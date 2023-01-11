Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Arizona’s News Roundup: Hobbs tackles education and water, senators visit border, drugs in MCSO jails
PHOENIX — This week on Arizona’s News Roundup, we highlight two priorities of Arizona’s new governor for the legislative session. We also bring you the details of the border visit by Arizona’s U.S. senators, along with lawmakers from around the country. And we learn more about...
Arizona plots to eradicate 'extremists'
Republicans in Arizona are still steaming over their losses last November. They blame the MAGA movement's outsize influence in choosing its party's unsuccessful general election candidates, like Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for the U.S. Senate. Now, a faction of the GOP isn't just calling for the state...
How six controversies from 2022 can help Arizona fix its elections now
Every seat in the small lobby of the election headquarters was filled. With video cameras rolling and reporters kneeling on the floor, Maricopa County Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates apologized. “We will learn from it and do better,” Gates said, suited up behind a makeshift podium on Nov. 9, the windows behind him offering a glimpse […] The post How six controversies from 2022 can help Arizona fix its elections now appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Phoenix New Times
Make Way for Rachel Jones, the Next Gen of Windbag MAGA Acolytes in Arizona
For MAGA practitioners in the Arizona State Legislature, it’s out with the old, in with the new. The sun may have set on the political contretemps of "Conspiracy Czar” Mark Finchem and "Windy” Wendy Rogers. But thanks to the November elections, they’ve been swiftly supplanted with new foot soldiers from the ranks of former President Donald Trump’s election-denying cesspool of political inexperience and ignorance.
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overhead
An Arizona witness at Scottsdale reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering, cigar-shaped object at 1:32 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kjzz.org
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on her faith, her career and a bruising campaign
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has been in office a little over a week, and she’s deep into the job already. After pledging to be bipartisan, the Democrat’s first State of the State address angered some Republican lawmakers so much they walked out during the speech. She has issued several executive orders — one designed to protect LGBTQ state workers has led to threats of a lawsuit. And Arizonans will learn even more about her intentions when Hobbs releases her first budget later this week.
Gov. Hobbs promises to protect Southern AZ priorities
Arizona Governors traditionally bring their State of the State messages out of the Capitol building to areas like Southern Arizona.
Recorder Richer suggests eliminating 'late early ballots' to get faster election results
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer thinks Arizona could get faster election results if the state sets new restrictions for the voters who drop off "late early ballots" on Election Day and expands Election Day to multiple days. The Republican election official released a set of recommendations on...
AZFamily
Lawmakers introduce controversial bill to repeal right-to-work law in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is a “right-to-work” state but could that change? A bill was just introduced to repeal the state’s current right-to-work law. It’s controversial because people disagree on whether that would help or hurt you, the employee. It all comes down to how...
Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life
Republican Tom Horne says he intends to work across the aisle to improve education in Arizona, but his views on discipline, social emotional learning and racial issues in schools are so far to the right that finding a middle ground with Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Katie Hobbs will prove challenging, if not impossible. With a […] The post Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KOLD-TV
Tucson harvesting rainwater as part of its 80 year water master plan
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With all the water now pouring through California, it’s too bad it can’t be harnessed and utilized in an extreme drought. Some Californians, like the Sierra Club, are talking about new and expensive infrastructure to harness it, store it in big reservoirs and use as needed.
KOLD-TV
Your tax dollars helped AZ small businesses recover from the pandemic - was it enough?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -It’s been almost three years since the Cares Act set up Covid relief for companies, with the paycheck protection program and disaster loans. Many of those are coming due right now, for businesses still struggling. The PPP ended in 2021, but we wanted to know how much your tax dollars impacted Arizona’s recovery.
Arizona egg prices skyrocket
The price of eggs in Arizona continues to rise. The post Arizona egg prices skyrocket appeared first on KYMA.
KOLD-TV
African American Museum of Southern Arizona getting ready to open ahead of Martin Luther King Day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new museum on the University of Arizona campus will highlight the contributions the African American community has made to Southern Arizona and the world. Bob Elliott and his wife, Beverely, have been working on the African American Museum of Southern Arizona for two...
Supervisor Adelita Grijalva is first Latina to serve as Pima County Board Chair
Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva made history Tuesday, becoming the first Latina in the governing body elected board chair.
Old Tucson's new 'Western Experience' runs Jan. 26 - May 7
The park will be open this spring season Thursdays - Sundays, 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tickets begin at $34 for adults, with discounts for children ages 5-11 available for $17.
KOLD-TV
Ryan Remington case in legal limbo as Pima County Attorney weighs options
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ex-Tucson police officer Ryan Remington remains in legal limbo after a second grand jury did not indict him. But he could still face charges in the case that stirred up outrage and led to his firing more than a year ago. Remington was originally...
KOLD-TV
Superintendent Tom Horne ‘looks forward’ to working with Gov. Hobbs to improve education
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After Gov. Katie Hobbs’ State of the State address this week, what could be on the way for classrooms across Arizona is becoming more apparent. Lifting the spending cap which could threaten cuts to school budgets is a big focus for all officials,...
KOLD-TV
Organizers get ready for the Tucson Jazz Festival
Pima County approves new lease for space tourism company World View. Tucson area groups are working to keep firefighters safe. Community event to remember Jan. 8 tragedy won't be held this year. The remembrance service commemorating the tragic Tucson shooting on Jan. 8, 2011, has been canceled this year.
