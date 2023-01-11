ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame to host former commit, USC WR

When Marcus Freeman was first named Notre Dame head coach in December of 2021, he mentioned a couple of times that he didn’t want to make the same mistake twice. That was in reference to him choosing Ohio State over Notre Dame as a recruit. Now a former Notre Dame target and commitment has a chance to “not make the same mistake twice” too.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Spencer Rattler skips 2023 NFL Draft for South Carolina return, media reacts

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler announced his return to the program for the 2023 season Tuesday night, swatting away worries that one of the SEC's top players would be an early-entry NFL Draft casualty leading into next week's deadline. Shortly after the Rattler news, South Carolina's men's basketball team upset Kentucky on the road at Rupp Arena.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
247Sports

LSU defensive end Zavier Carter enters transfer portal

LSU defensive lineman Zavier Carter is the latest Tiger to enter his name into the transfer portal. Carter appeared in 11 games for LSU this past season, recording five tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one pass defended. He saw the most action in the Tigers blowout bowl win over Purdue, where he was able to make a much more significant impact with added reps.
BATON ROUGE, LA

