nathan J. Olsen (W/M/40). This is in connection with the October 22, 2022 murder of Antonyo Powell at 20 Antibus Pl., Mansfield. Today (01/11/23) at approximately 7:00 AM, the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent...
MANSFIELD, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

United States Marshal’s Office arrests man wanted in Marion murder

MARION—Today, the United States Marshal’s Office arrested Mr. Adams in Detroit, Michigan. He will be held in Detroit until he can be extradited back to Marion. Marquis Adams was wanted for the murder of Anthony Jamear Douglas that occurred on August 20, 2022. “I am proud of the...
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man sentenced to 12+ years for drug trafficking

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — A 24-year-old Columbus man will spend the next 12 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in a drug trafficking case in northern Ohio. Patrick A. Anaya was sentenced on Jan. 6 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Boy, 14, arrested for bringing gun to Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged after Columbus police said he brought a handgun to an east Columbus high school Wednesday. Officers responded to East High School on the 1500 block of East Broad Street at approximately 11:36 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a student being seen on school surveillance […]
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Local Security Expert on Canton Stabbing Death: ‘Clear Cut Case’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Prosecutor’s Office is looking over the evidence in that deadly break-in incident in Canton from Sunday night. But one local security expert believes there will be no charges, based on the public information disseminated so far on the incident.
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Ontario man charged with killing Mansfield teen arrested in Columbus

MANSFELD -- An Ontario man charged with the murder of a Mansfield teenager was arrested Tuesday morning, according to police Chief Keith Porch. Montels D. Holland Jr., 31, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 11:20 a.m. in an apartment at 3725 Kimberly West Drive in Columbus, according to Porch.
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Norton police find body of 39-year-old man inside sewer

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Norton police are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man found in the sewer. According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, on Dec. 30, a man was seen fleeing the area on foot after crashing a car on the exit ramp from OH21 South to Wooster Road.
NORTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

No bond for accused killer

UPPER SANDUSKY—Just two days after the family and friends laid 22-year-old Keris Riebel to rest, her alleged killer has been indicted for her murder. Bethel Bekele, 27, of Upper Sandusky, was indicted for her murder by the Wyandot County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury met Wednesday morning and returned...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
10TV

Agents seize 8 pounds of meth from Columbus apartment; 2 arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities seized eight pounds of methamphetamine from a Columbus apartment and two people were taken into custody in what the Drug Enforcement Administration is calling one of their biggest arrests in years. “It is keeping the community safer; it is taking drugs off the street,” said...
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police release photos of bank robbery suspect

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking for the public’s help in identifying bank robbery suspect. Investigators say the incident happened around 2 p.m. Monday at the Key Bank on West River Road North. According to police, the man entered the bank and handed clerks a note demanding...
ELYRIA, OH

