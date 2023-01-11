Read full article on original website
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Popular discount retail store chain opening new location in Utah this monthKristen WaltersRiverdale, UT
Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the VideoZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Jordan Clarkson duplicates Kobe Bryant’s feat in 60-point farewell game with performance vs Cavs
The Utah Jazz welcomed Donovan Mitchell in his return to Salt Lake City Tuesday night — and then handed the Cleveland Cavaliers a 116-114 defeat, thanks to a huge clutch performance from Jordan Clarkson. The Jazz shooting guard unloaded nine points with just two minutes remaining in regulation to...
FOX Sports
Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing
Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
NBA Executive Says Lakers Could Trade LeBron James To Bulls For Zach LaVine
LeBron James could make his way to the Chicago Bulls.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
sportingalert.com
Highlights: Nikola Jokic helps Denver rout Suns, 126-97
DENVER —— The Denver Nuggets continued their impressive run of form with a convincing 126-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. [BOX SCORE]. The win was the Nuggets’ 12th straight at home and 14th in their last 17 games, putting them in a tie for the Western Conference lead with the Memphis Grizzlies at the halfway point of the season. Read more: Latest NBA results on Jan. 6.
2023 Hoophall Classic: Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum highlight NBA stars that previously played in showcase
The Spalding Hoophall Classic attracts some of the top prospects in the game. Countless players that have competed in the showcase made the jump to the collegiate level and eventually the NBA. With the national slate of the 2023 Hoophall Classic set to begin this week, here’s a look back...
NBA
Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers: Game Preview
The Orlando Magic’s two performances out west have been on opposite ends of the defensive spectrum. One game after a smothering defensive performance led to a lopsided victory over the Golden State Warriors, the Magic struggled to limit the Sacramento Kings, who hit a franchise-record 23 triples on their way to a huge win over Orlando.
Donovan Mitchell remains in top form as Cavs visit Trail Blazers
Donovan Mitchell is making the type of impact the Cleveland Cavaliers expected, and perhaps he is even exceeding projections. The
Hollywood Classic! Luka Doncic's Triple-Double Powers Mavs Past LeBron James' Lakers in Double OT
Despite having a 19-point lead in the first quarter, the Dallas Mavericks found themselves in a nail-biter down the stretch against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavs jumped back in the win column thanks to Luka Doncic posting his 10th triple-double of the season.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Trail Blazers
The Wine & Gold’s Western Conference tour rolls on as they look to even their mark on Thursday night – traveling to Portland for a meeting with Damian Lillard and the Blazers. Cleveland is coming off a heartbreaking loss in Donovan Mitchell’s return to Utah – with Jordan...
