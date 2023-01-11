Read full article on original website
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LSU's transfer portal class one of the best in country after latest secondary addition
With 2022 now in the rearview mirror, LSU has shifted its focus to the offseason and part of those goals is capping off this 2023 roster with the right talent via the portal and 2023 signing class. The Tigers were able to continue growing in the back half of the...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Notre Dame to host former commit, USC WR
When Marcus Freeman was first named Notre Dame head coach in December of 2021, he mentioned a couple of times that he didn’t want to make the same mistake twice. That was in reference to him choosing Ohio State over Notre Dame as a recruit. Now a former Notre Dame target and commitment has a chance to “not make the same mistake twice” too.
Spencer Rattler skips 2023 NFL Draft for South Carolina return, media reacts
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler announced his return to the program for the 2023 season Tuesday night, swatting away worries that one of the SEC's top players would be an early-entry NFL Draft casualty leading into next week's deadline. Shortly after the Rattler news, South Carolina's men's basketball team upset Kentucky on the road at Rupp Arena.
TCU offensive lineman Steve Avila declares for NFL draft
Avila was a consensus All-American and a team captain
Transfer portal wide receiver Gary Bryant has connections at Ole Miss through former USC teammates
A USC wide receiver has entered the transfer portal and could be one to watch moving forward for Ole Miss. Gary Bryant Jr. (5-10, 180) entered the portal from USC on Monday. He is a former college teammate of Ole Miss starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, tight end Michael Trigg and linebacker Danny Lockhart at the Los Angeles school.
Former Oklahoma State offensive lineman Eli Russ transferring to Troy
Former Oklahoma State offensive lineman Eli Russ announced his transfer commitment to Troy on Sunday. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound interior offensive lineman was a developing prospect for the Cowboys that participated in nine of 12 games this past season before entering the portal in December. Russ was a backup center at...
LSU defensive end Zavier Carter enters transfer portal
LSU defensive lineman Zavier Carter is the latest Tiger to enter his name into the transfer portal. Carter appeared in 11 games for LSU this past season, recording five tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one pass defended. He saw the most action in the Tigers blowout bowl win over Purdue, where he was able to make a much more significant impact with added reps.
Top 2024 WR Prospect Schedules Florida Gators Visit
Texas-based 2024 wide receiver prospect Drelon Miller schedules visit late-January to Gainesville alongside Florida QB commit DJ Lagway.
Former 5-star defensive back Jaheim Singletary to enter transfer portal
One of Georgia’s top signees from the 2022 recruiting cycle will be looking to play elsewhere, as defensive back Jaheim Singletary intends to enter the transfer portal. Jake Rowe of On3 was the first to report the news. Singletary was the No. 27 overall player in the class per...
Former Kentucky DT Justin Rogers projected to Auburn
Auburn is continuing to build on its impressive transfer class and they are now the favorites to land another coveted target. Former Kentucky defensive tackle Justin Rogers has been projected to commit to Auburn by Steve Wiltfong, the Director of Football Recruiting for 247Sports. Rogers visited Auburn this weekend and...
