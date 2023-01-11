LSU defensive lineman Zavier Carter is the latest Tiger to enter his name into the transfer portal. Carter appeared in 11 games for LSU this past season, recording five tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one pass defended. He saw the most action in the Tigers blowout bowl win over Purdue, where he was able to make a much more significant impact with added reps.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO