Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two wanted, charged in death of Ohio infant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Mansfield Police arrest murder suspect
MANSFIELD—Detectives from the Mansfield Police Department’s Major Crime Section obtained a murder warrant for Nathan J. Olsen (W/M/40). This is in connection with the October 22, 2022 murder of Antonyo Powell at 20 Antibus Pl., Mansfield. Today (01/11/23) at approximately 7:00 AM, the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent...
crawfordcountynow.com
United States Marshal’s Office arrests man wanted in Marion murder
MARION—Today, the United States Marshal’s Office arrested Mr. Adams in Detroit, Michigan. He will be held in Detroit until he can be extradited back to Marion. Marquis Adams was wanted for the murder of Anthony Jamear Douglas that occurred on August 20, 2022. “I am proud of the...
Columbus man sentenced to 12+ years for drug trafficking
CLEVELAND (WCMH) — A 24-year-old Columbus man will spend the next 12 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in a drug trafficking case in northern Ohio. Patrick A. Anaya was sentenced on Jan. 6 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking […]
Boy, 14, arrested for bringing gun to Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged after Columbus police said he brought a handgun to an east Columbus high school Wednesday. Officers responded to East High School on the 1500 block of East Broad Street at approximately 11:36 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a student being seen on school surveillance […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe hotel shooter fired from second floor, killing Columbus man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In the shadow of a sign that reads “Ohio’s Best Hometown,” police in Chillicothe were called to the scene of a shooting at the Christopher Inn on North Bridge Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say that one person was killed...
US Marshals arrest man accused of killing teen at Ohio hotel
U.S. Marshals have arrested a man accused of killing a 16-year-old at a Mansfield hotel last week.
whbc.com
Local Security Expert on Canton Stabbing Death: ‘Clear Cut Case’
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Prosecutor’s Office is looking over the evidence in that deadly break-in incident in Canton from Sunday night. But one local security expert believes there will be no charges, based on the public information disseminated so far on the incident.
richlandsource.com
Ontario man charged with killing Mansfield teen arrested in Columbus
MANSFELD -- An Ontario man charged with the murder of a Mansfield teenager was arrested Tuesday morning, according to police Chief Keith Porch. Montels D. Holland Jr., 31, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 11:20 a.m. in an apartment at 3725 Kimberly West Drive in Columbus, according to Porch.
WTOL-TV
Upper Sandusky man indicted on murder charges for Dollar Tree cashier
WYANDOT COUNTY, Ohio — An Upper Sandusky man charged with murdering a Dollar Tree cashier in the store with a machete on Jan. 1 has been indicted on six charges by a Wyandot County grand jury Wednesday. At an arraignment hearing Wednesday afternoon, Bethel Bekele, 27, pleaded not guilty...
Man found dead in Ohio sewer identified
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Norton Police Department are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man.
Suspect arrested in fatal Ohio shooting
Abdulbasid Ahmed was arrested Sunday in connection with the Jan. 2 shooting death of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan.
‘It was brutal’; Man accused of killing Columbus woman appears in court
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— An Alabama man accused of murdering a Columbus woman in Phenix City made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. Jason Bernard Cole, 40 of Florence, Ala. (pictured left), was in Russell County District Court in front of Judge Walter Gray III. Rachael Mixson, 41, of Columbus was found dead Saturday, Oct. […]
cleveland19.com
Norton police find body of 39-year-old man inside sewer
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Norton police are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man found in the sewer. According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, on Dec. 30, a man was seen fleeing the area on foot after crashing a car on the exit ramp from OH21 South to Wooster Road.
crawfordcountynow.com
No bond for accused killer
UPPER SANDUSKY—Just two days after the family and friends laid 22-year-old Keris Riebel to rest, her alleged killer has been indicted for her murder. Bethel Bekele, 27, of Upper Sandusky, was indicted for her murder by the Wyandot County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury met Wednesday morning and returned...
Agents seize 8 pounds of meth from Columbus apartment; 2 arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities seized eight pounds of methamphetamine from a Columbus apartment and two people were taken into custody in what the Drug Enforcement Administration is calling one of their biggest arrests in years. “It is keeping the community safer; it is taking drugs off the street,” said...
Ohio man arrested after he allegedly robbed bank with a weapon
Police say an Ohio man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a bank with a weapon. Zanesville Police say a male subject wearing a mask went into Park National Bank, and threatened a bank teller saying they were armed. Police say the man was able to leave the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. […]
cleveland19.com
Elyria police release photos of bank robbery suspect
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking for the public’s help in identifying bank robbery suspect. Investigators say the incident happened around 2 p.m. Monday at the Key Bank on West River Road North. According to police, the man entered the bank and handed clerks a note demanding...
ideastream.org
Confused about Ohio's new concealed carry law? The Summit County Sheriff is providing some clarity
Workshops on Ohio’s new concealed carry law and gun safety are being offered in Summit County this week. The goal of the three sessions is to educate the public on their rights and to promote safety. Summit County Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Mayer explained Ohio’s concealed carry law at a...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Man Breaks into Home and Starts Singing Arrested for Burglary
CHILLICOTHE – A man was arrested over the weekend when he broke into a home and started singing after the homeowner asked him to leave. The incident occurred on Liberty street on 1/05/23 around 8 pm. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were called to the home for...
Comments / 0