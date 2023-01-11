ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Us Weekly

Inside the Florida Prison Facilities Where Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Serve Sentences: Intramural Sports, Music and More

Todd and Julie Chrisley will be serving out their respective fraud prison sentences just a few miles apart — and their facilities aren’t that different. Todd, 53, will serve his 12-year prison stay at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida. It is an all-male, minimum-security facility that was created in 1988. While it can […]
RadarOnline

Victims Of Jen Shah Write Emotional Letters To Judge Demanding ‘RHOSLC’ Star Serve Years In Prison

The victims of Jen Shah’s telemarketing scheme are demanding the reality star not be given a soft prison sentence, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained declarations submitted by Shah’s alleged victims which prosecutors included as part of their plea that the Bravo star be sentenced to 10 years in prison. As we previously reported, Shah pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and agreed to forfeit $6.5 million. The RHOSLC star was accused of playing a key role in a telemarketing scheme that preyed on elderly individuals. Shah believes she should only serve 3 years behind...
Narcity USA

Bravo Housewife Jen Shah Sentenced 6.5 Years For Fraud Scheme & 5 Years Of Supervised Release

Bravo's The Real Housewives of Salt Lake Citycast member Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison for leading a telemarketing scheme since 2012. The search for her arrest was caught on the network's cameras during the franchise's second season to air as the Department of Homeland Security and the New York Police Department (NYPD) came to Salt Lake City to apprehend her.
Reality Tea

Jen Shah Asks Court For Reduced Time In Prison Ahead Of Her Sentencing Date

Now that Jen Shah’s sentencing date is less than a month away, it looks like the reality of her ongoing legal issues is starting to set in. After pleading guilty back in the summer to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, Jen faces between 11 and 14 years in federal prison. However, she’s […] The post Jen Shah Asks Court For Reduced Time In Prison Ahead Of Her Sentencing Date appeared first on Reality Tea.
Law & Crime

Disgraced Reality TV Star Jen Shah Fights with Feds over ‘Salacious’ Account of Her Alleged Affair on Eve of Fraud Sentencing

Days before her sentencing, federal prosecutors told a judge that reality TV star turned fraudster Jennifer Shah was hit with a restraining order over an alleged affair. The next day, Shah’s lawyer hit back against what she described as the “unreliable, salacious” allegations — confirming certain parts of the account, while disputing others.
Reality Tea

U.S. Government Requests Jen Shah Get 10 Years In Prison For Her Role In Nationwide Telemarketing Scheme

As Jen Shah’s sentencing draws closer, more information about her role in this massive nationwide telemarketing scheme is finally being revealed. By now, we’ve all heard and seen Jen’s arrest on the second season of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City when NYPD stormed the scene with their bulletproof vests looking for Jen. Jen […] The post U.S. Government Requests Jen Shah Get 10 Years In Prison For Her Role In Nationwide Telemarketing Scheme appeared first on Reality Tea.
lawstreetmedia.com

Former ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Member Gets Prison Time for Role in Sweeping Telemarketing Fraud Scheme

On Friday, defendant Jennifer Shah received a 78 month prison sentence in addition to an order requiring her to pay more than $12 million in penalties and disgorgement for her role running a fraudulent nationwide telemarketing scheme. A week earlier, Shah, 49, of Salt Lake City, Utah, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with the scheme.
HipHopDX.com

YSL RICO Case: Potential Juror Investigated For Trying To Contact Young Thug’s Lawyer

Young Thug’s lawyer has claimed a potential juror in his client’s ongoing RICO case attempted to reach out to him, and an investigation is now underway. The claim was made during day five of jury selection for Thugga’s upcoming criminal trial and was reported by Cathy Russon, an executive producer at Law & Order.
New York Post

Dear Abby: I don’t want my abusive mother-in-law to know I’m pregnant

DEAR ABBY: I used to have a great relationship with my mother-in-law. I considered her one of my best friends, until her severe drug and alcohol abuse began to ruin her life. Her mental health issues came out in full force, and her lashing out reached a peak shortly before I married her son. After a barrage of nasty messages, she was no longer welcome at our wedding. I have blocked her from contacting me. She occasionally reaches out to my husband to talk only about herself.  We are thinking about starting a family in the next few years, and I’m...
