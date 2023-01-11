Oregon men’s basketball guard Keeshawn Barthelemy practices, could return from left foot injury against Arizona State

Read full article on original website
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 90-73 loss to Arizona State
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Arizona State. The Ducks lost 90-73 The Ducks (9-8, 3-3 Pac-12) trailed by as much as 29. The Sun Devils (13-3, 4-1) improved to 3-1 in Quadrant 1 games. Oregon was favored by 5.5 points, according...
Oregon men’s basketball hosts Arizona State as both look to get back into NCAA Tournament bubble conversation
The Oregon Ducks are finally getting healthy and if they hope to move back into the mix for postseason consideration, they will need to capitalize on opportunities like what’s in front of them this weekend against the Arizona schools. The Ducks host the Arizona State Sun Devils Thursday night...
College Basketball Odds: Arizona State vs. Oregon prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/12/2023
The Arizona State Sun Devils take on the Oregon Ducks. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Arizona State Oregon prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arizona State Oregon. The Arizona State Sun Devils are clearly well ahead of the Oregon Ducks in the race for...
Oregon women’s basketball leading scorer Grace VanSlooten questionable vs. Washington
Oregon Ducks forward Grace VanSlooten attended Wednesday’s practice, but did not participate according to coach Kelly Graves, and the status of the Ducks’ leading scorer for this weekend’s games against Washington and Washington State is questionable. VanSlooten, who leads Oregon in scoring (15.5 points per game) and...
Oregon State Beavers land Utah linebacker Mason Tufaga through transfer portal
Utah linebacker Mason Tufaga, a name with some familiarity to Oregon State, announced Thursday that he’s transferring into the Beavers’ program. Tufaga completed his redshirt freshman season with the Utes in 2022. The brother of former Oregon State linebacker Isaiah Tufaga has three years of eligibility remaining. Isaiah transferred to Hawaii in 2019.
Emerald Media
Dan Lanning reflects on Oregon’s historic National Signing Day
It was clear Dan Lanning had some large shoes to fill when he took over as the 35th head coach in Oregon football history in early December 2021. The coach he was replacing – Mario Cristobal – was and is well known for his ability to recruit and bring in the best players. Many Duck fans were skeptical Lanning would be able to have the same success.
Oregon State Beavers receiver Trevor Pope enters transfer portal, quickly withdraws
Oregon State Beavers receiver Trevor Pope, who played three games in three seasons, pulled his name from the transfer portal after a brief stay. Pope, a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports, was part of Oregon State’s 2019 early signing class. He made his Oregon State debut in 2021...
buildingthedam.com
Utah transfer Mason Tufaga commits to Oregon State
Mason Tufaga is a 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker originally from Hawaii. Mason previously played for the Utah Utes. Mason’s brother Isaiah Tufaga (pictured) actually had an impressive true freshman season in 2018 for the Beavers. Isaiah Tufaga eventually transferred to Hawaii. Mason Tufaga was a 4-star, top-300 recruit in the...
Oregon State Beavers land California tight end Jermaine Terry II through transfer portal
California tight end Jermaine Terry II announced Thursday night that he will be transferring to Oregon State. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound sophomore has two years of eligibility remaining, with three years to play it.
Sports by Northwest podcast: Can Oregon recruit the big boys to compete at the highest level?
Georgia pummeled TCU on Monday night, and the dominant performance begged the question: Can Oregon or any Pac-12 team ever recruit enough talent to compete on that level?. On the latest episode of Sports by Northwest, Aaron Fentress and KOIN-TV sports anchor/reporter Brenna Greene discussed that topic and a whole lot more.
Tri-City Herald
What Evan Williams’ Commitment Means for Oregon
Oregon continued its hot run of commitments in the transfer portal on Tuesday with the addition of former Fresno State safety Evan Williams. The Ducks needed to add some pieces to their secondary this offseason after losing players like Christian Gonzalez and Bennett Williams. Focusing on safety, Dan Lanning and his coaching staff were able to add a talented pair of prospects from the prep level in Tyler Turner (enrolled) and Kodi DeCambra in the 2023 recruiting class, but that pair of defensive backs will likely need some time to develop before cracking the rotation.
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks improved dramatically on offense, regressed on defense, special teams in 2022
Oregon had its best offense since 2015, its poorest defense since 2016 and its worst all-around special teams in at least the last 15 years. The Ducks (10-3) ended the first season of the Dan Lanning era with improvements nearly across the board on offense, none more dramatic than in passing yards (284.8) and scoring (38.8 points). UO had its most passing yards and total offense since 2015 and its most points since 2014 thanks to quarterback Bo Nix, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, now the head coach at Arizona State, and an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the FBS.
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant expected to spread fast, but cases, hospitalizations falling in Oregon for now
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell sharply this week, though local experts say the anticipated arrival of the XBB.1.5 variant could interrupt the downward trajectory. Nearly 24% fewer people who tested positive for the coronavirus occupied hospital beds Wednesday compared to the previous week. Reported cases fell 11%, even as testing climbed 4%, although both measures do not track at-home testing.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
Mega Millions winner in Oregon takes $1 million prize; where million-dollar ticket was sold
One winning $1 million ticket from the Mega Millions jackpot drawing Tuesday night was sold in Oregon, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.35 billion after no lucky player won the lottery’s latest jackpot, estimated at $1.1 billion. No ticket matched all...
KGW
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
Oregon Mega Millions winner claims $1 million prize as $1.35 billion jackpot grows
A Eugene resident claimed his $1 million prize Wednesday in the Mega Millions drawing, lottery officials said Thursday. Zehao Chen purchased the ticket that matched five of the six winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing, Oregon Lottery officials said. Chen will take home around $680,000 after state and federal taxes.
thatoregonlife.com
This Classic Oregon Drive-In Will Transport You Back In Time
One quick stop off interstate 5 in Roseburg and you will be in burger and shake heaven. Pete’s Drive-in Burgers is one of those old school classic style restaurants, where you can pull up in your car and be served right from the drivers seat! At Pete’s Drive-in Burgers they have a little saying, “Where real food lives”, and after looking at their menu, I believe it. From burgers to sandwiches, homemade slaw and sides, fresh cut fries and their own smoked brisket. Reading further will probably make your mouth water, you’ve been warned.
The Oregonian
