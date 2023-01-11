Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
dawgnation.com
Colin Simmons: Nation’s No. 1 EDGE will make a key first trip to check out Georgia football this weekend
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- There will be a rare recruiting moment this weekend for the ‘Dawgs. Recruting never stops for the national champions. Never. But there are some weekends when it accelerates. This will be one of those weekends with a key first visit for 5-star Texas EDGE prospect...
dawgnation.com
The big story Kirby Smart wants Georgia football fans to know after UGA wins another national title
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart usually doesn’t care at all what the media has to write or say about his program. It’s not his job to do PR for his football team. But the Georgia head coach, fresh off winning a second-straight title, wanted to make sure that Georgia fans out there knew just how important the scout team was for the Bulldogs.
Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure
Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
dawgnation.com
Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces his intention to transfer
A third Georgia tight end has entered the transfer portal, as Ryland Goede announced he would be finishing his career elsewhere. The Kennesaw, Ga. native signed with Georgia as a member of the 2019 signing class. He played in 11 games this season for the Bulldogs but did not register a catch.
Georgia football: Betting odds for starting quarterback in 2023
Georgia football will need a new starting quarterback in 2023, so who has the best chance of becoming the Dawgs’ next QB1?. When you have a position room full of four and five-star talent, trying to find the right starter can be more challenging than even getting them to commit to your school. It’s not a time to stroke egos or be concerned with hurting feelings, you have to pick the right guy for the job.
Recruits React to UGAs Dominating National Title Performance
Some noteworthy recruits were more than pleased with UGAs historic victory over TCU in the national title game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett to work Raising Canes shift in Athens, unveil art portrait with CEO
Stetson Bennett will once again be picking up a shift at the Raising Canes location on the University of Georgia’s campus days after winning the National Championship game over TCU, 65-7. He did something similar last season after the Dawgs downed Alabama as part of an NIL deal with the chain.
Look: PETA Is Not Happy With College Football Mascot
PETA is not happy with a famous college football mascot. The animal rights organization doesn't want the University of Georgia to continue using a live Bulldog mascot. This comes in the wake of the school winning its second straight national title in football. "As the back-to-back national ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Aaron Murray puts Stetson Bennett in a class by himself
Aaron Murray believed Stetson Bennett is the greatest quarterback in Georgia’s history. Bennett secured his 2nd consecutive national championship with the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday night. The national championship capped off an impressive season for Bennett and the Bulldogs. Bennett was a Heisman Trophy finalist and led the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff.
Popculture
University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence
Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
Football player injured in Bulldogs game 7 years ago happy to cheer Dawgs to championship
ATHENS, Ga. — Many folks grow up bleeding red and black. Some have to be won over, like Devon Gales. Seven years ago, he was injured playing against UGA. “I knew we were going to win,” said Gales. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, 'extremely proud' after back-to-back Georgia football championships
Kirby Smart had his biggest fan in the building as Georgia dismantled TCU on Monday night to clinch the program’s 2nd straight national championship. Smart’s wife Mary Beth, a fellow UGA grad and a star with the women’s basketball program, was on hand in Jan. 2022 as the Dawgs topped Alabama in Indianapolis for their first championship since 1980. A year later, with the team taking on TCU on Monday in Los Angeles, there was barely any drama to speak of as Georgia raced to a 38-7 halftime lead en route to a 65-7 laughter at SoFi Stadium.
fox5atlanta.com
UGA Football national championship gear and apparel now on sale
KENNESAW, Ga. - Just after the University of Georgia Bulldog's historic win over the TCU Horned Frogs, Georgia stores were opened and stocked with back-to-back championship gear. In Kennesaw, dozens of fans lined up in the early morning hours after the game to get inside the grab the Dawgs swag.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Bulldogs greeted with full honors landing in Atlanta
The back-to-back national champions Georgia Bulldogs landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport a day after their historic win. The team was greeted with full honors and a water cannon salute.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit congratulates Georgia for winning back-to-back national titles
Kirk Herbstreit congratulated Georgia football for winning back-to-back national championship titles over TCU Monday night in dominant fashion. In the process, Herbstreit also wished the Bulldogs luck in chasing a 3-peat. Herbstreit, who played college football at Ohio State, has always been outspoken about his preference towards the B1G. Truly,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia Bulldogs receive police escort back to Athens as back-to-back champions
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs received a warm welcome back home after winning back-to-back national championships. The Bulldogs landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport around 5:30 p.m. and made their way to their team buses before heading back to Athens where they will await many excited fans and family members.
atlantanewsfirst.com
WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs have landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. At the airport, they will board buses to head to Athens. WATCH LIVESTREAM. Atlanta News First will be at the airport for the team’s arrival and will follow them back to Athens. We will...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia players seen eating wings during National Championship rout of TCU
Georgia was playing with their food beyond the 2nd quarter of Monday night’s CFP National Championship rout of TCU. The Bulldogs took their foot off the gas at the start of the 4th quarter and still won 65-7, the most dominant championship win in CFP history. And the players...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What TCU players said after blowout national championship loss to Georgia
TCU found out the hard way Monday night — it’s one thing to prepare for Georgia, and it’s another thing to play it. Teams can’t simulate the speed and physicality in practice of elite recruits being coached at an elite level during games. The result? Georgia...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dabo Swinney making major change to Clemson coaching staff, per reports
Dabo Swinney is making a big change to his Clemson coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has been fired. The reported replacement is TCU’s Garrett Riley, who won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant for the 2022 season. Sports Illustrated reports Riley is on his way to Clemson.
